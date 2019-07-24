St. Louis
Cardinals Cardinals 54-47
14
July 24, 2019 - Final
Adam Wainwright
vs
Jordan Lyles
Pittsburgh
Pirates Pirates 46-55
8
July 24, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
StL
Cardinals
 0 9 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 14 15 1
Pit
Pirates
 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 8 11 1
WP
Wainwright
7-7, 4.63
LP
Lyles
5-7, 5.36
Home Runs
Goldschmidt 1 (21)
DeJong 3 (18)
Knizner 1 (1)
WP Wainwright StL (7-7)
LP Lyles Pit (5-7)

DeJong's 3 homers lead Cardinals over Pirates 14-8

PITTSBURGH (AP) Paul DeJong, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals are powering toward the top of the NL Central.

DeJong hit a career-high three home runs, connecting during a nine-run second inning as the Cardinals walloped the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-8 on Wednesday night.

DeJong, Andrew Knizner and Goldschmidt each hit two-run homers in the big burst as the Cardinals batted around against Jordan Lyles (5-7). DeJong also hit one of St. Louis' five doubles for a total of eight extra-base hits in the inning, tying a major league record.

Goldschmidt homered for the third straight game. The Cardinals have won 10 of 13, pulling within a half-game of the division-leading Chicago Cubs.

''We're in a great spot right now,'' DeJong said. ''We all feel it. We know it. We come to the park expecting to win.''

DeJong has hit six home runs since the All-Star break and has 18 this season, one off his total from 2018.

Goldschmidt started the second by reaching on an error and came around on DeJong's first homer. After back-to-back doubles, Knizner hit his first career home run.

A walk and a double scored another before Goldschmidt homered into the second deck in left to chase Lyles.

DeJong hit a two-run homer in the fourth and a solo shot in the eighth. He finished 4 for 4 with five RBIs and four runs.

''It's no surprise that as soon as Goldy starts popping homers, the team rallies around that,'' Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright said. ''I was glad to get those three home runs today. It was probably the only reason I was able to stay in the game.''

Wainwright (7-7) gave up two runs in each of the first two innings and used 105 pitches to get through five innings with five hits and four walks while striking out five.

Lyles had a clean first before the rough second. He was charged with eight runs, five earned, over 1 2/3 innings. It was the second time in three starts that Lyles was pulled early. He got just two outs on July 13.

''It can change on you quickly,'' he said. ''You just try to work on it and try to find a way next time for it not to happen. I stood up here two starts ago saying the same thing. Obviously, I need to figure it out. But it's another tough one.''

Pirates reliever Keone Kela made his return from the injured list and a two-game suspension for an unspecified violation of his contract by working one scoreless inning.

MORE DEJONG

DeJong is the fourth shortstop in the live-ball era to have 14 or more total bases in a game, and the first to do it in four at-bats, STATS said. The others are Freddie Patek (1980), John Valentin (1995) and Corey Seager (2017).

PITCHER AT HEART?

Pirates position players Jose Osuna and Jacob Stallings pitched the final three innings. Osuna gave up DeJong's homer. Osuna, who pitched as an amateur in Venezuela, ran his fastball up to 93.1 mph and also tossed a changeup and four curveballs.

''I felt good,'' he said. ''It's fun. It's not as fun as a homer.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Jameson Taillon (right elbow tendon strain) had his throwing program halted after pain recurred in his elbow. He has a consultation scheduled with his surgeon. ... LHP Steven Brault (left shoulder strain) threw a bullpen session and will pitch a simulated game this weekend. ... RHP Clay Holmes was placed on the 10-day injured list with right triceps inflammation. ... C Francisco Cervelli (concussion) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (6-10, 4.17 ERA) will start the series finale Thursday. He has dropped five straight decisions on the road.

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (7-8, 4.08) is scheduled to start. He is 1-4 with a 7.09 ERA in five career starts against St. Louis.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
@
  • St. Louis and Pittsburgh meet for their second series this month, with the Cardinals claiming two of three at Busch Stadium on July 15-17. In nine games against each other this season, the Cardinals are hitting .273 with runners in scoring position, while the Pirates are batting just .211.
  • The Cardinals' pitching staff has an ERA of 4.66 against division opponents and a 3.71 ERA against all others. Additionally, St. Louis' pitchers have the third-largest difference between home ERA (3.71) and road ERA (4.96). They have a 5.73 ERA in road games against division opponents.
  • The Pirates' bullpen has struggled this season, with an ERA of 4.88. Pittsburgh has converted just 11 of 21 save opportunities at PNC Park this season. Their 10 blown saves at home are third most in the majors.
  • Paul Goldschmidt had five RBI in 26 games in June but has already far surpassed that total in 16 games in July by driving in 13. That eight-RBI difference is the largest increase from June to July in the majors.
  • Major-league RBI leader Josh Bell had the best month of his career in May with 12 home runs and 31 RBI while slashing .390/.442/.797. Since June 1, however, he has nine home runs and 33 RBI while slashing just .212/.317/.477, and he has just one RBI in his last 11 games.

