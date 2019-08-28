MIAMI (AP) After seeing five Cincinnati teammates go deep earlier this week, Aristides Aquino joined the power party.

Aquino tied a National League rookie mark with his 13th home run this month, leading Anthony DeSclafani and the Reds over the Miami Marlins 5-0 Wednesday night.

Eugenio Suarez hit his 38th homer, connecting in the fourth straight game for the Reds. Cincinnati used the long ball to take the first two games at Marlins Park, and Aquino quickly got into the swing.

Aquino hit a three-run drive in the first inning, keeping up a surge that began after he was promoted from the minors Aug. 1. The 24-year-old outfielder matched the NL homer mark for rookies in a month set by Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers in June 2017.

''I've been asked about him and you just have to watch him and enjoy him,'' Reds manager David Bell said. ''I wish I had better words to describe what we're all seeing. To keep it going, he continues to have quality at-bats.''

The major league rookie record for homers in a month is 18 by Rudy York of Detroit in August 1937. Aquino, who got one at-bat in the majors last year, also doubled as the Reds beat Miami for the third straight day.

''You're back and forth with the adjustments and he's been able to keep up with that,'' Bell said.

DeSclafani (9-7) had his longest outing of the season, throwing seven innings of two-hit ball. He struck out eight and walked one.

''My last few outings I've felt very good,'' DeSclafani said. ''Trying to get ahead and mix speeds. I made the pitch when I needed to and had some defensive plays. It's all good.''

Tucker Barnhart's double off Sandy Alcantara (4-12) in the fourth increased Cincinnati's lead to 4-0. Barnhart drove in Aquino, who reached on a leadoff double.

''I'm just trying to grind out at bats, put hits together and drive guys in when they're on base,'' Barnhart said.

Alcantara gave up four runs and six hits, struck out eight and walked one in six innings. Miami's representative in this year's All-Star Game, Alcantara lost his sixth consecutive decision and is winless since June 21.

''I just missed one pitch,'' Alcantara said of the homer to Aquino. ''After that I was competing. I just want to finish strong.''

SCARE FOR BARNHART

The Reds catcher took a foul ball to the groin area during an at-bat by Lewis Brinson in the fifth inning. Barnhart was temporarily dazed while treated by Cincinnati's training staff.

''I felt I was going to throw up for a second,'' Barnhart said. ''The color came back to my face in about two innings.''

DEFENSIVE DISPLAYS

Marlins third baseman Starlin Castro raced toward the railing of his team's dugout, stretched and caught Jose Iglesias' popup in the seventh. Iglesias nearly got even with Castro in the bottom of the inning. The Reds shortstop dove to his left, caught Castro's hard hit grounder and from his back threw to first. Castro barely beat Iglesias' throw and reached for one of Miami's four hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Jesse Winker (back) will return to Cincinnati to continue his rehabilitation. Although on the injured list since last week, Winker was traveling with the Reds during their 11-game trip.

Marlins: RHP Jordan Yamamoto (forearm strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. After winning his first four major league decisions, Yamamoto has lost five straight.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Alex Wood (1-3, 6.07 ERA) will attempt to snap his three-game losing streak Thursday as Cincinnati goes for a sweep.

Marlins: RHP Robert Dugger (0-1, 10.80) will make his second major league start in the series finale. Dugger was called up from Triple-A to face the New York Mets in the first game of a doubleheader Aug. 5 and got the loss, allowing six runs and five hits in five innings.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports