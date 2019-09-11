Milwaukee
Brewers Brewers 77-68
7
September 11, 2019 - Final
Brent Suter
vs
Jose Urena
Miami
Marlins Marlins 51-94
5
September 11, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Mil
Brewers
 1 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 8 2
Mia
Marlins
 1 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 5 8 0
WP
Suter
2-0, 0.96
LP
Urena
4-9, 5.03
SV
Hader
(30)
Home Runs
Grisham 1 (5)
Moustakas 2 (33)
Diaz 1 (3)
Cooper 1 (15)
WP Suter Mil (2-0)
LP Urena Mia (4-9)
S Hader Mil (30)

Moustakas hits 2 HRs, Brewers minus Yelich top Marlins 7-5

MIAMI (AP) Mike Moustakas celebrated his 31st birthday in style.

He homered twice, including a tiebreaking, two-run shot in the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Miami Marlins 7-5 Wednesday night in their first game following star outfielder Christian Yelich's season-ending injury.

''Obviously two homers is pretty cool no matter what day it is but on your birthday it's pretty special,'' Moustakas said. ''But even more so is the win, especially with Yeli going down. Everyone has to step up even more.''

The Brewers won their sixth in a row and tied the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

''We just have to keep that rolling into tomorrow and see where we are after that,'' Moustakas said.

Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, broke his right kneecap in Tuesday night's game when he fouled a ball off himself. He returned to Milwaukee earlier Wednesday for additional tests.

''It hurts a lot to lose him but at the end of the day we have to go out and find ways to win,'' Moustakas said.

Trent Grisham, one of the outfielders expected to get additional playing time in Yelich's absence, led off the game with a home run.

It was 5-all when Moustakas drove a fastball from Miami reliever Jose Urena (4-9) into the upper deck in right-center field for his 33rd homer. Urena retired the first two hitters before he walked Yasmani Grandal.

Moustakas returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Sept. 2 after recovering from a sprained left wrist. He hit a three-run homer off starter Pablo Lopez in the third put Milwaukee ahead 4-2.

''Great to have him back in the lineup,'' Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ''He's obviously going to be very important as we move on here.''

Brent Suter (2-0) pitched three innings of scoreless relief for the win. Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 30th save.

An RBI single by Zach Davies put Milwaukee ahead 5-2 in the fourth.

For the third consecutive game, a Milwaukee starter was lifted with a lead before finishing the fifth. Alex Claudio relieved Davies with one out in the fifth and allowed Isan Diaz's two-run homer. Jay Jackson came in after Claudio's one-batter outing and gave up Garrett Cooper's tying solo homer.

Davies scattered three runs, four hits, struck out three and walked two.

Lopez outlasted Davis, pitching five innings, allowing five runs and five hits. The right-hander struck out two and walked four.

''When you're always behind in the count, you don't have as many options where to go, how to approach every situation,'' Lopez said.

Magneuris Sierra's RBI single in the second gave the Marlins their first lead of the series at 2-1. Sierra drove in Harold Ramirez, who reached on a leadoff triple.

GRANDAL'S PATIENCE PAYS OFF IN THE NINTH:

Grandal walked four times, none more crucial than when reached in the ninth, allowing Moustakas the opportunity for his game-winning shot. The catcher-first baseman has 95 walks in the season.

''When Yas is up there, he is not going to chase,'' Counsell said. ''He gave us a shot. It's just discipline and stubbornness. It's a very valuable trait.''

KEEPING IT SHORT:

Davies continued a trend common of short starts by Brewers' pitchers throughout the season and displayed prominently in the first three games against Miami. The right-hander's outing followed Chase Anderson's four-inning stint on Tuesday and Lyles' 4 1/3-inning start Monday. Lyles was the last Brewers' pitcher to last seven innings in his start against Texas Aug. 11.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Keston Huira (left hamstring strain) is expected to pinch hit in the weekend series at St. Louis, manager Craig Counsell said.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-2, 3.98) will start the series finale Thursday. Of his last 10 starts, Gonzalez has factored in one decision.

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (8-9, 4.11) has lost five of his last six decisions.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins
@
  • The Brewers dropped two of three at home to the Marlins in June, and have lost six of eight in Miami. Their three straight series lost in Miami are tied for their longest active road series losing streak to an NL team along with Atlanta.
  • The Brewers have won six of eight with their pitchers posting a 2.84 ERA in those games, best in MLB since August 31. This comes immediately after a 1-4 stretch during which their pitchers had a 5.73 ERA.
  • With a homer, double and four steals in the Brewers' weekend series with the Cubs, Christian Yelich now has 76 extra-base hits and 30 stolen bases on the season. He is the first NL player with at least 75 extra-base hits and 30 steals in a season since teammate Ryan Braun in 2012.
  • Yasmani Grandal has homered in four of the last six games to give him 25 on the year and he drew his 90th base on balls on Sunday. The only other NL catcher to have at least 25 home runs and 90 walks in a season was Hall of Famer Johnny Bench in 1972.
  • Starlin Castro leads all of MLB with 11 runs scored this month. He has a .314/.339/.567 slash line with 12 home runs and 42 RBI in 54 games since the All-Star break after slashing .245/.272/.336 with six homers and 34 RBI in 88 games before it. Among batting qualifiers, his increase in slugging of .231 trails only Jose Ramirez's increase of .361 for the biggest jump in MLB.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message