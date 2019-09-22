Kansas City
Royals Royals 57-100
8
September 22, 2019 - Final
Jorge Lopez
vs
Zack Littell
Minnesota
Twins Twins 96-60
12
September 22, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
KC
Royals
 0 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 12 0
Min
Twins
 6 0 1 1 0 2 2 0 12 13 1
WP
Littell
6-0, 2.83
LP
Lopez
4-9, 6.35
Home Runs
Dini 1 (2)
Cruz 1 (40)
Sano 2 (33)
WP Littell Min (6-0)
LP Lopez KC (4-9)

Cruz hits 400th HR, Sanó homers twice; Twins top Royals 12-8

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) When Nelson Cruz signed with the Minnesota Twins this past offseason, he made a few predictions. He was confident he would get to 400 career home runs this year, and he also believed the Twins would make the playoffs.

One down, one to go.

Cruz hit his 400th career home run, Miguel Sano connected twice and the Twins powered past the Kansas City Royals 12-8 Sunday.

Minnesota piled up six runs in the first inning and rolled from there after starting the day with a four-game lead over Cleveland for first place in the AL Central.

Cruz became the 57th player with 400 homers. His fourth-inning solo shot was also his 40th homer of the season.

''It's nice to do it in front of the fans. I think they deserve it,'' Cruz said. ''They've been such a big influence for us as a team. They come up every day with that energy.''

Kansas City joined Baltimore, Detroit and Miami with 100 losses, only the second time in major league history there have been four 100-loss teams in one season. In 2002, Detroit, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay each lost 106 and Kansas City was defeated for the 100th time on the season's final day.

Cruz joined Harmon Killebrew and Brian Dozier as the only Twins to hit 40 homers in a season. He traded a baseball, a bat and a photo with the fan who caught his 400th home run in exchange for the milestone ball.

''Nelly going out there and hitting his 400th home run, maybe he picked the perfect day to do it,'' Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. ''We're all honored to be here and witness it and enjoy this experience with him.''

Sano homered in the first and third innings. Sano hit a three-run drive during the big first inning against starter Jorge Lopez, who lasted just 2 1/3 innings.

''We didn't pitch good as a staff today,'' Royals manager Ned Yost said.

Eddie Rosario and Marwin Gonzalez each drove in three runs for the Twins, who play their final six regular season games away from Target Field. Minnesota is 50-25 on the road.

Minnesota's Martin Perez had his shortest start of the year. The lefty allowed five runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings. Zack Littell (6-0) earned the win.

Kansas City left fielder Whit Merrifield became the eighth Royal to reach 200 hits in a season.

''To get to 200 hits, it's a huge accomplishment,'' Merrifield said. ''It's a huge goal I've had. It's a blessing to have stayed healthy long enough to do it - that's a huge part of it, the durability.''

The Twins' bullpen combined for 14 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

TWINS ATTENDANCE UP IN 2019

An announced crowd of 31,628 fans attended Minnesota's final regular season home game. That brings the Twins' total attendance to 2,294,152 for the season, their highest total since 2013.

That's up 334,955 from last year, when Minnesota had a total attendance of 1,959,197.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: SS Adalberto Mondesi exited in the first inning with a left shoulder injury. Mondesi injured the shoulder while diving to make a play on a ground ball by Cruz. ... C Nick Dini left Sunday's game in the sixth inning with a right shoulder contusion.

Twins: C Mitch Garver was removed as a precaution from Sunday's game with right hip tightness. He'e considered day-to-day. ... RF Max Kepler (shoulder) will ramp up hitting activities in the coming days to prepare him to return to the lineup, including hitting off a high-velocity machine early in the week. ... INF Ehire Adrianza (oblique) went through an infield workout, and Baldelli said Adrianza ''came out great'' from it. However, Baldelli wasn't sure if Adrianza would return before the end of the regular season.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (6-6, 4.30 ERA) starts the first game of Kansas City's series with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Duffy threw seven scoreless innings his last time out in a no-decision against Oakland.

Twins: RHP Jake Odorizzi (114-7, 3.59 ERA) opens Minnesota's series Tuesday at Detroit in search of his first win in the month of September.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLB GAME BULLETS
Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins
@
  • The Twins and Royals meet for four games in Minnesota before concluding the season next weekend with three in Kansas City. The Twins are 9-3 so far in the season series, and are 19-6 in the last 25 meetings at Target Field. This is Minnesota's best 25-game home stretch against KC in franchise history.
  • The Twins have won 13 of their last 18 against AL Central teams and are 42-24 against their own division this season. That .636 winning percentage is Minnesota's best record against its own division since posting a .653 winning percentage (47-25) in 2010 — the last year it won the AL Central crown.
  • With 37 home runs, Nelson Cruz leads Max Kepler by one for the most by a Twin this season. If he can hold off Kepler this will be the seventh time Cruz has led his team in home runs and for the fourth different franchise — the most among active players.
  • Kepler has reached base safely in all 28 home games he's played against the Royals when recording at least one official plate appearance, slashing .343/.458/.545 in those contests. The only Twin to have a longer on-base streak against KC in home games was Joe Mauer, who reached safely in 34 straight games between 2008-12.
  • The Royals have lost five of six, plating one run or less in four of those games. They've scored a run or less in an AL-worst 32 games this season.

