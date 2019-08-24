Cincinnati
Reds Reds 60-68
0
August 24, 2019 - Final
Alex Wood
vs
Trevor Williams
Pittsburgh
Pirates Pirates 54-75
14
August 24, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Cin
Reds
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 1
Pit
Pirates
 0 0 2 0 0 5 3 4 14 10 0
WP
Williams
6-6, 5.35
LP
Wood
1-3, 6.07
Home Runs
Bell 1 (32)
Moran 1 (12)
WP Williams Pit (6-6)
LP Wood Cin (1-3)

Bell tops 100 RBIs, Pirates cruise past Reds 14-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) Josh Bell isn't done.

That was the defining message from the All-Star first baseman after he topped 100 RBIs for the first time in the majors, hitting a three-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates routed the Cincinnati Reds 14-0 on Saturday night.

''There's a lot of weight on that number, so it's cool to get that out of the way,'' Bell said. ''I'll strive for more. So it's cool to kind of have that check go off on that box.''

After Colin Moran gave Pittsburgh a 7-0 lead with a pinch-hit grand slam in the sixth inning, Bell lined a fastball from Kevin Gausman into the left-field bleachers in the seventh to reach 102 RBIs.

That's the highest total from a Pirates player during manager Clint Hurdle's nine seasons in Pittsburgh, passing Pedro Alvarez' 100 RBIs from 2013.

''He still has a month-plus to play,'' Hurdle said. ''There's absolutely value in (topping 100 RBIs). Back in the day, you hit 20 (home runs) and 100, you were a bad dude. You were one of the baddest dudes in the league. ... One hundred is still a yard marker.''

Bell's career-high 32 home runs matched Bobby Bonilla's mark from 1990 for the most by a Pirates switch-hitter.

The Pirates have won the first two games against Cincinnati after entering the three-game series 8-30 since the All-Star break. The Reds lost their ninth straight game at PNC Park dating to an 8-6 win on June 17, 2018.

Moran's grand slam was his fourth in the majors. He sent a curveball from Lucas Sims 396 feet to right field for his major league career-high 12th homer.

Trevor Williams (6-6) allowed three hits with three strikeouts in six innings, recovering from giving up six earned runs in two innings against Washington in his last start.

''I know I'm a good pitcher,'' Williams said. ''I know my coaches trust me and my teammates trust me. The beautiful thing about baseball, and also the really crummy thing about baseball, is bad games are going to happen and bad stretches are going to happen. It's just a matter of what you're going to do to pull yourself out.''

Two of the three hits off Williams were the first two of the season for Reds starter Alex Wood (1-3). Wood allowed four earned runs on two hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

''Overall I thought it was good,'' he said. ''Sometimes you've just got to tip your cap. I felt good. Hopefully, I'll build on tonight and go from there.''

Wood was pulled after hitting Bell to load the bases with one out in the sixth. A single off Sims from Jose Osuna produced Pittsburgh's third run before Moran entered for his grand slam.

''I thought that was his best start since he's been with us,'' Reds manager David Bell said. ''I don't know what happened there his last inning. He just lost his feel for the strikes a little bit, walked a couple and hit a batter.''

''You know, at that point, given how Williams was pitching and since we had to try to keep it right there, we had a groundball and then the Moran pinch-hit grand slam was the big play of the game,'' he said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: 1B Joey Votto will not return from his low back strain when eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday, but is progressing well, Bell said. He was placed on the IL on Aug. 18 (retroactive to Aug. 15). ... C Curt Casali returned from a rehabilitation assignment with a sprained right knee and was reinstated from the 10-day IL. ... INF/OF Brian O'Grady was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Trevor Bauer (10-10, 4.06) will try to avoid a third straight loss when he takes the mound against Pittsburgh on Sunday. He is 2-4 in eight starts since going 4-0 in five starts from June 16-July 7.

Pirates: RHP Dario Agrazal (2-3, 4.09) is looking for his first win since July 6 entering Sunday. He is 0-3 in six appearances (five starts) since.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLB GAME BULLETS
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
@
  • The Pirates are 14-2 over their last 16 home games against the Reds and have won each of the last seven. The last time the Bucs won as many as eight consecutive home games against a divisional opponent was in 1992-1993 — 11 straight over the Mets.
  • The Reds won two of three at home against the Padres in their last series, their sixth consecutive home series win or tie. The Reds are batting .283 since the All-Star break after hitting .235 before the break — that +0.48 improvement is the largest in MLB.
  • The Pirates lost three of four against the Nationals, getting outscored 32-6 in the four-game set. The Bucs have scored just 14 runs in their last eight games — the only team to score fewer runs in an eight-game span this season is the Marlins (13 in April).
  • In nine games since joining the Reds, Freddy Galvis is hitting .438 (14-of-32) with three home runs and seven RBI. The only other player with at least 14 hits and three homers through nine games with the Reds was Jay Bruce in 2008 (16 hits, three homers).
  • Josh Bell has played 123 games in 2019 and has 99 RBI. In the divisional era (since 1969), Willie Stargell and Brian Giles are the only Pirates to need fewer than 125 games in a season to get their 100th RBI.

