Cleveland
Indians Indians 74-54
0
August 22, 2019 - Final
Aaron Civale
vs
Noah Syndergaard
New York
Mets Mets 67-60
2
August 22, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Cle
Indians
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2
NYM
Mets
 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 5 0
WP
Syndergaard
9-6, 3.71
LP
Civale
1-3, 1.82
SV
Sewald
(1)
Home Runs
WP Syndergaard NYM (9-6)
LP Civale Cle (1-3)
S Sewald NYM (1)

Syndergaard, Mets sweep Indians 2-0 for 5th win in row

NEW YORK (AP) The only thing that stopped Noah Syndergaard was the weather.

Syndergaard retired the first 16 hitters and allowed two hits over six dominant innings before a heavy storm interrupted him, and the New York Mets beat the Cleveland Indians 2-0 Thursday night in a rain-shortened game for their fifth straight win.

''You see him good a lot, but tonight was really good,'' Mets manager Mickey Callaway said.

The game was called with New York batting in the eighth inning after a second rain delay.

The Mets completed a three-game sweep. They've won 13 of their last 14 home games, helping them get into the NL wild-card mix.

Cleveland's first visit to Citi Field was a flop and its seven-game trip through New York that began at Yankee Stadium ended with a 2-5 record. The Indians also lost for the seventh time in nine games overall and dropped 3 1/2 games behind Minnesota in the AL Central.

''Of course, it was disappointing,'' Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis said. ''I think we all wanted to do at least a little bit better than that. I think we had higher hopes for that.''

Syndergaard (9-6) did not allow anyone to reach until Tyler Naquin lined a 1-2 changeup to center field for a clean single with one out in the sixth. He gave up a second hit to Francisco Lindor two batters later but aided by first baseman Pete Alonso's diving stop, Syndergaard ended the inning by retiring Greg Allen.

''He's got really good stuff,'' Naquin said. ''It's just a guy like that, you've got to pick your spots.''

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the Mets' longest perfect game bid since Matt Harvey also retired the first 16 hitters against Washington on July 31, 2015 - three days after Syndergaard completed six perfect innings against San Diego.

''You think about that,'' Callaway said of the possible no-hit bid. ''You don't say it, but you're definitely thinking about where the pitch count was and how he was going and the fact that his changeup was so good and it's such an effective weapon against their lineup.''

It briefly rained as the Indians batted in the sixth. Heavy rain and wind started as Wilson Ramos batted with a runner on first and two outs in the bottom half with an 0-1 count.

Play was halted for 2 hours, 28 minutes and when the game resumed most of the fans who stayed moved down. As the Mets started batting in the eighth, heavy rain returned, and play was halted with runners at first and third.

After a delay of 36 minutes, the game was called.

Ramos had a two-run double in the fourth that extended his hitting streak to 16 games, New York's longest since Carlos Beltran also hit in 16 straight games in 2009.

Before Naquin singled, the closest the Indians came to their first hit was in the fourth.

Allen hit a long flyball that appeared it would bounce in front of the warning track, but left fielder J.D. Davis raced back, ran the ball down and made an over-the-shoulder catch for the second out.

''Just a crazy catch,'' Davis said. ''I don't know how to describe it.''

The Mets were held without a hit until getting three in the fourth off Cleveland rookie Aaron Civale (1-3). Joe Panik opened the inning with a single, Michael Conforto followed with a ground-rule double and Ramos lined a double down the right-field line.

Jeurys Familia and Paul Sewald pitched an inning apiece. Sewald was credited with his third career save.

Civale allowed two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco (leukemia) pitched 1 2/3 innings in a rehab game for Double-A Akron.

Mets: RHP Marcus Stroman (left hamstring tightness) said he expects to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Cubs. ... INF/OF Jeff McNeil (strained left hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse.... 2B Robinson Cano (torn left hamstring) did some running and played light catch in the outfield. ... IF Jed Lowrie (sprained left knee) went 1 for 4 as the DH in a rehab game for Class A St. Lucie. ... INF Ruben Tejada was designated for assignment and RHP Chris Flexen was recalled from Syracuse.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (6-4, 3.53) opens a three-game series at home against Kansas City on Friday night.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (8-7, 2.61) starts a three-game series at home against Atlanta.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Cleveland Indians at New York Mets
@
  • New York has an MLB-best 24-10 record (.706 win percentage) since the All-Star break, while Cleveland has the third-best second-half record at 24-13 (.649). The Mets are 12-5 in interleague play this season, including 7-1 since the break, and have yet to lose a 2019 interleague series.
  • The Indians come off a four-game split against the Yankees in which they hit seven home runs in the series opener and 12 total homers. Cleveland only has three series in franchise history with more home runs (14, 1997 vs. Mil.; 14, 1962 vs. Det.; 13, 1962 vs. Bos.).
  • The Mets took two of three in Kansas City over the weekend without surrendering a home run and posting a 3.12 team ERA. New York's staff has 14 games since the All-Star break keeping the ball in the park, second in MLB (StL, 15), after having 18 such games in the whole first half, tied for 27th.
  • Franmil Reyes started the season slashing .255/.314/.536 but has a slash line of .156/.188/.281 since being traded to the Indians and is coming off a 3-for-17 series. Reyes has an .838 career OPS against the Mets.
  • Pete Alonso has 11 hits and three walks in his last four games for a total of 14 times on base, tied for the third most in the majors this season in a four-game span. (Austin Meadows, 16; Charlie Blackmon, 15). He has three multi-hit games in his last four contests after having three in his previous 32 games.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message