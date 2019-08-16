San Diego
Padres Padres 56-65
4
August 16, 2019 - Final
Chris Paddack
vs
Vince Velasquez
Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 64-58
8
August 16, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
SD
Padres
 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 4 7 2
Phi
Phillies
 0 1 2 0 2 3 0 0 8 12 0
WP
Velasquez
5-7, 4.35
LP
Paddack
7-6, 3.44
Home Runs
Quinn 1 (4)
Harper 1 (26)
Realmuto 1 (18)
WP Velasquez Phi (5-7)
LP Paddack SD (7-6)

Harper homers in third straight game to lead Phillies to win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Just like their laid-back new hitting coach, Phillies batters suddenly are relaxed. But they are doing some serious damage.

Bryce Harper homered for the third straight game, Roman Quinn and J.T. Realmuto also went deep and Philadelphia's resurgent offense remained red-hot in an 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

The Phillies had 12 hits, and tied their season-high winning streak at four in a row while pulling even with the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

Since Charlie Manuel arrived as the team's hitting coach on Wednesday, the Phillies are batting .337 with 35 hits, eight doubles, seven homers and 25 RBIs.

Manuel, the folksy former Phillies manager and hitting guru who led the club to its second World Series title in 2008, replaced fired John Mallee. Since then, the team's offense has taken off.

''Charlie has done a great job of keeping in loose, a real calming presence,'' Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler said.

Manuel's addition seems to paying off huge for Harper, as the slugger is 6-for-12 with four homers and 10 RBIs in the last three contests.

''From top to bottom, it's pretty special,'' Harper said of Philadelphia's offense.

Phillies fans reveled in Harper's performance as much as the Padres' Manny Machado's.

Philadelphia coveted both high-profile free agents over the offseason, ultimately signing Harper for 13 years and $330 million after Machado inked for 10 years and $300 million with San Diego.

Machado went 1-for-4 with a strikeout while also making an error and got serenaded by Phillies fans with chants of ''We got Harper! We got Harper!''

Josh Naylor had three hits for San Digeo, which has lost four of five.

After the Padres pulled within 5-3 with three runs in the sixth, Harper put Philadelphia ahead by five with an opposite-field drive to left off Michel Baez in the bottom of the frame. It wasn't as majestic as his booming, walkoff grand slam in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Cubs, but it was plenty to clear the wall to give Harper 26 home runs and 90 RBIs.

''Gotta have a shutdown in the bottom of the sixth and we didn't have that,'' Padres manager Andy Green said.

Harper just missed another homer in the eighth when his line drive landed several feet to the right of the foul pole in right.

Vince Velasquez (5-7) allowed three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 5-0 lead with five runs off Padres starter Chris Paddack (7-6).

Quinn led off the third with a towering, 439-foot shot pulled to the second deck in right that made it 2-0. Two batters later, Realmuto followed by driving a 76-mph curveball over the wall in right-center.

Realmuto doubled and had three hits, and is batting .526 with four doubles, three homers and eight RBIs in his last five games.

''We're just having a ton of fun, obviously,'' Realmuto said. ''We have a ton of confidence.''

PADDACK STRUGGLES

Paddack allowed five runs on nine hits in 4 2/3.

The 23-year-old rookie right-hander has struggled in his last five starts, in dropping to 1-2 with a 6.12 ERA while giving up 28 hits and eight home runs in 25 innings over that stretch.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list with a back injury that ''most likely'' will end his season, according to Green. A rookie-of-the-year candidate, Tatis batting .317 with 13 doubles, 22 homers and 53 RBIs in 84 games. Green said the injury was the result of ''common usage'' and that it would require rest to heal. . The Padres also placed 2B Ian Kinsler on the 10-day IL with a neck injury that also will end his season. Green said Kinsler has a herniated disc and was weighing whether to have surgery.

Phillies: Quinn came up lame while trying to run out a grounder in the eighth, and Kapler said he was being evaluated after the game for right groin tightness. . 1B Rhys Hoskins was not in the starting lineup after being hit on the right hand in Thursday's win over the Cubs. X-rays were negative. Hoskins took pregame batting practice and entered as a defensive replacement at first base in the ninth inning.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Dinelson Lamet (1-2, 3.86) opposes Philadelphia RHP Zach Eflin (7-11, 4.49) in the second game of the three-game set on Saturday night.

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies
@
  • The Phillies have not won a season series from the Padres since 2016 but took of three meetings between the teams in San Diego from June 3-5. The Phillies' 35-21 overall record against the Padres since 2011 is their highest winning percentage versus any NL team during that span, and they're 18-8 at home versus San Diego over that period.
  • San Diego's 183 home runs are six shy of the franchise's season record set in 2017. The Padres are 4-20 when failing to homer, trailing only the Marlins (8-43, .157) for the lowest winning percentage among NL teams in games with no home runs. The Phillies have the NL's third-worst mark (6-26, .188).
  • After producing just three home runs and 13 RBI over a 26-game stretch from July 4-Aug. 7, Bryce Harper has six homers and 14 RBI in his last eight games. The Phillies improved to 12-2 when Harper homers at home following Thursday's walk-off grand slam against the Cubs.
  • The Padres' bullpen has been among the majors' worst in August, posting a 6.65 ERA (26th MLB) and blowing 4-of-6 save chances. San Diego has lost four games this month when leading after the fifth inning or later — no other team has more than two in August.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .120 (6-for-50) in August, the second-lowest average among qualified hitters for the month (Alex Gordon, .068). Since Aug. 8, 2018, Hoskins has hit just .185 with a .603 OPS in 40 games against NL West teams.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message