Chicago
Cubs Cubs 64-56
1
August 14, 2019 - Final
Cole Hamels
vs
Aaron Nola
Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 62-58
11
August 14, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
ChC
Cubs
 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 0
Phi
Phillies
 2 2 6 0 0 1 0 0 11 13 0
WP
Nola
11-3, 3.56
LP
Hamels
6-4, 3.69
Home Runs
Bryant 1 (24)
Realmuto 1 (17)
Harper 2 (24)
WP Nola Phi (11-3)
LP Hamels ChC (6-4)

Hittin' season: Harper, Phils pound Cubs in Manuel's return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Hittin' season has arrived for the Philadelphia Phillies.

J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper went deep twice and the Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Charlie Manuel's first game as hitting coach, ruining Cole Hamels' return Wednesday night.

Manuel was back in red pinstripes in his old dugout exactly six years to the day the franchise icon managed his last game for the Phillies. The man who coined the phrase ''hittin' season'' heard ''Charlie! Charlie! Charlie!'' chants after Realmuto connected to make it 10-0 in the third.

''There was an incredible energy in the ballpark and rightfully so. Charlie has earned that adulation,'' Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. ''He's a great influence on our group.''

Hamels, the 2008 NLCS and World Series MVP with Manuel's Phillies, was roughed up in his first game in Philadelphia since he was traded to Texas in July 2015. Hamels (6-4) gave up eight runs and nine hits in two-plus innings.

''I have tremendously good memories here,'' Hamels said. ''You take games like this and I know what I need to do to get better. Tough love from Philly really taught me how to do it.''

Aaron Nola (11-3) benefited from the offense's rare outburst. He allowed three hits, including Kris Bryant's homer, and struck out seven in seven innings.

''The mood was pretty hype,'' Nola said. ''It's always going to be like that when you score runs.''

Hamels received the loudest applause during pregame introductions and got a standing ovation when he came to the plate already trailing 4-0 in the third. He wore longtime Phillies executive David Montgomery's initials on a uniform patch. Montgomery, who died in May after a five-year fight with cancer, had a close relationship with Hamels.

Hamels said he didn't get permission to wear the patch.

''I'll take the fine. I don't care. David meant a lot to me,'' Hamels said.

Harper drove an opposite-field homer out to left-center to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the first. His solo shot landed in the second deck in right field in the sixth. Harper has six homers and 11 RBIs in the last 11 games. He's up to 24 homers and 83 RBIs. After his second homer, Harper handed Manuel a cup of water in the dugout.

''He was working so hard and everybody was cheering his name,'' Harper explained. ''I think Charlie's never seen a homer he didn't like. It's fun to have him.''

Hamels was suspended five games in 2012 for admitting he purposely hit Harper with a pitch in the rookie's eighth career game. That's all in the past now, however.

''Delivery-wise, he's really off,'' Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Hamels. ''I do anticipate seeing much better performances.''

Nola lined an RBI single in the second. Hamels was pulled after he didn't cover first base on Adam Haseley's grounder to Anthony Rizzo that turned into an RBI infield single. Alec Mills entered and Realmuto slammed his 17th homer two batters later on an 0-2 pitch.

ROSTER MOVE

The Phillies called up 1B Logan Morrison from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Morrison hit 38 homers for Tampa Bay in 2017, struggled with Minnesota last year and has spent this season in the minors.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: OF Jason Heyward wasn't in the lineup because of left knee inflammation. He's day-to-day.

Phillies: RHP Jake Arrieta was placed on the 10-day injured list and said he will likely have season-ending surgery to remove a bone spur in his pitching elbow.

UP NEXT

RHP Yu Darvish (4-6, 4.43 ERA) goes for the Cubs and LHP Drew Smyly (2-6, 6.96) starts for the Phillies on Thursday night.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
@
  • The Cubs split a four-game set with the Reds in Cincinnati, scoring 18 runs in their two wins and three runs in their two losses. They have not won 11 straight road series, their longest streak in a season since 2014 (12 straight).
  • The Phillies have lost five of their last six games, all on the road, as their starters have posted a 6.59 ERA in that time. They return home where their starters have posted a 2.88 ERA in their last six games.
  • After being swept by the Braves in April, the Cubs have since gone 14-8 against NL East opponents this season, including 5-1 on the road. The Phillies are 13-10 overall against the NL Central this season but 9-4 against those teams since May 23.
  • Ian Happ has posted a 1.041 OPS in 16 games this season, including homering in four of his last seven. He hit .171 with a .599 OPS and just one home run in his final 16 games of 2018.
  • Bryce Harper has batted in the leadoff spot in Philadelphia's last three games. In seven games in that spot this season, he has slashed .308/.455/.654.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message