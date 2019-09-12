Atlanta
Braves Braves 91-57
5
September 12, 2019 - Final
Julio Teheran
vs
Jared Hughes
Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 76-70
9
September 12, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Atl
Braves
 2 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 5 7 0
Phi
Phillies
 1 2 2 0 0 1 0 3 9 11 1
WP
Hughes
5-5, 4.33
LP
Teheran
10-9, 3.50
SV
Neris
(26)
Home Runs
Acuna Jr. 1 (39)
Albies 1 (22)
Duvall 1 (7)
Hernandez 1 (11)
Realmuto 1 (25)
Segura 1 (12)
Haseley 1 (5)
WP Hughes Phi (5-5)
LP Teheran Atl (10-9)
S Neris Phi (26)

Hernandez helps lead Phillies past Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) A playoff chase has J.T. Realmuto feeling energized.

Realmuto hit one of four Philadelphia home runs to help the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Thursday night.

Cesar Hernandez had a homer and an RBI single and Jean Segura and Adam Haseley also went deep for the Phillies, who remained two games behind the Cubs and Brewers for the second NL wild-card spot.

Philadelphia blew the game open with three runs in the eighth off right-hander Anthony Swarzak thanks to Realmuto's 25th of the season, a two-run shot, and Sean Rodriguez's RBI double.

It was the fifth homer in the last eight games and 10th in 26 contests for Realmuto, whom the Phillies have leaned on heavily this season. The catcher appeared in his 138th game on Thursday.

Realmuto said he's gotten an extra boost from the playoff push.

''That gives me extra adrenaline and makes me forget I am tired when the game starts,'' he said. ''Everybody that plays the game wants to be part of a playoff race, wants to get to the World Series and win the World Series.''

Realmuto became the fifth catcher in Phillies history to reach 25 homers in a season.

''He's seemingly getting stronger,'' Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler said.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 39th homer and Ozzie Albies doubled, homered and drove in a pair of runs for the NL-East leading Braves, who are in front of the Nationals by 8 1/2 games.

Jared Hughes (5-5) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Drew Smyly.

The Phillies led 5-4 in the sixth when Hernandez singled to right with two outs to score Maikel Franco from second and make it a two-run game.

Atlanta pulled within a run again in the seventh on Acuna's two-out drive to center that gave him 95 RBIs.

The Braves threatened in the eighth, getting runners to second and third with two outs, but Hector Neris got Dansby Swanson to line out to left for the final out. Neris then pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, registering the final four outs for his 26th save in 32 chances.

Braves manager Brian Snitker wasn't thrilled that Neris took several extra warmup pitches in the bullpen after Kapler came out to inform home-plate umpire Roberto Ortiz of a pitching change.

''I mean, the guy just keeps throwing,'' Snitker said. ''They go out and get him, and he just keeps throwing. It's probably something that's going to need to be addressed in the future with the league. If the reliever gets told to come in the game and he doesn't come in the game, there needs to be a consequence for it.''

Haseley gave Philadelphia the lead for good by driving an 89-mph, 3-1 fastball from Julio Teheran (10-9) over the wall in right-center to make it 3-2.

Albies put the Braves in front 2-0 in the first with a two-run shot, his 22nd, to left.

Hernandez led off the bottom of the first by going deep to right-center off Teheran, who allowed five runs on five hits in four innings.

Smyly allowed four runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk in four innings.

`HOME' RUNS

Philadelphia set a club record for home runs at home with 117, topping the 116 hit in 2007.

HIT AND RUN

Acuna stole a pair of bases in the first, giving him 36 for the season. The 21-year-old is the youngest player in major-league history to record at least 35 homers and 35 steals in a season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: RF Nick Markakis, out since July 27 with a fractured left wrist, took batting practice for the second straight day. He'll be reevaluated on Friday when a decision on whether to activate him will be made. . LHP A.J. Minter (left shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 60-day DL, ending his season. He has a 7.06 ERA in 36 appearances. . LF Johan Camargo (right shin contusion) was not in the lineup after fouling a ball of his shin in Wednesday's game. . LHP Grant Dayton (fractured right toe) was activated from the 60-day IL.

Phillies: LF Corey Dickerson (left foot soreness) was not in the lineup. He was injured while grounding out in the sixth inning on Wednesday. X-rays were negative.

UP NEXT

Braves: Open three-game set at Washington on Friday night with RHP Mike Soroka (11-4, 2.67) facing Nationals' Max Scherzer (10-5, 2.56).

Phillies: After an off day on Friday, host Boston for two games beginning Saturday night when RHP Aaron Nola (12 -5, 3.70) opposing Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (17-6, 3.73).

MLB GAME BULLETS
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
@
  • The Braves and Phillies each have six wins in the season series after Atlanta took two of three in Philadelphia at the end of July. In the 12 games, the Braves are averaging 7.42 runs — the most runs they've ever averaged against a division opponent in the divisional era since 1969. The most runs they've ever averaged against an NL team in a single season is 9.17 in six games against St. Louis in 2006.
  • The Braves, who are a victory away from matching last season's win total of 90, have a 2.23 ERA from their starting pitchers in the last 13 games. Their starters have allowed four runs or less in the last 13 games, matching the longest such streak of the season (May 15-28).
  • Ozzie Albies had two doubles in Atlanta's weekend series with Washington to give him 39 on the year. Already with 92 runs and 75 RBI, he is just one double away from joining Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby in 1928 as the franchise's only second basemen with at least 40 doubles, 90 runs and 75 RBI in a season.
  • Max Fried, Tuesday's scheduled starter, tossed seven scoreless innings Thursday to beat the Nationals for his 16th win. Fried has won seven consecutive decisions, and no Braves left-handed starter has had a longer stretch in a single season since Mike Hampton won nine straight decisions without a loss in 2003.
  • The Phillies have pounded out 33 doubles in their last 12 games, the most in the NL since August 27. In 27 games over the last month to August 9, they are averaging 5.8 runs with a .810 OPS after averaging 4.0 runs with a .705 OPS in their first 25 games coming out of the All-Star break.

