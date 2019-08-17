San Diego
Padres Padres 57-65
5
August 17, 2019 - Final
Dinelson Lamet
vs
Nick Pivetta
Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 64-59
3
August 17, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
SD
Padres
 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 0 5 12 0
Phi
Phillies
 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 6 0
WP
Lamet
2-2, 3.95
LP
Pivetta
4-5, 5.42
SV
Yates
(34)
Home Runs
Realmuto 1 (19)
WP Lamet SD (2-2)
LP Pivetta Phi (4-5)
S Yates SD (34)

Lamet, Padres cool off Phillies with 5-3 victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Dinelson Lamet and the San Diego Padres finally cooled off Philadelphia's lineup.

The right-hander pitched six solid innings, Ty France hit a tiebreaking single and the Padres beat the Phillies 5-3 on Saturday night.

Lamet (2-2) allowed three runs and six hits with six strikeouts and a walk. The 27-year-old was making his eighth start since missing last season due to Tommy John surgery.

''I felt good,'' Lamet said through a translator. ''Every outing I'm feeling better.''

J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies, who lost for the first time since former manager Charlie Manuel returned as hitting coach on Tuesday. Philadelphia dropped one game out of the second NL wild-card spot.

''He had good stuff,'' Philadelphia's Corey Dickerson said about Lamet. ''He can get it up there 97, 98 (mph) when he wanted it. Good breaking ball. Mixed it pretty well and he threw it for strikes. Throwing it for strikes really helped him a lot.''

The Phillies had outscored opponents 30-12 while winning their previous four games, and they had batted .337 with 35 hits, seven homers and 25 RBIs in the three games since Manuel joined the staff.

But they managed just six hits against Lamet and three Padres relievers.

''It's a mentality,'' Lamet said. ''And it's the work you put in beforehand, understanding where to attack these guys, where can I get a swing and miss and where can I go to avoid damage so they're not getting their best swing?''

Eric Hosmer had three hits for the Padres, and Josh Naylor tied the game with a two-run double in the fourth.

''We needed that,'' Padres manager Andy Green said. ''Naylor's swing was the biggest swing of the day for us.''

Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless ninth for his 34th save in 37 chances.

The Padres went in front with a pair of runs in the fifth off reliever Nick Pivetta (4-5).

Hosmer led off with his third single and scored on France's one-out single to right field. Luis Urias followed and made it 5-3 with another opposite-field RBI single to right.

San Diego tied the game with three runs in the fourth off Phillies starter Zach Eflin.

Pitching against the club that selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft, Eflin was sailing along with two outs in the fourth and Lamet at the plate. But the pitcher singled up the middle and Manuel Margot followed with an RBI single before Naylor's two-run double made it 3-all. Both RBI hits came with two strikes.

''You have to fight down to your last strike and your last out every inning, and I thought we did that really well that inning,'' Green said.

Said Eflin: ''Just horrible two-strike pitches. It's something that I really need to get on top of.''

Philadelphia got a pair of runs in the second on Scott Kingery's RBI double and Eflin's RBI single. The Phillies went up 3-0 in the third on Realmuto's 415-foot drive to deep left. It was the 19th homer for the streaking Realmuto, who has homered in four of the last five contests and is batting .522 with four doubles, four homers and nine RBIs in his last six games.

START ME UP

Eflin returned to the rotation for the first time since July 27 after being sent to the bullpen due to ineffectiveness. He replaced Jake Arrieta, who will have season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs in his pitching elbow later this month.

Eflin continued to struggle, allowing three runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander has a 10.09 ERA in his last seven starts dating to June 24.

ON A ROLL

Hosmer is hitting .524 in his last five games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Placed OF Roman Quinn on the 10-day IL with a right groin strain. Quinn was hurt trying to beat out a grounder in the eighth inning Friday night. ... The 33-year-old Arrieta, who is 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA in 24 starts, has been trying to pitch through the injury for the last month. ... Right-handed reliever David Robertson had Tommy John surgery Thursday. Robertson was signed to a two-year, $23 million contract in the offseason, but was able to pitch just 6 2/3 innings for the Phillies this year. In addition to being sidelined for the rest of this year, Robertson likely will miss all of the 2020 season.

UP NEXT

Padres LHP Joey Lucchesi (7-7, 4.25 ERA) will oppose Phillies LHP Jason Vargas (6-6, 4.03) in the rubber game of the three-game set Sunday afternoon.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLB GAME BULLETS
San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies
@
  • The Phillies have not won a season series from the Padres since 2016 but took of three meetings between the teams in San Diego from June 3-5. The Phillies' 35-21 overall record against the Padres since 2011 is their highest winning percentage versus any NL team during that span, and they're 18-8 at home versus San Diego over that period.
  • San Diego's 183 home runs are six shy of the franchise's season record set in 2017. The Padres are 4-20 when failing to homer, trailing only the Marlins (8-43, .157) for the lowest winning percentage among NL teams in games with no home runs. The Phillies have the NL's third-worst mark (6-26, .188).
  • After producing just three home runs and 13 RBI over a 26-game stretch from July 4-Aug. 7, Bryce Harper has six homers and 14 RBI in his last eight games. The Phillies improved to 12-2 when Harper homers at home following Thursday's walk-off grand slam against the Cubs.
  • The Padres' bullpen has been among the majors' worst in August, posting a 6.65 ERA (26th MLB) and blowing 4-of-6 save chances. San Diego has lost four games this month when leading after the fifth inning or later — no other team has more than two in August.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .120 (6-for-50) in August, the second-lowest average among qualified hitters for the month (Alex Gordon, .068). Since Aug. 8, 2018, Hoskins has hit just .185 with a .603 OPS in 40 games against NL West teams.

