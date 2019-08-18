San Diego
Padres Padres 58-65
3
August 18, 2019 - Final
Joey Lucchesi
vs
Jared Hughes
Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 64-60
2
August 18, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
SD
Padres
 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 3 9 0
Phi
Phillies
 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 0
WP
Lucchesi
8-7, 4.20
LP
Hughes
3-5, 4.09
SV
Yates
(35)
Home Runs
Urias 1 (2)
Hedges 1 (9)
WP Lucchesi SD (8-7)
LP Hughes Phi (3-5)
S Yates SD (35)

Hedges homers, has 4 hits to lead Padres past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Austin Hedges celebrated his birthday in style.

Hedges had four hits, including a tiebreaking homer in the seventh, on his 27th birthday, and Joey Lucchesi pitched six strong innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

''Go 4-for-4 and catch a winning ballgame, that's as good as it gets,'' Padres manager Andy Green said. ''It's a day he won't forget. It was awesome for us, led us to a win.''

Hedges' other three hits were singles.

''I've been working on a lot of things, and it's nice to go out and execute them,'' Hedges said.

Hedges belted an 0-2, 78-mph curveball from Jared Hughes (3-5) over the wall in left with one out in the seventh to put San Diego up a run.

''I felt like I picked it up out of the hand and I put a good swing on it,'' he said.

Luis Urias also went deep for the Padres, who had lost seven consecutive rubber games before taking two of three in Philadelphia.

''It's a great feeling, man,'' Lucchesi said of the series win.

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left after the fifth inning because of dehydration. Harper had blurred vision, received an IV and was much improved after the game.

''I feel better now,'' he said. ''It's weird. An hour ago, I couldn't see in front of me kinda.''

On a hot, muggy afternoon with a gametime temperature of 90 degrees, Harper was lifted prior to taking the field in the sixth. Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million contract in the offseason, has played in 123 of 124 games this season.

Harper singled in the fourth inning, pulling up abruptly after rounding first base while considering trying for a double. He later slid hard into second base while breaking up a potential double play.

Harper also made a strong throw in the top of the fourth, nailing Hedges at second base as he tried to stretch a single into a double.

Lucchesi (8-7) gave up two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks, halting his second-half struggles. Lucchesi entered 0-3 with a 6.15 ERA in six starts since the All-Star break, and San Diego had lost all six of those games. But he kept the Phillies off-balance with a fastball that tops out in the low 90's and a slow, sinking changeup.

''I felt like I got in a rhythm, getting the ball and going,'' he said.

Jean Segura had a pair of RBI doubles for the Phillies, who lost their second straight after tying their season high with four consecutive wins. Philadelphia entered Sunday a game behind the Cubs for the NL's second wild-card berth.

''We weren't able to consistently get the barrel on the ball,'' Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said.

Kirby Yates struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his NL-leading 35th save in his 38th chance.

The Phillies had tied it in the sixth on Segura's two-out double to left-center that scored Adam Haseley, who walked after replacing Harper in the batting order.

Jason Vargas, in his fourth start since being acquired from the Mets, allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. The 36-year-old Vargas has a 3.91 ERA with Philadelphia.

Philadelphia went ahead in the first on the first of Segura's two-out RBI doubles, this one scoring Harper.

San Diego took the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth on Urias' opposite-field shot to right field. It was the second home run of the season and fourth in 143 career at-bats for Urias.

HOSKINS SLUMPING

Rhys Hoskins nearly tied it in the eighth, but his drive to deep center was caught at the wall by Manuel Margot. Hoskins went 0-for-4 and has one hit in his last 24 at-bats. The slugger has gone 14 games without a homer.

''Rhys had great at-bats today even though the results aren't there,'' Kapler said. ''I know this is going to turn around for him.''

HOSMER STREAKING

Eric Hosmer doubled in the sixth inning and has hit safely in seven consecutive games. He is batting .448 with four doubles and a homer over that stretch.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Josh Naylor called out the trainer during his at-bat in the eighth inning and appeared to be flexing his right side after swinging through a 1-1 pitch. After popping out to short, Naylor was replaced in left field by Travis Jankowski. Green downplayed any potential injury after the game.

UP NEXT

Padres: San Diego opens a three-game set at Cincinnati on Monday night with LHP Eric Lauer (6-8, 4.55 ERA) opposing Reds RHP Trevor Bauer (10-9, 4.12).

Phillies: After an off day on Monday, the Phillies begin a two-game series at Boston on Tuesday with ace RHP Aaron Nola (11-3, 3.56) on the mound for Philadelphia. The Red Sox haven't announced their starter.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies
@
  • The Phillies have not won a season series from the Padres since 2016 but took of three meetings between the teams in San Diego from June 3-5. The Phillies' 35-21 overall record against the Padres since 2011 is their highest winning percentage versus any NL team during that span, and they're 18-8 at home versus San Diego over that period.
  • San Diego's 183 home runs are six shy of the franchise's season record set in 2017. The Padres are 4-20 when failing to homer, trailing only the Marlins (8-43, .157) for the lowest winning percentage among NL teams in games with no home runs. The Phillies have the NL's third-worst mark (6-26, .188).
  • After producing just three home runs and 13 RBI over a 26-game stretch from July 4-Aug. 7, Bryce Harper has six homers and 14 RBI in his last eight games. The Phillies improved to 12-2 when Harper homers at home following Thursday's walk-off grand slam against the Cubs.
  • The Padres' bullpen has been among the majors' worst in August, posting a 6.65 ERA (26th MLB) and blowing 4-of-6 save chances. San Diego has lost four games this month when leading after the fifth inning or later — no other team has more than two in August.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .120 (6-for-50) in August, the second-lowest average among qualified hitters for the month (Alex Gordon, .068). Since Aug. 8, 2018, Hoskins has hit just .185 with a .603 OPS in 40 games against NL West teams.

