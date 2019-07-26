Atlanta
Braves Braves 61-43
9
July 26, 2019 - Final
Sean Newcomb
vs
Jake Arrieta
Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 54-49
2
July 26, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Atl
Braves
 1 0 0 0 4 4 0 0 0 9 8 0
Phi
Phillies
 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 12 1
WP
Newcomb
4-1, 2.12
LP
Arrieta
8-8, 4.51
Home Runs
McCann 1 (10)
Segura 1 (11)
WP Newcomb Atl (4-1)
LP Arrieta Phi (8-8)

Acuña, McCann lead Braves over Phillies 9-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Losing Nick Markakis to injury left the Atlanta Braves in a somber mood after a big win.

Ronald Acuna Jr. had two hits and three RBIs, Brian McCann hit a solo homer and the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-2 on Friday night.

But the team might be without Markakis for a while because he got hit on the left wrist with a pitch in the sixth inning. Markakis wore a splint on his arm after the victory and will see a doctor on Saturday.

''It doesn't look good but we'll see,'' Markakis said.

The veteran right fielder hasn't been on the injury list in his five seasons with the Braves and has played at least 155 games in 11 of his first 13 seasons in the majors.

''He's been a constant for us,'' Freddie Freeman said. ''We're hoping for a miracle. It put a damper on tonight.''

Mike Soroka gave up one run and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings but was removed with the bases loaded and a 5-1 lead. Sean Newcomb (4-1) earned the win by retiring J.T. Realmuto on a soft grounder to end the inning.

''I understood completely,'' Soroka said about leaving the game. ''I threw 37 pitches in the inning. I had full confidence in (the bullpen).''

The NL East-leading Braves had lost six of eight before their first win in Philadelphia in six games, dating to last season.

The Phillies fell 6 1/2 games behind Atlanta, but are right in the mix for a wild card with the trade deadline coming up next week.

Philadelphia's Jake Arrieta (8-8) allowed five runs - four earned - and five hits in five innings. Arrieta, who is battling bone spurs in his elbow, pitched one-run ball until the fifth.

''The movement, the action, the velocity the first four were as good as it's been all year,'' Arrieta said. ''Things compounded quickly in the fifth.''

McCann ignited a four-run fifth with a towering homer into the second deck in right field. Johan Camargo reached on third baseman Maikel Franco's error and Ender Inciarte walked. They advanced on Soroka's sacrifice and scored on Acuna's two-run single to center. Ozzie Albies lined an RBI double to right to make it 5-0.

The Braves scored another four runs in the sixth off Cole Irvin despite getting only one hit. Irvin hit one batter and walked three, including two men with the bases loaded.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler kept Irvin in the game to bat with two runners on and one out in the bottom half. Fans booed after the pitcher flied out to left.

''If the bases were loaded with no outs, we would have used (Sean) Rodriguez,'' Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said, defending his decision not to use a pinch hitter.

The Phillies had runners at first and third with two outs in the third, but Bryce Harper popped out. They had the same situation with one out in the fourth, but Franco grounded into a double play started by third baseman Josh Donaldson making an excellent backhanded stab.

STREAKING

Acuna extended his on-base streak to 30 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

NEWK'S NEW HOME

Newcomb has a 1.42 ERA since moving to the bullpen after returning from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 4.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: SS Dansby Swanson wasn't in the lineup for the second straight game because of a sore heel. Manager Brian Snitker said Swanson could end up on the 10-day injury list. He'll be evaluated on Saturday.

Phillies: LF Jay Bruce could return within 10 days. Bruce has been out with a strained right oblique.

UP NEXT

LHP Max Fried (10-4, 4.08 ERA) starts for the Braves and RHP Zach Eflin (7-10, 4.25) goes for the Phillies on Saturday night.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
@
  • The Braves were swept in a season-opening three-game series at Citizens Bank Park in March but rebounded to win two of three meetings at home earlier this month, totaling 21 runs in the final two games. Atlanta has batted .175 and averaged 2.4 runs during five consecutive losses in Philadelphia.
  • The Phillies are coming off a two-game sweep at Detroit and have won five of six to move six games over .500 for the first time since June 19. Philadelphia will face the Braves, White Sox and Giants on this homestand — three teams it has won a combined 15 straight home games against.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. has reached base safely in 29 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors. Acuna's streak is the fifth-longest by a Braves player since 2010. Freddie Freeman reached base in 31 straight games in 2014 and in 46 in a row in 2016.
  • Phillies pitchers have a 1.38 ERA in the last five games and haven't surrendered a home run for their longest such streak since a six-game run from June 22-27, 2016. Jake Arrieta, Friday's scheduled starter, is 5-1 with a 1.82 ERA in his last six starts against the Braves.
  • Rookie Austin Riley is 10-for-63 (.159) in his last 30 games and his .476 OPS since June 30 is the worst in the NL (minimum 60 plate appearances). Riley batted .280 with a .930 OPS in his first 42 MLB games.

