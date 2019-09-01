Baltimore
Orioles Orioles 45-91
4
September 1, 2019 - Final
Paul Fry
vs
Kevin McCarthy
Kansas City
Royals Royals 49-89
6
September 1, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Bal
Orioles
 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 8 0
KC
Royals
 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 6 11 2
WP
McCarthy
3-2, 4.91
LP
Fry
1-7, 4.83
SV
Kennedy
(25)
Home Runs
Merrifield 1 (16)
WP McCarthy KC (3-2)
LP Fry Bal (1-7)
S Kennedy KC (25)

Mondesi has big game in return from IL as Royals top O's 6-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Adalberto Mondesi looked anything but rusty in his return to the lineup.

The speedy shortstop matched career highs with four hits and three stolen bases after coming off the injured list Sunday, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

''He was right in the middle of all of our offensive scenarios,'' Royals manager Ned Yost said. ''He just looked great. He looked great at shortstop. I'm glad to have him back.''

That sentiment was shared by teammates.

''Mondi being back is huge for us,'' pitcher Danny Duffy said. ''Mondi is a very important part of our team.

''It was really nice to have him back out there doing what he does best, playing the game like it's a game. It's fun. It's supposed to be fun. It hasn't gone our way most of the time, but we have to treat every game like it's a one-game series. That's the mentality the rest of the year.''

Meibrys Viloria drove in the go-ahead run for the Royals with a two-out single in the seventh inning. Kansas City took two of three in a series between struggling teams.

Mondesi, who spent 41 games on the IL, led off the seventh with his third hit and stole second. With two outs, Alex Gordon drove him in with a tying double, and Gordon scored on Viloria's single to make it 5-4.

''It was a process,'' Mondesi said. ''Everything went OK. I'm here and I'll just keep playing hard. My plan was stay short, not try to do too much in the first game back. I wanted to put the ball in play, and it worked.''

Whit Merrifield added a solo homer in the eighth.

Kevin McCarthy (3-2) tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win. Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect ninth for his 25th save in 28 chances.

Paul Fry (1-7) took the loss.

It was another tough defeat for first-year Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde.

''Yeah, you just feel like you like Paul Fry on any left-hander and it just doesn't happen,'' Hyde said. ''(Shawn Armstrong) comes in against a right-hander and walks him. Walks kill you and we just didn't get it done in the seventh inning.''

Duffy was solid in his own return from the injured list. He gave up four runs (three earned) and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Baltimore scored in the first on a sacrifice fly by Renato Nunez.

Kansas City came right back with three runs in the bottom half. Hunter Dozier drove in Mondesi and Jorge Soler with an opposite-field double. Dozier scored on Ryan O'Hearn's single.

The Orioles tied it with four straight hits in the third. Richie Martin and Hanser Alberto scored on Trey Mancini's single.

Baltimore regained the lead in the sixth when Jonathan Villar's speed helped manufacture a run, with the aid of a throwing error by Viloria behind the plate.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Armstrong was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. He had been out since Aug. 22 with a right forearm strain. ... OF Mark Trumbo is expected to be activated Monday before Baltimore plays at Tampa Bay.

Royals: Duffy, Mondesi and catcher Cam Gallagher were activated from the 10-day IL. Duffy had been sidelined since Aug. 4 with a left hamstring strain. Mondesi had been out since July 17 with a left shoulder injury, and Gallagher had been on the IL since Aug. 5 with a left oblique strain. Gallagher is not expected to play against this season, except in an emergency. ''I'm not playing him,'' Yost said.

ROSTER MOVES

With rosters expanding, the Orioles recalled OF Dwight Smith Jr., RHP Branden Kline and LHP Tanner Scott from the minors. Kansas City recalled RHP Heath Fillmyer from Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Asher Wojciechowski (2-7, 5.12 ERA) starts Monday afternoon when Baltimore begins a three-game series at Tampa Bay. With Hurricane Dorian bearing down on Florida, Tuesday's and Wednesday's games have been rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday.

Royals: LHP Mike Montgomery (3-7, 4.66) pitches Tuesday at home against Detroit.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals
@
  • The Orioles notched a rare series win when they took two of three from the Royals at home from August 19-21. Baltimore has lost seven in a row in Kansas City and is 2-15 there in the past 17 meetings, including two losses in the 2014 ALCS.
  • The Royals lost their fifth consecutive series following a 9-8 defeat to the Athletics on Thursday. Kansas City is 0-9-1 in its last 10 series since sweeping a two-game set in Atlanta from July 23-24 and has an MLB-worst .250 (8-24) winning percentage since July 25.
  • Baltimore settled for a split of its two-game set at Washington with an 8-4 loss on Wednesday. The Orioles have posted a 3.17 ERA and allowed six home runs during a current 5-3 stretch after they had an 8.58 ERA with 16 longballs surrendered during an eight-game slide.
  • With the Royals starting Erik Skoglund on Friday, Hanser Alberto could set the Orioles' record (since 1954) for hits off left-handers in a season. Alberto has an MLB-leading 72 hits off southpaws, one behind Rafael Palmeiro's record of 73 set in 1998. Alberto leads the majors with a .407 average against lefties (min. 100 PA).
  • Jorge Soler hit his 37th home run Thursday, leaving him one shy of Mike Moustakas' franchise record set in 2017. Soler is second in the AL in homers this season and tied for second this month with nine. After hitting nine in 2018, Soler has the largest increase in homers in the majors this season at plus-27.

