Chicago
White Sox White Sox 65-85
3
September 16, 2019 - Final
Reynaldo Lopez
vs
Jose Berrios
Minnesota
Twins Twins 92-58
5
September 16, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
CWS
White Sox
 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 6 2
Min
Twins
 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 5 10 1
WP
Berrios
13-8, 3.58
LP
Lopez
9-14, 5.44
SV
Rogers
(27)
Home Runs
Jimenez 1 (28)
McCann 1 (17)
WP Berrios Min (13-8)
LP Lopez CWS (9-14)
S Rogers Min (27)

Twins beat White Sox 5-3, open 5-game AL Central lead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) As the Minnesota Twins move closer to a postseason berth, Jose Berrios' confidence grows.

Berrios pitched into the eighth inning to win his second straight start, Mitch Garver hit a go-ahead double and the Twins rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 Monday night.

''Confidence is real, and every single guy here needs it to succeed to be their best self and their best version of them on the field,'' Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. ''Jose certainly had it.''

Seeking their first AL Central title since 2010, the Twins opened a five-game lead over second-place Cleveland. At 92-58 with 12 games left, Minnesota is assured of its best record since finishing 94-68 in 2010.

Given an extra day of rest between starts, Berrios (13-8) allowed two runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. He was rewarded with a standing ovation when he was removed.

''Every outing I'm feeling better and better,'' Berrios said through a translator. ''My arm was feeling great today.''

Berrios' 188 1/3 innings are four shy of his career high, set last year. The two-time All-Star has changed his postgame routine in order to stay fresher between starts.

He pitched into the eighth inning for just the fifth time this season.

Tyler Duffey finished the eighth, and Sergio Romo allowed Eloy Jimenez's homer leading off the ninth before getting an out. Taylor Rogers needed just eight pitches to finish a six-hitter for his 27th save in 33 chances.

Following a weekend series against the Indians, Minnesota started a final stretch against teams with losing records: the White Sox, Kansas City and worst-in-the-majors Detroit.

White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez gave up five runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

''I was feeling good today,'' Lopez said through a translator. ''I missed quite a bit with first-pitch strikes, and that got me into some trouble.''

Jose Abreu's sacrifice fly in the first and James McCann's homer in the second gave Chicago a 2-0 lead, but the Twins tied the score in the bottom half on Jorge Polanco's sacrifice fly and Nelson Cruz's RBI single.

After Garver put the Twins ahead for good, Luis Arraez hit a cue shot off the end of his bat that curved past third baseman Yoan Moncada for a two-run single in the sixth. Moncada appeared to be in position to make a play before the ball spun to his left and into the outfield.

''When he hit that ball, I don't think anybody realized it was going to do that, us included,'' Baldelli said. ''It was just a very unusual ball off the bat.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: 1B Marwin Gonzalez went 1 for 4 in his return from an abdominal injury that had sidelined him since Aug. 27. ... INF Ehire Adrianza, who strained his right oblique on Thursday, hopes to start taking swings this weekend and remains optimistic he may play again during the regular season is over. ... RF Max Kepler was out of the lineup for the second straight game with left shoulder soreness. ... 1B C.J. Cron might need some time off to rest his injured right thumb, according to Baldelli.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday because of a mild lat strain and will miss the rest of the season. LHP Ross Detwiler (2-5) will start against LHP Martin Perez (10-7). A first-time All-Star, Giolito finished 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA. ''He created a great foundation for himself going forward to be a very important part of a good team going forward,'' Chicago general manager Rick Hahn said.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
@
  • The Twins and White Sox meet for their final series of the season, with Minnesota winning 15 of the last 20 matchups dating to last season. This is Minnesota's best 20-game stretch against Chicago since also going 15-5 between July 18, 2010-August 6, 2011.
  • Nelson Cruz is batting .471 with eight homers and 23 RBI against the White Sox this season, while Max Kepler is hitting .341 with eight home runs and 20 RBI against them. Since 1920, they are the franchise's first set of teammates to have at least eight homers and 20 RBI against a single team in a single season.
  • Since August 6, the Twins are 6-12 with their starters posting a 6.29 ERA in 18 games at Target Field. Over that same stretch, they've gone 15-4 in 19 road games with their starters recording a 4.88 ERA.
  • Jake Odorizzi, who is scheduled to start Wednesday, has a 2.84 ERA and has allowed just five homers in 12 starts against AL Central foes this season. He has a 4.24 ERA and has served up 11 home runs in his other 16 starts.
  • Lucas Giolito, slated to take the ball Tuesday, struck out 12 his last time out and has 78 strikeouts since the beginning of August to trail only the Astros' Gerrit Cole (80) and Justin Verlander (79) for the most in MLB. Giolito's 228 strikeouts on the season are the most by a White Sox right-hander since Ed Walsh struck out 254 in 1912.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message