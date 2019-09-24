Atlanta
Braves Braves 96-62
6
September 24, 2019 - Final
Julio Teheran
vs
Danny Duffy
Kansas City
Royals Royals 58-100
9
September 25, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Atl
Braves
 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 1 2 6 11 1
KC
Royals
 1 0 5 0 2 0 1 0 9 12 1
WP
Duffy
7-6, 4.34
LP
Teheran
10-11, 3.81
Home Runs
Albies 1 (24)
Cervelli 1 (3)
WP Duffy KC (7-6)
LP Teheran Atl (10-11)

Royals top Braves 9-6 after Yost's announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Royals hope to send off manager Ned Yost with a winning final week.

In Kansas City's first game after Yost announced he will retire after the season, the lowly Royals burst to a six-run lead in the first three innings and beat the NL East champion Atlanta Braves 9-6 Tuesday night behind three hits and two RBIs from Nicky Lopez.

Yost, who turned 65 last month, was hired by the Royals in May 2010 and led Kansas City to consecutive AL pennants and the 2015 World Series title, the second in team history and first since 1985. The Royals are 58-100 in their third straight losing season.

''We want to send him out on as high a note as possible,'' winning pitcher Danny Duffy said. ''The season hasn't gone the way we wanted and he deserves to go out on a better note.''

Atlanta, assured it will start the NL Division Series at home on Oct. 3, is 96-62. The Braves need to win all four of their remaining games to reach 100 victories for first time since 2003.

Duffy (7-6) gave up three runs and five hits in five innings, improving to 3-1 in his last seven starts.

''I was telling the boys, my fastball command all day was yard sale. It wasn't there. It was all over the map,'' Duffy said.

Julio Teheran (10-11) gave up six runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings. Yost credited Whit Merrifield's 13-pitch at-bat in the first inning as a key.

''What more can you ask of a leadoff hitter?'' Yost said. ''It was like a 13-pitch at-bat and a double. It was a phenomenal at-bat and it was a great way to start the ballgame.''

Teheran has lost three straight starts, giving up 14 earned runs in 11 1/3 innings. Merrifield's at-bat set a tone.

''I think from there I knew that it was going to be a tough one,'' Teheran said,

Hunter Dozier hit a sacrifice fly to score Merrifield in the first, and the Royals broke open the game with a five-run third that included Alex Gordon's RBI single, Ryan O'Hearn's sacrifice fly and a two-run double by Bubba Starling, who went to third on the throw home and scored when catcher Brian McCann's throw to third went into left field for an error.

Starling joined fellow rookie Lopez with two doubles and two RBIs. Both have endured slumps.

''I'm enjoying the game. I kind of lost sight of that when I was struggling,'' Lopez said. ''I just went back to the basics and having fun.''

Francisco Cervelli and Ozzie Albies homered for the Braves.

Atlanta center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was removed after two innings as a precaution because of left hip tightness. Acuna leads the Braves with 41 homers and is three steals shy of 40.

''I'd been feeling it before. But I'm a warrior,'' Acuna said. ''I'm going to keep playing through these types of things. That's just the way I am.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves OF Ender Inciarte, out since Aug. 10 with a right hamstring strain, is expected to test his leg by running the bases Wednesday.

UP NEXT

The Braves switched to RHP Josh Tomlin (2-1, 3.82 ERA) as Wednesday night's starter, deciding instead to give Mike Soroka a break and start him Sunday at the New York Mets. LHP Mike Montgomery (3-9, 5.00 ERA) will start the finale of the two-game series for the Royals.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLB GAME BULLETS
Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals
@
  • Atlanta and Kansas City meet for a two-game set after the Royals took both games from July 23-24. The Braves had a .569 OPS in that series, their lowest against any opponent this season, and scored four total runs. Against all other AL teams this season, Atlanta is averaging 7.31 runs per game with an .856 OPS.
  • The Royals dropped three of four in Minnesota over the weekend and have lost eight of their last 10, giving them 100 losses on the season. Kansas City has six 100-loss seasons since 2002, twice as many as any other MLB team (Det, Hou).
  • The Braves won two of three against the Giants while giving up a total of three walks, their fewest in any series this season. In their last 30 games the Braves have walked 2.56 batters per nine innings, best in the NL over that span. Before that stretch Atlanta walked 3.65 per nine, second worst in the NL (Mia, 3.82).
  • Jorge Soler is slugging .667 over his last 20 games, with 13 of his 24 hits going for extra bases. Already holding the franchise single-season home run mark with 45, Soler's 78 extra-base hits are the most by a Royal since 2002 (80, Carlos Beltran) and are eight off the team record (Hal McRae, 1977).
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. had two RBI Friday against the Giants, giving him 101 on the season at 21 years and 276 days old. Only five NL players have reached 100 RBI in a season while younger (Mel Ott, 1929 and 1930; Juan Soto, 2019; Miguel Cabrera, 2004; Hank Aaron, 1955; Albert Pujols, 2001).

