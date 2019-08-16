Chicago
Cubs Cubs 64-58
2
August 16, 2019 - Final
Brandon Kintzler
vs
Keone Kela
Pittsburgh
Pirates Pirates 51-70
3
August 16, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
ChC
Cubs
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 5 1
Pit
Pirates
 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 5 0
WP
Kela
2-0, 3.06
LP
Kintzler
2-2, 2.51
Home Runs
WP Kela Pit (2-0)
LP Kintzler ChC (2-2)

Newman hits RBI single in 9th, lifts Pirates past Cubs 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) Kevin Newman felt the entire crowd on his side when he stepped to the plate in the ninth inning of a tie game.

Pinch-hitter Cole Tucker drew a bases-loaded walk and Newman hit an RBI single, all with two out, as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Cubs 3-2 on Friday night.

Tucker worked a walk off Brandon Kintzler (2-2), and Newman followed with a single to center field on a full count for his third game-ending hit of the season.

''It's funny, but I was up there as the crowd was getting really wild and I felt kind of like everybody was on my side in the crowd,'' Newman said. ''I know there were a good amount of Cubs' fans there, but it was kind of like it was everybody and me against the Cubs.''

Kintzler walked three batters in 1/3 of an inning, including an intentional walk to Josh Bell with two outs and the Cubs leading 2-1. Erik Gonzalez entered as a pinch runner for Bell and scored on Newman's single.

Kintzler was activated from the injured list prior to the game after missing 10 days with right pectoral inflammation. The Cubs are without closer Craig Kimbrel, who is on the injured list with right knee inflammation.

''I didn't anticipate that part. None of us did,'' Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of the walks. ''He's been so good for all year. It's unfortunate. Kintzler's the right guy right there. It didn't play out.''

''They put up some good at-bats,'' Kintzler said. ''I just got tired, I think, and the legs got a little wobbly.''

Tucker's walk on a seven-pitch plate appearance kept the Pirates' rally alive. A rookie shortstop like Newman, Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to the game.

''I calmed down and felt really good up there,'' Tucker said. ''I felt like I had done it before, even though I hadn't. That'll probably be the coolest walk I'll ever have in my career.''

The Cubs fell to 23-39 on the road. They have also lost 17 of their last 25 games away from Wrigley Field. The loss left Chicago a game behind the NL Central-leading St. Louis.

The Pirates won for the third time in four games after losing 24 of their previous 28.

Tony Kemp's two-run triple in the eighth inning off closer Felipe Vazquez gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

Joe Musgrove carried a shutout into the eighth before giving up consecutive singles to Jonathan Lucroy and pinch-hitter Ian Happ with one out. Musgrove was charged with two runs in 7 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and no walks. He matched his career high with nine strikeouts.

Musgrove retired his first 11 batters before Kris Bryant singled with two outs in the fourth inning. He also set down 10 straight hitters before the hits in the eighth inning.

''It was probably the best I felt all year,'' Musgrove said.

Keone Kela (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks allowed only one run and three hits in seven innings with one strikeout and one walk.

The Pirates' Colin Moran had an RBI single in the fourth.

R0STER MOVES

Cubs: In addition to Kintzler being activated, INF Addison Russell was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and CF Albert Almora Jr. and RHP James Norwood were optioned there.

GM Jed Hoyer said Almora is expected to be recalled Sept. 1, when the roster limit expands to 40 from 25. Almora made 75 starts in center field and hit .232 with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs in 114 games.

Pirates: RHP Geoff Hartlieb was optioned to Indianapolis to clear a roster spot for Tucker. The Pirates wanted an extra position player because INF/OF Jose Osuna is two games into the five-game suspension he received from Major League Baseball for his part in a fight at Cincinnati on July 30.

Tucker made his major-league debut April 20.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: SS Javier Baez (illness) and CF Jason Heyward (left knee inflammation) returned after being held of the lineup in Thursday night's loss at Philadelphia. . INF Daniel Descalso (sprained left ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Iowa on Saturday.

Pirates: C Jason Stallings (migraine) started after being scratched from Wednesday's loss at the Los Angeles Angels.

UP NEXT

Cubs LHP Jon Lester (9-8, 4.48 ERA) faces LHP Steven Brault (3-1, 4.33) on Saturday. Lester is winless in his last five starts, going 0-2 with a 7.00. Brault has had two no-decisions, allowing six runs in 10 innings, since missing a month with a strained shoulder.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates
@
  • After losing all three games in Philadelphia earlier this week, the Cubs have now failed to win any of their last 12 series on the road — the franchise's longest in-season streak since also losing 12 straight in 2014. Chicago has a .683 winning percentage at home and .377 on the road, the largest difference by any team in a season since 1996 (Rockies, .679 at home, .346 on road).
  • The Pirates took two of three from the Angels earlier this week to end a run of nine consecutive series lost since the All-Star break. Pittsburgh is 2-11 at PNC Park since the break and its 5.21 ERA at home in 2019 currently stands as the second-highest in a season in team history (5.32, 1953).
  • Josh Bell is two RBI away from reaching 100 in a season for the first time in his career. Bell has 98 RBI in 120 team games. The only Pittsburgh player to reach 100 RBI in less than 125 games this century was Brian Giles in 2000 (122).
  • Nick Castellanos is batting .431 (22-for-51) with 15 RBI over a 12-game hitting streak against Pittsburgh dating back to Aug. 9, 2017. His career .413 average at PNC Park trails only Barry Bonds (.429) as the highest in the venue's history (min. 45 PA).
  • Starling Marte went 7-for-14 during the series with the Angels and stole his 20th base of the season Wednesday, making him the first Pirates player with back-to-back 20-homer, 20-steal campaigns since Andrew McCutchen had three straight from 2011-13.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message