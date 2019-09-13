Los Angeles
Dodgers Dodgers 96-53
9
September 13, 2019 - Final
Clayton Kershaw
vs
Noah Syndergaard
New York
Mets Mets 76-71
2
September 13, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
LAD
Dodgers
 0 0 0 4 0 0 3 2 0 9 11 0
NYM
Mets
 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 5 0
WP
Kershaw
14-5, 3.05
LP
Syndergaard
10-8, 4.15
Home Runs
Lux 1 (2)
Rios 1 (3)
Davis 1 (19)
WP Kershaw LAD (14-5)
LP Syndergaard NYM (10-8)

Kershaw, Dodgers catch Syndergaard on bad day, beat Mets 9-2

NEW YORK (AP) Noah Syndergaard got caught again, this time by the smart-swinging Los Angeles Dodgers.

Syndergaard kept wobbling with Wilson Ramos behind the plate while Clayton Kershaw was right in the pocket, sending the Dodgers over the New York Mets 9-2 Friday night.

''It wasn't terrible,'' Mets manager Mickey Callaway said.

No, but it wasn't what they needed, either, against the NL West champions.

Coming off a four-game sweep of Arizona, Syndergaard and the Mets fell flat. They dropped three games behind Chicago and Milwaukee for the second NL wild-card spot. Philadelphia also is ahead of New York, which was eliminated from contention in the NL East.

Earlier this week, it was revealed Syndergaard (10-8) recently went to his bosses, expressing his wishes to pitch to someone other than Ramos. Known more his hitting than his defensive ability, Ramos got this start - Callaway wanted Ramos' bat in the lineup, trusting Syndergaard's ''mentality'' and adding before the game, ''I have faith in Noah he's going to pitch a good game no matter who's catching him.''

It worked, at least for three innings.

''I think we were really meshing and flowing,'' Syndergaard said.

But in the fourth, a walk to Cody Bellinger and singles by Corey Seager and A.J. Pollock produced one run, then rookie Gavin Lux hit a three-run homer .

Ramos swiped at a towel on the bench when the inning ended. Syndergaard was pulled after five innings and 102 pitches, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks.

The Dodgers did a great job of spoiling two-strike pitches, hitting a bunch of foul balls to prolong at-bats. Bellinger, who has 108 RBIs, saw 22 pitches in three trips against Syndergaard.

Syndergaard has a 5.20 ERA in 16 starts with Ramos catching. The big right-hander has a 2.22 ERA in 11 starts throwing to backups Tomas Nido and Rene Rivera.

Syndergaard called a lot of this week's controversy a ''misunderstanding'' and said this outing was ''a step in the right direction.''

He does, however, want to ''figure out an understanding of why my splits are so different.''

Syndergaard, by the way, did get to throw to Nido and Rivera, too - they took turns warming him up when Ramos was stranded on the bases and needed extra time to put on his gear. Nido later entered to catch the ninth inning.

Kershaw (14-5) stopped a rare three-start skid and improved to 10-0 in regular-season play against the Mets. The Dodgers won their ninth in a row at Citi Field dating to 2016.

Kershaw avoided the first four-game losing streak of his decorated career. He gave up a first-inning homer to J.D. Davis and threw a season-high 105 pitches.https://www.mlb.com/video/kershaw-fans-5-in-6-1-3-innings

''I wanted to stretch him a little bit or kind of build up that endurance, and I thought he deserved it,'' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner left after a four-pitch walk to pinch-hitter Pete Alonso loaded the bases with one out in the seventh. His only loss to the Mets came in the 2015 NL Division Series, when he went 1-1.

Pinch-hitter Chris Taylor delivered a two-run double and scored on Bellinger's single in the seventh. Rookie Edwin Rios had a pinch-hit homer in the eighth off Walker Lockett.

SWING AND A MISS

As Kershaw exited the mound in the seventh, a TV cameraman walked alongside the lefty, shooting from only a few feet away. As Kershaw approached the dugout, he swiped his glove at the camera, pulling up just short.

''He's too close,'' Kershaw said postgame.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: 1B Max Muncy went 0 for 3 with two walks in his first game since Aug. 28. He'd been on the injured list with a fractured right wrist. ... LHP Rich Hill will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the knee problem that forced him to exit in the first inning of Thursday night's start at Baltimore. It was his first game in the majors after missing 12 weeks with a strained left forearm. ''Really frustrating,'' Hill said. ... 3B Justin Turner (ankle sprain) could return to the starting lineup Tuesday, Roberts said.

Mets: Alonso didn't start for the first time since Aug. 4. The rookie first baseman who leads the majors with 47 home runs has missed only one game this season. Callaway said he felt Alonso needed a day off after watching him struggle at the plate Thursday. Callaway said he anticipates Alonso starting the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (12-5, 2.45 ERA) is 4-1 with a 1.38 ERA in seven starts against the Mets.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (9-8, 2.70 ERA) is 0-4 with a 3.23 ERA in nine starts vs. the Dodgers.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
@
  • The Dodgers have won eight consecutive games at Citi Field, their longest winning streak in an opposing stadium since they took 11 straight from the Giants in Oracle Park from 2006-07. It's the second-longest winning streak by a visiting team at Citi Field. The Nationals won 12 straight there from 2013-14.
  • The Mets are coming off a four-game sweep of the Diamondbacks in which they outscored Arizona 26-4, their largest run differential in a four-game series since they outscored the Reds 36-12 from Sept. 24-27, 2015. New York hit six home runs in Thursday's finale after going deep five times on Wednesday, the first time in franchise history the Mets have had at least five homers in consecutive games.
  • The Mets own the majors' best record when facing a right-handed starting pitcher since the All-Star break at 30-10, with the Dodgers second over that period at 25-12. New York is just 6-10 against lefty starters since the break, however.
  • Cody Bellinger has five home runs in his last five games at Citi Field, making him one of only two visiting players in the park's history with five homers over a five-game span. The Cardinals' Paul DeJong did so from April 1, 2018 to June 16 of this season.
  • Clayton Kershaw is 9-0 with a 2.14 ERA over 14 career regular-season starts against the Mets. Juan Marichal (22 starts) and Larry Jackson (21) are the only pitchers to begin their career with a longer unbeaten streak against the Mets, with both streaks running from 1962 to 1967.

