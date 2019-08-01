San Francisco
Giants Giants 55-54
2
August 1, 2019 - Final
Dereck Rodriguez
vs
Jose Alvarez
Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 57-51
10
August 1, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
SF
Giants
 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 10 1
Phi
Phillies
 0 3 2 4 1 0 0 0 10 12 3
WP
Alvarez
2-2, 3.00
LP
Rodriguez
4-6, 5.32
Home Runs
Hernandez 1 (8)
Realmuto 1 (15)
Quinn 1 (2)
WP Alvarez Phi (2-2)
LP Rodriguez SF (4-6)

Realmuto's 3-run homer helps Phillies beat Giants 10-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) J.T. Realmuto answered the challenge.

Realmuto hit a three-run homer and fell a triple shy of the cycle, Cesar Hernandez and Roman Quinn also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 10-2 Thursday.

A day earlier, Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said: ''For this team to accomplish what it wants to accomplish we're going to need the stars in that room to carry us.''

Realmuto, the team's lone All-Star and one of several splashy offseason additions, delivered.

''We feel like we've underperformed to this point,'' Realmuto said. ''We feel we have the guys to get it done.''

Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the fifth but was pulled after 71 pitches because of a bone spur in his right elbow. He allowed two runs - one earned - and four hits, striking out five in four-plus innings. Jose Alvarez (2-2) and three relievers tossed five scoreless innings.

''I just hit a wall,'' Arrieta said. ''It's what I'm working with.''

Giants starter Dereck Rodriguez (4-6) gave up seven runs - four earned - and eight hits in three innings.

The Phillies (57-51) and Nationals are tied for the top spot in the NL wild-card standings. Both teams will be tied with the loser of the Cubs-Cardinals game later Thursday night.

Arrieta helped himself in the second when he hit a sharp one-hopper with two outs and bases loaded. The ball handcuffed three-time NL Gold Glove shortstop Brandon Crawford and Arrieta hustled to beat the throw to first. He was initially ruled out but the call was overturned after a video review and a run scored on the error. Hernandez followed with a two-run double to right to make it 3-0.

''You never know which run is going to win you the game,'' Arrieta said.

Bryce Harper hit a single with one out in the third, Realmuto doubled and Scott Kingery's two-run single extended the lead to 5-0.

Hernandez drove his eighth homer out to right in the fourth. It was the first time he connected since June 15.

Realmuto then lined a three-run shot just beyond center fielder Kevin Pillar's reach over the 401-foot sign for a 9-0 lead. Pillar lost his glove in the bushes over the fence on his leap and came up limping but stayed in the game.

In his last seven games, Realmuto has four homers and 10 RBIs.

''Realmuto has been hitting the ball hard for a good part of the season,'' manager Gabe Kapler said. ''Like Matt said, if we're going to be the team we expect to be, our stars are going to carry us. J.T. is one of our stars.''

Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski had RBI singles for the Giants, who climbed into the wild-card race with a 19-6 record in July.

Crawford left the game after jamming his shoulder diving for a ball. It's uncertain whether he'll miss time.

''There's some concern there,'' manager Bruce Bochy said.

SUSPENDED

Phillies closer Hector Neris dropped his appeal and began serving a three-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at the Dodgers' David Freese on July 16.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: OF Alex Dickerson was placed on the 10-day injury list with a right oblique strain and LHP Sam Selman was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Phillies: Arrieta has made four starts since revealing that he will likely require surgery at some point for the bone spur.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Shaun Anderson (3-3, 5.06 ERA) starts Friday night at Colorado. The team has won five of his last six starts.

Phillies: LHP Jason Vargas (6-5, 4.01 ERA) makes his first start since he was acquired from the Mets in the opener of an interleague series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies
@
  • The Giants and Phillies meet for the first time this season after the Giants won all three meetings in San Francisco in 2018 and the Phillies swept a four-game series in Philadelphia. The Phillies have outscored the Giants 46-18 in winning the last six in Philly, and they haven't had a longer home win streak over San Francisco since reeling off eight straight wins from 1990-91.
  • San Francisco took two of three at San Diego over the weekend for its seventh straight series win. This is its longest series win streak since 2012, and it hasn't won eight in a row in a single season since 1968. The Giants have an NL-best 137 runs in July, and the last time they led the league in runs in a calendar month was May 2015 with 148.
  • Mike Yastrzemski went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs on Sunday, and is now slashing .389/.424/.759 with 21 hits, 13 RBI and 12 runs in his last 14 games. The last Giants rookie with at least 20 hits, 13 RBI and 12 runs in a 14-game span was Buster Posey in 2010.
  • Jeff Samardzija is 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in July, and hasn't finished a month with a lower ERA since posting a 2.08 in six starts of May 2016. However, in 12 career outings against the Phillies he owns an 8.51 ERA — his worst against any opponent.
  • The Phillies scored nine runs in Sunday's win over the Braves, but their 4.07 runs per game since the All-Star break is still second-worst in the NL (Pirates, 3.53). They've gone 21 straight games without reaching double digits in runs — one shy of their longest such stretch of the season from May 30-June 23.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message