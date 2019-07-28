Atlanta
Braves Braves 62-44
4
July 28, 2019 - Final
Kevin Gausman
vs
Aaron Nola
Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 55-50
9
July 28, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Atl
Braves
 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 4 8 0
Phi
Phillies
 1 0 1 0 4 0 3 0 9 12 0
WP
Nola
9-2, 3.72
LP
Gausman
3-6, 5.97
Home Runs
Inciarte 1 (4)
Camargo 1 (4)
Harper 1 (18)
Hoskins 1 (22)
Realmuto 1 (14)
Haseley 1 (3)
WP Nola Phi (9-2)
LP Gausman Atl (3-6)

Realmuto's grand slam helps Phillies top Braves, avoid sweep

PHILADELPHIA (AP) No matter how bad things looked the previous two days, the Phillies still feel good about their playoff chances. A little power and Aaron Nola can do that.

J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, three other Phillies went deep and Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep with a 9-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Nola (9-2) cruised through six scoreless innings before faltering in the seventh, when the Braves tagged Philadelphia's ace right-hander for four runs.

Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Adam Haseley also homered for Philadelphia, which pulled within 6 1/2 games of the NL-East leading Braves. The Phillies lost the first two games by a combined score of 24-9.

''All our goals are still here,'' Realmuto said. ''We feel like we have a team here to do something special.''

Manager Gabe Kapler is optimistic about the Phillies' chances at making the playoffs as a wild card.

''We're a club that has yet to come together all at once,'' he said. ''I believe we have a strong run in us. I don't think clubs battling for those positions are better than us.''

Philadelphia didn't pass the eye test in the first two games of the series; it didn't have Aaron Nola on the mound, either.

Dominating through six, Nola left after surrendering seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He had eight strikeouts and three walks. Nola stayed in good form, moving to 3-1 with a 1.99 ERA over his last eight starts. The rest of Philadelphia's starters have a 6.36 ERA over the same stretch.

''Momentum is about the next day's starting pitcher,'' Kapler said. ''That is who Aaron Nola is.''

Ender Inciarte and Johan Camargo homered for Atlanta.

''We came out with a series win and we have another tough series (against Washington starting Monday),'' Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Harper staked Nola to a 1-0 lead with a two-out solo shot to right-center on the first pitch he saw in the first inning off Kevin Gausman (3-6).

Haseley made it 2-0 in the third with a drive to left-center, and Realmuto did the most damage with his grand slam in the fifth.

The Phillies loaded the bases with no outs, then Gausman struck out Harper and got Hoskins to pop out to second on a 3-0 pitch. But Realmuto picked up the two Phillies stars with his third career grand slam, drilling a 3-2, 96 mph fastball deep into the seats in left.

''We needed a big hit in that moment,'' Kapler said.

Gausman allowed six runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and a walk, falling to 0-4 with a 6.45 ERA in four career starts against Philadelphia.

''He just wasn't hitting spots with his fastball like he was (July 21 against Washington),'' Snitker said.

Inciarte got Atlanta on the board with a three-run shot in the seventh, driving a 1-2, 90 mph fastball into the seats in right for his second homer in as many games.

''Made a mistake,'' Nola said. ''Luckily, it was a good team win.''

Camargo followed by pulling Nola's next pitch, an 86 mph changeup, over the wall in right to cut the margin to 6-4. The hit snapped a 0-for-16 skid for Camargo, who is filling in for injured Dansby Swanson (bruised right foot) at shortstop.

The Braves hit back-to-back homers for the 11th time this season to tie a franchise record.

STILL STREAKING

Ronald Acuna Jr. extended his major league-leading on-base streak to 32 consecutive games with a seventh-inning single off Nola.

DAY DOMINANCE

Philadelphia improved to 23-13 during day games, including 12-6 on Sundays. The Phillies are 32-37 at night.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: SS Jean Segura left the game with two outs in the seventh with a bruised right shin after Acuna slid into him while stealing second. Acuna's head slammed into Segura on a safe headfirst slide. Kapler said he has ''no long-term concerns'' about the injury.

Braves: Acuna finished the top of the inning but was replaced in right field in the bottom half due to neck stiffness. Acuna said afterward that his neck was feeling better and he expects to be in the lineup Monday at Washington.

UP NEXT

Braves: Open a three-game series at Washington on Monday night. Atlanta LHP Dallas Keuchel (3-3, 3.50) opposes Nationals LHP Patrick Corbin (8-5, 3.25).

Phillies: After an off day, Phillies LHP Drew Smyly (1-5, 7.69) faces San Francisco RHP Tyler Beede (3-4, 4.85) on Tuesday night in the first contest of a three-game set.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
@
  • The Braves were swept in a season-opening three-game series at Citizens Bank Park in March but rebounded to win two of three meetings at home earlier this month, totaling 21 runs in the final two games. Atlanta has batted .175 and averaged 2.4 runs during five consecutive losses in Philadelphia.
  • The Phillies are coming off a two-game sweep at Detroit and have won five of six to move six games over .500 for the first time since June 19. Philadelphia will face the Braves, White Sox and Giants on this homestand — three teams it has won a combined 15 straight home games against.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. has reached base safely in 29 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors. Acuna's streak is the fifth-longest by a Braves player since 2010. Freddie Freeman reached base in 31 straight games in 2014 and in 46 in a row in 2016.
  • Phillies pitchers have a 1.38 ERA in the last five games and haven't surrendered a home run for their longest such streak since a six-game run from June 22-27, 2016. Jake Arrieta, Friday's scheduled starter, is 5-1 with a 1.82 ERA in his last six starts against the Braves.
  • Rookie Austin Riley is 10-for-63 (.159) in his last 30 games and his .476 OPS since June 30 is the worst in the NL (minimum 60 plate appearances). Riley batted .280 with a .930 OPS in his first 42 MLB games.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message