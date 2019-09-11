Atlanta
Braves Braves 91-56
3
September 11, 2019 - Final
Dallas Keuchel
vs
Zach Eflin
Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 75-70
1
September 11, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Atl
Braves
 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 0
Phi
Phillies
 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 1
WP
Keuchel
8-5, 3.35
LP
Eflin
8-12, 4.20
SV
Melancon
(11)
Home Runs
Flowers 1 (11)
WP Keuchel Atl (8-5)
LP Eflin Phi (8-12)
S Melancon Atl (11)

Flowers, Keuchel help Braves beat Phillies 3-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Dallas Keuchel made the Philadelphia Phillies look foolish for not calling him when he was available.

Tyler Flowers hit a three-run homer, Keuchel struck out eight in six innings and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat Philadelphia 3-1 Wednesday night.

The Braves reduced their magic number to eight. They have a 9 1/2-game lead over Washington with 15 left.

The Phillies and New York Mets are tied, two games behind the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee for the second NL wild-card spot.

Keuchel (8-5) gave up one run and three hits to win his fifth straight start.

Despite a suspect rotation, the Phillies didn't pursue Keuchel in free agency while he sat for several months. The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner eventually signed a one-year, $13 million deal with Atlanta in June.

''I think a lot of those guys over there in the front office are second-guessing themselves and I would, too,'' Keuchel said.

Keuchel lowered his ERA to 3.35 and the Braves are 10-6 in his starts.

''The guy competes,'' Braves manager Brian Snitker said. ''He leaves it out there every time he pitches. I mean, he gives everything he has out there.''

Chris Martin struck out the side on nine pitches in the seventh. Shane Greene worked the eighth and Mark Melancon finished for his 10th save in 10 tries with Atlanta.

Melancon got some defensive help to close it. With two runners on and one out, shortstop Dansby Swanson made a leaping catch on pinch-hitter Brad Miller's liner up the middle. Third baseman Josh Donaldson then reached over the dugout railing and snared Maikel Franco's foul pop.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin (8-12) allowed three unearned runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings.

''He had a difficult time putting hitters away,'' manager Gabe Kapler said. ''He didn't get one pitch up enough and Flowers punished it.''

Donaldson reached on shortstop Jean Segura's throwing error with one out in the fourth and Matt Joyce followed with a single. After pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega struck out, Flowers drove a 2-2 fastball into the left-field seats to give the Braves a 3-0 lead.

Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins hit consecutive singles to start the bottom half of the inning. Harper scored on Scott Kingery's fielder's choice grounder to cut it to 3-1.

The Phillies had the bases loaded with one out in the fifth, but Harper grounded into a double play.

''I have to get the job done there,'' Harper said.

Harper saved a run in the ninth when he made a perfect, no-hop throw to the plate to retire Austin Riley trying to score from second on a single by Ozzie Albies. He has 12 outfield assists, one shy of his career-best.

ROLLING

The Braves are 19-4 since Aug. 17 and 44-28 on the road this season. Their .611 road winning percentage is tops in the National League.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: LF Johan Camargo left the game after fouling a ball off his right leg below the knee in the fourth inning. Snitker said he's day-to-day with a contusion. ... RF Nick Markakis took live batting practice and threw from the outfield. He'll do it again Thursday. He could return this weekend against the Nationals.

Phillies: LF Corey Dickerson left the game with left foot soreness after grounding out in the sixth. X-rays were negative. ... RHP Edubray Ramos threw 15 pitches in a live batting practice session. It's still uncertain when Ramos could return to the bullpen.

UP NEXT

RHP Julio Teheran (10-8, 3.31 ERA) starts for the Braves and LHP Drew Smyly (3-6, 6.65) goes for the Phillies on Thursday night.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
@
  • The Braves and Phillies each have six wins in the season series after Atlanta took two of three in Philadelphia at the end of July. In the 12 games, the Braves are averaging 7.42 runs — the most runs they've ever averaged against a division opponent in the divisional era since 1969. The most runs they've ever averaged against an NL team in a single season is 9.17 in six games against St. Louis in 2006.
  • The Braves, who are a victory away from matching last season's win total of 90, have a 2.23 ERA from their starting pitchers in the last 13 games. Their starters have allowed four runs or less in the last 13 games, matching the longest such streak of the season (May 15-28).
  • Ozzie Albies had two doubles in Atlanta's weekend series with Washington to give him 39 on the year. Already with 92 runs and 75 RBI, he is just one double away from joining Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby in 1928 as the franchise's only second basemen with at least 40 doubles, 90 runs and 75 RBI in a season.
  • Max Fried, Tuesday's scheduled starter, tossed seven scoreless innings Thursday to beat the Nationals for his 16th win. Fried has won seven consecutive decisions, and no Braves left-handed starter has had a longer stretch in a single season since Mike Hampton won nine straight decisions without a loss in 2003.
  • The Phillies have pounded out 33 doubles in their last 12 games, the most in the NL since August 27. In 27 games over the last month to August 9, they are averaging 5.8 runs with a .810 OPS after averaging 4.0 runs with a .705 OPS in their first 25 games coming out of the All-Star break.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message