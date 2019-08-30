New York
Mets Mets 68-66
11
August 30, 2019 - Final
Justin Wilson
vs
Mike Morin
Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 69-64
5
August 30, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
NYM
Mets
 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 5 11 12 0
Phi
Phillies
 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 5 12 0
WP
Wilson
4-1, 2.15
LP
Morin
1-1, 5.00
Home Runs
Conforto 1 (28)
Frazier 2 (18)
WP Wilson NYM (4-1)
LP Morin Phi (1-1)

Frazier hits a pair of 3-run homers, Mets beat Phillies 11-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Todd Frazier just needed to see his favorite opponent to end his slump.

Frazier hit a pair of three-run homers and tied his career-best with six RBIs, and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-5 Friday night, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Michael Conforto also went deep for the Mets, who also snapped a six-game losing streak in Philadelphia.

The Phillies fell 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL. The Mets are five games back.

''It felt good,'' said Frazier, who was 5 for 30 during New York's homestand. ''It was a good team win.''

Five of Frazier's 18 homers this season are against the Phillies.

''Sometimes you can tell when guys are coming out of it, and I had a feeling he would be,'' Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. ''This guy, he comes to play every day. Good results, bad results, he just wants to win. So I'm happy for him. That was big.''

Mets starter Zack Wheeler and Phillies ace Aaron Nola pitched well before turning it over to the bullpens. Philadelphia's imploded, allowing 10 runs while recording eight outs.

Pete Alonso led off the eighth with a single off Mike Morin (1-1) and Conforto reached on an infield single. After J.D. Davis popped out, Joe Panik walked to load the bases. Amed Rosario then lined a two-run single up the middle to give the Mets a 3-1 lead. Jared Hughes came in and Frazier ripped his 17th homer to left to make it 6-1.

Justin Wilson (4-1) tossed a scoreless inning for the win after Wheeler gave up one run and seven hits in six innings

Conforto's two-run shot off Edgar Garcia in the ninth was his 28th this season and 18th in his career against Philadelphia. Frazier connected a few batters later for his 10th career multihomer game.

Nola allowed one run and four hits, striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings.

''Every game is so valuable right now, especially when Nola pitches,'' Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. ''We have to support him early. It's very disappointing. When Nola pitches, we expect to win.''

Nola took a two-hitter into the seventh before running into trouble. He walked Davis to start the inning and Panik singled. After Rosario popped out, Frazier was hit by pitch to load the bases. Pinch-hitter Wilson Ramos lined an RBI single that tied it at 1 and extended his career-best hitting streak to 23 games.

Jose Alvarez replaced Nola and retired pinch-hitter Rajai Davis on a liner to shortstop and Jeff McNeil on a popup.

''It's frustrating,'' Nola said. ''The seventh inning hurt me.''

The Mets were happy to see him gone.

''You just understand he's making his pitches, but hopefully you can get him out before nine and beat up on the bullpen,'' Callaway said. ''That's exactly what our team did.''

J.T. Realmuto had two sacrifice flies for the Phillies.

ACE STUFF

Nola has a 2.21 ERA and has held opponents to a .183 batting average in his last 14 starts.

BROTHERLY LOVE

The Mets improved to 47-28 at Citizens Bank Park since 2012. They are 14-8 on the road since the All-Star break.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: 2B Robinson Cano will begin a rehab assignment Saturday at Class A Brooklyn. Cano suffered a torn left hamstring four weeks and was expected to miss between six to 12 weeks. There's still no timetable for his return.

''He feels like he's in a good spot,'' Callaway said. ''The performance staff feels like he's ready to do this. This is a big step for him.''

UP NEXT

LHP Steven Matz (8-8, 4.06 ERA) starts for the Mets and LHP Jason Vargas (6-6, 4.09) goes for the Phillies against his former team on Saturday afternoon.

---

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
@
  • Philadelphia owns a 9-4 advantage in this year's season series with the Mets and has won seven of the last eight meetings between the teams, as well as six straight over New York at home. It's the Mets' longest losing streak ever at Citizens Bank Park. They haven't lost seven straight road games to the Phillies since a 10-game skid at Veterans Stadium from 1976-77.
  • Having lost a combined six consecutive games to the Braves and Cubs in the past week, the Mets are now 26-46 (.361) against NL teams currently above .500. They're 13-27 (.325) on the road against such opponents.
  • Wilson Ramos is batting .429 (36-for-84) over a 22-game hitting streak, the longest by any player in the majors this season and the longest by a Met since Moises Alou had a 30-gamer from Aug. 23-Sept. 26, 2007. It's the longest hitting streak by a catcher since Pittsburgh's Jason Kendall hit in 23 straight from June 24-July 21, 2003.
  • Cesar Hernandez is batting .435 (20-for-46) against the Mets this season and has multiple hits in seven of the teams' 13 meetings in 2019. He's a combined 17-for-41 (.415) lifetime against New York's scheduled starters in this series — Zack Wheeler, Steven Matz and Marcus Stroman.
  • Pete Alonso enters this series having reached base safely in 24 straight games, which matches Pittsburgh's Brian Reynolds for the longest streak by a rookie this season. It's the longest streak by a Mets rookie since Justin Turner did so in 28 straight games from June 1-July 6, 2011.

