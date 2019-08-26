Cincinnati
Reds Reds 61-69
6
August 26, 2019 - Final
Sonny Gray
vs
Pablo Lopez
Miami
Marlins Marlins 47-83
3
August 26, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Cin
Reds
 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 1 1 6 10 0
Mia
Marlins
 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 5 0
WP
Gray
10-6, 2.92
LP
Lopez
5-6, 4.41
Home Runs
Galvis 1 (4)
Suarez 1 (36)
Ervin 1 (4)
Walker 1 (6)
Alfaro 1 (13)
WP Gray Cin (10-6)
LP Lopez Mia (5-6)

Gray pitches Reds past Marlins 6-3

MIAMI (AP) Sonny Gray changed his clothes, and went right back to work.

Gray pitched into the seventh inning, Freddy Galvis drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 on Monday night.

Gray (10-6) walked five, but limited Miami to two runs and two hits. The right-hander improved to 4-0 in August, allowing three runs in five starts.

After a difficult first three innings, Gray went to the clubhouse and switched into a new uniform.

''I changed everything, it was weird,'' Gray said. ''You do some weird things every now and then.

''After the third I just tried to resettle and start over. Who cares what happens. Start this day over. I was in the clubhouse - didn't have any clothes on. From the fourth inning on, I tried to go as long as I could.''

Galvis had three hits and Eugenio Suarez hit his 36th homer for the Reds, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

''It was a tough weekend and it starts today,'' manager David Bell said. ''Just to turn the road trip around and the guys played really well.''

Gray retired 12 consecutive batters after he allowed Neil Walker's two-run homer in the third. He was pulled after he walked Isan Diaz and allowed Jorge Alfaro's broken-bat single in the seventh.

Michael Lorenzen came in and retired Lewis Brinson on a sacrifice bunt, struck out pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson and got Jon Berti to bounce to shortstop.

Lorenzen also pitched a scoreless eighth before Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth. Alfaro hit his 13th homer and Brinson tripled before Iglesias struck out Martin Prado and Berti to end the game.

Galvis' three-run homer off Pablo Lopez erased a 2-1 deficit in the fifth. Galvis' drive sailed over the wall in left-center for his 22nd of the season and fourth since joining the Reds on Aug. 13.

''Big, big moment, big hit in the game,'' Bell said.

Suarez's solo shot off Kyle Keller in the eighth made it 5-2. Keller also allowed a solo homer by Phillip Ervin in the ninth.

Lopez (5-6) made his first start since June 15 after being sidelined by a shoulder strain. The right-hander allowed four runs in five innings.

''It was fun to be out there, feel the environment, be in the dugout and feel part of the game instead of just watching,'' Lopez said.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the third when Galvis' fielder's choice drove in Josh VanMeter after he reached on a one-out triple.

REDS STILL CONFIDENT

After getting swept by the last-place Pirates over the weekend, the Reds hope to salvage their 11-game road trip with their four-game set against the Marlins, who have the worst record in the NL. Next up is a four-game series at NL Central-leading St. Louis beginning Friday.

''We're going to fight, scratch and claw until they tell us we can't anymore,'' Lorenzen said. ''It's easy when you have a bunch of guys you enjoy being around to continue to fight. We have too much fun showing up to the field every day. So we're going to continue to scratch and claw our way back in it.''

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins optioned left-hander Jose Quijada to Triple-A New Orleans to make room for Lopez. In his last four relief appearances, Quijada allowed five runs and walked seven.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (herniated disk) made a rehab start Monday for Triple-A New Orleans. Miami manager Don Mattingly said he could return next month.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (12-5, 3.04 ERA) will attempt to remain unbeaten against the club that traded him to Cincinnati prior to the 2017 season. Castillo is 2-0 with a 0.39 ERA in his three previous starts against Miami.

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (8-7, 3.82 ERA) has lost three of his last four decisions.

MLB GAME BULLETS
Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins
@
  • The Reds swept the Marlins in a three-game set in April, outscoring the Marlins 21-1 in the three games. That series was one of two three-game series in MLB this season in which a team scored just one run (Twins held Blue Jays to one run over three games in May).
  • The Marlins won two of three over the Phillies, scoring 19 runs in the first game, which was the most for the franchise since scoring 22 in July 2017. However, they scored three runs in each of the next two, and have scored three or fewer 74 times this season, 10 more than any other NL team (Giants, 64).
  • The Reds were swept in a three-game set by the Pirates, allowing 26 runs over the three games, their second-most in any three-game series of 2019. Reds pitchers had just 19 strikeouts in the series, tied for their second-fewest in any three-game series this season.
  • In August, Jon Berti has 10 extra-base hits and six stolen bases. He, Fernando Tatis Jr. (June), and Keston Hiura (July) are the only rookies to have such a month this season, and he's the second Marlins rookie to ever have such a month — Hanley Ramirez did it in four months of 2006.
  • Aristides Aquino homered and had three RBI in the last series, and through 24 career games he has 12 home runs and 26 RBI. He and Rhys Hoskins are the only two to ever meet each of these marks through 24 career games (RBI became official in 1920).

