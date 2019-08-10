Atlanta
Braves Braves 69-50
6
August 10, 2019 - Final / 10
Sean Newcomb
vs
Jeff Brigham
Miami
Marlins Marlins 44-72
7
August 10, 2019 - Final / 10
2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
Atl
Braves
 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 0 6 7 1
Mia
Marlins
 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 1 7 13 0
WP
Brigham
2-1, 5.03
LP
Newcomb
5-2, 2.96
Home Runs
Camargo 1 (5)
Granderson 1 (10)
WP Brigham Mia (2-1)
LP Newcomb Atl (5-2)

Marlins rally from 4-run deficit and beat Braves 7-6

MIAMI (AP) Martin Prado hit a sacrifice fly that scored Harold Ramirez in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Miami Marlins rallied for a 7-6 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Playing in front of a season-high home crowd of 29,720, the Marlins erased a 6-2 deficit by scoring four in the bottom of the ninth.

Ramirez led off the 10th with a single off Atlanta reliever Sean Newcomb (5-2). Ramirez advanced two bases on an errant pickoff throw by Newcomb. Prado lifted a fly ball deep to left field that scored Ramirez with the winning run.

Jeff Brigham (2-1) pitched a perfect 10th for the win.

Miami tied it at 6 in the ninth when Starlin Castro hit a two-run double with the bases loaded off Atlanta reliever Shane Greene. Miami's Isan Diaz attempted to score from first on the hit but was thrown out at the plate on shortstop Charlie Culberson's relay throw from left-fielder Adam Duvall. A video review confirmed the call.

Braves reliever Mark Melancon started the ninth and got the first out before allowing four consecutive singles that cut Atlanta's lead to 6-3. Greene relieved Melancon and allowed Diaz's bases-loaded single.

Mike Siroka had a solid outing against the last-place team in the NL East. Soroka pitched seven shutout innings, allowed three hits, struck out six, and walked one. He lowered his ERA to 0.41 against Miami in 2019.

Ozzie Albies hit a two-out double off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the eighth that gave the Braves a 1-0 lead. In the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Albies hit a shot off Alcantara's left heel that caromed into left field and allowed Charlie Culberson to score from second. Ronald Acuna Jr. advanced to third.

Alcantara was lifted after Albies' hit, and Freddie Freeman drove the first pitch from reliever Jarlin Garcia into centerfield for a single that scored Acuna and Albies.

The outing was Alcantara's longest since a similar 7 2/3 inning effort at Philadelphia on June 21. Alcantara allowed three runs, five hits, struck out six and walked two.

Curtis Granderson's one-out pinch hit home run off Braves reliever Anthony Swarzak in the eighth got Miami to within 3-1. Luke Jackson relieved Swarzak and allowed Brian Anderson's run-scoring single before striking out Garrett Cooper to end the inning.

Atlanta padded its lead in the ninth when Johan Camargo hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer off Miami reliever Ryne Stanek. Camargo's blast, his fifth of the season, landed in the Braves bullpen behind the right-center field fence.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (herniated disc) threw his third bullpen session Friday and manager Don Mattingly said he could soon progress to a rehab start before a possible call-up next month.

UP NEXT:

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (3-5, 6.26) will make his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Once cleared to pitch after beginning the season on the injured list, Foltynewicz was ineffective for most of his 11 starts and got demoted to the minors.

Marlins: RHP Hector Noesi (0-1. 9.00) will start the series finale, five days after his season debut when he allowed five runs in a five-inning effort against the New York Mets.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins
@
  • The Braves are 10-2 against the Marlins this season, and have won all six meetings in Miami. They also won six straight games in Miami in 2011 and 2015, and haven't had a longer single-season road winning streak over a team since winning seven in a row in Denver over the expansion Rockies in 1993. The Marlins' longest single-season home losing streak to any team is seven to the Phillies in 2009.
  • The Braves' Freddie Freeman is batting .340 with three homers, five doubles, nine RBI and seven runs against the Marlins this season. Since 2016, Freeman has a .358/.452/.642 slash line against the Marlins with 88 hits — the third-most by a batter against a single team in that span.
  • The Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 29th homer of the season Wednesday, giving him four home runs in his last six games and 55 in his career. At 21 years and 232 days old, he is the third-youngest to 55 homers behind Mel Ott and Tony Conigliaro.
  • Atlanta enters this one after scoring 12 and 11 runs to take the final two games in its series in Minnesota. The Braves have scored at least 10 runs in an NL-high 15 games, and on three occasions in back-to-back games. They had double-digit scoring efforts in successive games three times in their previous 10 seasons combined.
  • The Marlins are mired in a six-game losing streak, and have allowed at least five runs in all six games — their longest such streak since last August. They haven't had a longer streak of permitting at least five runs in consecutive games since an eight-game stretch in July 2005.

