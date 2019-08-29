Oakland
Athletics Athletics 78-56
9
August 29, 2019 - Final
Yusmeiro Petit
vs
Glenn Sparkman
Kansas City
Royals Royals 47-88
8
August 29, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Oak
Athletics
 1 0 0 3 3 1 0 0 1 9 14 1
KC
Royals
 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 1 8 11 1
WP
Petit
4-3, 3.01
LP
Sparkman
3-10, 5.86
SV
Hendriks
(17)
Home Runs
Profar 1 (17)
Soler 1 (37)
WP Petit Oak (4-3)
LP Sparkman KC (3-10)
S Hendriks Oak (17)

Profar homers, A's hold off Royals 9-8 to take 4-game series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Bob Melvin had just burned through his bullpen to win a nip-and-tuck shootout against Kansas City on Thursday, and the Oakland A's manager leaned back in his chair and asked ruefully: ''How many relievers did the Yankees use today?''

He was joking, of course. Melvin knew full well that New York had the day off before the two AL playoff contenders open a weekend series at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

Melvin probably wouldn't have been joking had the A's lost to the lowly Royals.

''We had to have this game,'' he said after the 9-8 victory at Kauffman Stadium. ''When you go through your entire bullpen and then go to Yankee Stadium - we had to win that game.''

Jurickson Profar set the tone with a homer and three RBIs, but everyone in the A's starting lineup had a hit or drove in a run. That allowed them to bail out starter Chris Bassitt, who failed to survive the fifth inning, and give Yusmeiro Petit (4-3) the opportunity to earn the win.

Fellow relievers Jake Diekman and Liam Hendriks didn't make it easy, though. They gave up back-to-back RBI singles in the eighth, then Hendriks gave up a two-out RBI single to Ryan O'Hearn in the ninth, before the former Royals reliever bounced back to strike out Bubba Starling and earn his 17th save.

''Wasn't my best outing of the year,'' Hendriks said. ''We're not scoreboard-watching or anything like that, but you take three of four from any series and you're going to be OK.''

Glenn Sparkman (3-10) also failed to make it through the fifth for Kansas City, allowing seven runs, nine hits and a walk. He also hit two batters in losing his fifth straight decision.

''He struggled with command. He got hurt on pitches that were center-cut,'' Royals manager Ned Yost said. ''That's a really good offensive team. You look at their home run numbers and if they get a pitch they're going to drive it deep somewhere.''

Sparkman gave up a game-opening single to Marcus Semien, another hit to Matt Olson and plunked two batters - one of them sending home a run - in staking Oakland to a 1-0 lead after the first.

Bassitt served up a leadoff since to Whit Merrifield, then let Jorge Soler drill a 1-0 pitch out of the park. The homer was the 37th of the year for the slugging Soler, moving him within one of matching Mike Moustakas for the single-season franchise record.

Sparkman breezed through a perfect second and third before making a mess of everything else.

Profar went deep and Josh Phegley had an RBI single during the A's three-run fourth, then Oakland tacked on three more runs off Sparkman and reliever Josh Barnes to take a 7-2 lead in the fifth.

Bassitt nearly gave it all back. Over the span of five batters in the bottom half, the right-hander plunked one, gave up a single to another, was victimized by an error and walked the bases loaded. Then, with the bases loaded, Cheslor Cuthbert came within a foot of hitting a tying grand slam - he wound up with a two-run double instead that drew the Royals within 7-5.

Oakland tacked on another run in the sixth before the Royals got within 8-7 in the eighth. Soler came to the plate with the go-ahead run on first but Hendriks struck him out to preserve the lead, then the Australian reliever made it through a shaky ninth inning to wrap things up.

ODD PLAY

The A's added a run in the ninth when Corban Joseph popped foul with one out and runners on second and third, and Cuthbert made a nifty catch falling into the third base dugout. But under Rule 5.06(b)(3), both runners are entitled to advance a base, sending Seth Brown home from third. ''I was holding onto the rail as much as I could,'' Cuthbert said, ''but I couldn't (stay in play).''

A'S SUMMON NEUSE

Infielder Sheldon Neuse was called up by the Athletics to replace Khris Davis, who is on paternity leave. The 24-year-old Neuse hit .317 with 27 homers for Triple-A Las Vegas.

CHAPMAN OUT OF LINEUP

A's third baseman Matt Chapman was not in the starting lineup after taking a pitch off his helmet from the Royals' Jakob Junis in the first inning Wednesday night. He entered as a defensive replacement in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Brett Anderson (10-9, 4.08 ERA) takes the mound Friday night when Oakland visits the Yankees to start a three-game set between playoff contenders. Eric Skoglund (0-0, 3.60) makes his second big league start this season when the Royals host Baltimore starting Friday night.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals
@
  • Oakland has gone 17-5 (.773) against teams in the AL Central in 2019, the best record by any AL team against any AL division. The A's pitching staff has a 2.77 ERA against the division, and their starting pitchers have made 15 quality starts in these 22 games.
  • The Royals lost two of three to the Indians and have now gone nine consecutive series without a series win. There have only been four longer streaks without a series win in MLB this season (including one by the Royals, from April 15 — June 9).
  • The A's were swept in a two-game set by the Giants, their first back-to-back losses since July 24-26. A's pitchers allowed the Giants a .400 batting average (8/20) with runners in scoring position, but on the season their .248 opponent batting average with RISP ranks seventh in MLB.
  • Mark Canha's nine-game hit streak trails only Michael Brantley (18) in the AL, and Canha has only had one longer streak in his career (11 in 2018). He homered three times in the two-game series against the Giants, and he's one of five outfielders with an OPS over 1.000 since the All-Star break (min. 150 PA).
  • Jorge Soler hit his 36th home run in his last game and now trails only Mike Trout (42) in the AL. However, he's hit .121 with one home run in his last 10 games — in his previous 10 games, he hit .400 with seven home runs.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message