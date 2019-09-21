Kansas City
Royals Royals 57-99
12
September 21, 2019 - Final
Randy Rosario
vs
Taylor Rogers
Minnesota
Twins Twins 95-60
5
September 21, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
KC
Royals
 0 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 7 12 16 1
Min
Twins
 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 9 1
WP
Rosario
1-0, 0.00
LP
Rogers
2-4, 2.69
Home Runs
O'Hearn 1 (14)
Cuthbert 1 (9)
Wade Jr. 1 (2)
WP Rosario KC (1-0)
LP Rogers Min (2-4)

Rogers falters, Twins allow 7 in 9th in 12-5 loss to Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Jose Berrios and Taylor Rogers have been the Twins' most reliable pitchers and helped push Minnesota to the verge of the AL Central title.

For one game, Berrios and Rogers each faltered as the Twins missed a chance to build on their division lead.

Rogers got tagged during a seven-run ninth inning and Minnesota fell to the Kansas City Royals 12-5 on Saturday night. The Twins remained four games ahead of Cleveland, which lost at home to Philadelphia.

''Sometimes things just don't play out the way you want them to, and there's not a lot to single out,'' Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said of Rogers. ''Was he as sharp as he normally is? I mean, he's nails almost every time he goes out there.''

''Does a great job and marches and walks right into the dugout quietly and does his thing and the inning's over. Seems like when he doesn't work out like that, it's very odd,'' he said.

Pinch-hitter Cheslor Cuthbert lined a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Rogers (2-4) to begin the Royals' big burst. Rogers gave up three runs on three hits while getting just one out.

Rogers has been a big reason the Twins are in first place. He had only allowed one run in his previous 12 outings, and his ERA rose from 2.30 to 2.69 after his appearance.

''It's been a while since I've had to do this, so that's pretty good news,'' Rogers said of speaking to the media after the loss.

Randy Rosario (2-0) retired the only batter he faced as the Royals ended a four-game losing streak. They avoided becoming the fourth team in the majors with 100 losses this season.

''We want to win every game we play,'' Kansas City first baseman Ryan O'Hearn said. ''That hasn't changed. To beat a good team tonight was fun. We'll come back and try to even the series up tomorrow.''

O'Hearn, who homered off Berrios earlier, started the ninth with a single. After a sacrifice, Cuthbert connected.

Jorge Soler and O'Hearn each finished with three hits.

''These kids, they've made some pretty good headway this year,'' Royals manager Ned Yost said. ''The thing I'm most proud of is they just stay after it. I'm pleased with that.''

LaMonte Wade Jr. homered and tripled for the Twins, who had won six of eight.

BERRIOS' NIGHT

Berrios was handed a 5-2 lead after Minnesota scored four runs in the fifth off Royals starter Glenn Sparkman. Berrios couldn't hold the lead as Ryan McBroom had an RBI single and O'Hearn followed with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Berrios allowed five runs in six innings after he had surrendered just two runs over his previous two starts, spanning 14 1/3 innings.

''I'm feeling really good,'' Berrios said. ''My stuff is working for me. It was working today. It was just like, I guess, a lucky outing, if you want to call it that way. Not to make excuses, but it was just one of those things.''

STATS

The five runs give the Twins 894 runs this season, setting a new Twins/Washington Senators' franchise record. The previous record of 892 was set by Washington in 1930. ... Reliever Tyler Duffey pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Berrios. Duffey has a scoreless innings streak of 21 2/3 innings and is unscored upon in his last 24 outings. ... Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield doubled in the ninth, giving him a majors-best 197 hits this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: OF Max Kepler (shoulder) pinch-ran in the eighth inning after missing the previous six games. Kepler has been running the bases and shagging flyballs during batting practice. The shoulder injury bothers Kepler when hitting. ... 1B C.J. Cron (bruised thumb) had no issues after starting Friday's game. It was his first start in five games. He was out of the lineup on Saturday. ... Ehire Adrianza (oblique) took groundballs prior to Saturday's game and is planning to hit off a tee on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jorge Lopez (4-8, 5.93 ERA) will start the final road game of the season for Kansas City. He's allowed four earned runs in 17 1/3 innings over his past three starts, all coming on the road.

Twins: LHP Martin Perez (10-7, 4.92) will try to improve against the Royals in Minnesota's regular season home finale. Perez is 0-1 with a 7.02 ERA in three starts against Kansas City this season.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins
@
  • The Twins and Royals meet for four games in Minnesota before concluding the season next weekend with three in Kansas City. The Twins are 9-3 so far in the season series, and are 19-6 in the last 25 meetings at Target Field. This is Minnesota's best 25-game home stretch against KC in franchise history.
  • The Twins have won 13 of their last 18 against AL Central teams and are 42-24 against their own division this season. That .636 winning percentage is Minnesota's best record against its own division since posting a .653 winning percentage (47-25) in 2010 — the last year it won the AL Central crown.
  • With 37 home runs, Nelson Cruz leads Max Kepler by one for the most by a Twin this season. If he can hold off Kepler this will be the seventh time Cruz has led his team in home runs and for the fourth different franchise — the most among active players.
  • Kepler has reached base safely in all 28 home games he's played against the Royals when recording at least one official plate appearance, slashing .343/.458/.545 in those contests. The only Twin to have a longer on-base streak against KC in home games was Joe Mauer, who reached safely in 34 straight games between 2008-12.
  • The Royals have lost five of six, plating one run or less in four of those games. They've scored a run or less in an AL-worst 32 games this season.

