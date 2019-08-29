Cincinnati
Reds Reds 63-70
3
August 29, 2019 - Final / 12
Raisel Iglesias
vs
Tyler Kinley
Miami
Marlins Marlins 48-85
4
August 29, 2019 - Final / 12
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 R H E
Cin
Reds
 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 6 0
Mia
Marlins
 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 9 1
WP
Kinley
3-1, 4.24
LP
Iglesias
2-10, 4.31
Home Runs
Aquino 1 (14)
Berti 1 (6)
Castro 1 (14)
Ramirez 1 (8)
Dean 1 (3)
WP Kinley Mia (3-1)
LP Iglesias Cin (2-10)

Aquino breaks NL rookie record but Marlins beat Reds 4-3

MIAMI (AP) Aristides Aquino's homer set a record.

Harold Ramirez's homer set off a celebration.

Aquino broke the National League rookie mark for homers in a month with his 14th in August, but Ramirez homered leading off the 12th inning for the Miami Marlins, who beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 Thursday night to avert a four-game sweep.

Aquino hit a two-run homer in the first for Cincinnati, and his two-out RBI single in the eighth tied it at 3.

Miami's Jon Berti, Austin Dean and Starlin Castro hit solo home runs off Alex Wood, who has allowed 10 homers in 35 2/3 innings this season. Ramirez, a rookie, pulled a 1-1 pitch over the fence against closer Raisel Iglesias (2-10) for his third walk-off RBI.

''I can't explain it,'' Ramirez said. ''I am proud of every walk-off.''

''I'm going to start leaving him on the bench until walk-off time,'' Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

The Marlins finished 1-6 in the season series with the Reds, and earned only their sixth victory in the past 26 games.

''Any time we can get a win right now, it feels good,'' Mattingly said.

Aquino broke the rookie record of 13 in a month set by the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in June 2017. The major league record by a rookie is 18 by the Tigers' Rudy York in August 1937.

Reds manager David Bell's reaction to his outfielder's latest achievement?

''Speechless,'' Bell said. ''Guys are having fun watching him and what he's doing. Pretty special.''

Aquino, who was promoted from the minors on Aug. 1, tied the Reds record for homers by a player in a month held by Frank Robinson (1962) and Greg Vaughn (1999). He leads majors with 32 RBIs this month.

Robert Dugger, making his second career start for the Marlins, pitched seven innings and allowed two runs, both unearned. He retired 13 in a row during one stretch.

''It just shows I guess I belong here,'' Dugger said.

Tyler Kinley (3-1) pitched two perfect innings. Attendance was 6,466, and only a few hundred spectators remained at the end.

Cincinnati's Joey Votto reached on a two-base error in the first inning when his deep fly was dropped by center fielder Lewis Brinson. With two out, Aquino homered.

Berti led off the Marlins' first with a homer for the third time this year. Dean homered to tie the game in the fifth, and Castro's 14th homer in the sixth gave Miami a 3-2 lead.

It was the first time in franchise history that four or more solo homers accounted for all of the team's runs.

CLOSER'S WOES

Iglesias has 27 saves but is now tied for the team lead in losses.

''When you come in to save a game, it is not a secret that the adrenaline is different,'' the Cuban right-hander said in Spanish. ''Apparently, tie games and I are not friends.''

UPCOMING MOVE

Reds RHP Tyler Mahle will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start one game of their doubleheader Saturday in St. Louis. RHP Sonny Gray will start the second game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (lower back) and SS Miguel Rojas (hamstring) are close to being activated from the injured list, Mattingly said.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Trevor Bauer (10-11, 4.34) is scheduled to start Friday in the opener of a four-game series at St. Louis. The Reds have lost four of his five starts since he was acquired July 31.

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (3-5, 4.97) is scheduled to start Friday to begin a three-game series at Washington.

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins
@
  • The Reds swept the Marlins in a three-game set in April, outscoring the Marlins 21-1 in the three games. That series was one of two three-game series in MLB this season in which a team scored just one run (Twins held Blue Jays to one run over three games in May).
  • The Marlins won two of three over the Phillies, scoring 19 runs in the first game, which was the most for the franchise since scoring 22 in July 2017. However, they scored three runs in each of the next two, and have scored three or fewer 74 times this season, 10 more than any other NL team (Giants, 64).
  • The Reds were swept in a three-game set by the Pirates, allowing 26 runs over the three games, their second-most in any three-game series of 2019. Reds pitchers had just 19 strikeouts in the series, tied for their second-fewest in any three-game series this season.
  • In August, Jon Berti has 10 extra-base hits and six stolen bases. He, Fernando Tatis Jr. (June), and Keston Hiura (July) are the only rookies to have such a month this season, and he's the second Marlins rookie to ever have such a month — Hanley Ramirez did it in four months of 2006.
  • Aristides Aquino homered and had three RBI in the last series, and through 24 career games he has 12 home runs and 26 RBI. He and Rhys Hoskins are the only two to ever meet each of these marks through 24 career games (RBI became official in 1920).

