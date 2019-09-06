St. Louis
Cardinals Cardinals 79-62
4
September 6, 2019 - Final
Andrew Miller
vs
Wei-Chung Wang
Pittsburgh
Pirates Pirates 62-79
9
September 6, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
StL
Cardinals
 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 4 9 0
Pit
Pirates
 0 0 1 0 0 0 6 2 9 12 0
WP
Wang
2-0, 0.00
LP
Miller
4-5, 4.30
SV
Vazquez
(25)
Home Runs
Edman 2 (7)
WP Wang Pit (2-0)
LP Miller StL (4-5)
S Vazquez Pit (25)

Frazier, Bell help rally Pirates past Cardinals 9-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) St. Louis' bullpen is a big reason why it leads the NL Central.

It just didn't work so well Friday night.

Adam Frazier capped Pittsburgh's six-run seventh inning with a two-run triple, and the Pirates rallied for a 9-4 victory over the Cardinals.

St. Louis relievers were tagged for eight runs in three innings. Their 3.64 ERA coming into the game was the second-best mark in the major leagues.

''We couldn't bring this one home,'' manager Mike Shildt said.

Last-place Pittsburgh scored each of its runs in the seventh with two outs. Josh Bell hit a two-run single off Andrew Miller. After run-scoring hits by pinch hitter Melky Cabrera and Jose Osuna, Frazier made it 7-4 when he tripled high off the 21-foot wall in right field.

''One at a time, guys put together good at-bats,'' Frazier said. ''It was pretty impressive by everybody.''

The Cardinals had won six of eight. They maintained a 2 1/2-game advantage in the division over the Chicago Cubs, who lost 7-1 at Milwaukee.

Miller (4-5) got just one out and was charged with three runs and three hits.

''It stinks losing any game, but especially these ones late in the season because they are so important,'' Miller said. ''You like to find a way to get it done. It was a pretty bad inning for us. Some balls fall. You don't get a call here. You don't get a call there. It's baseball. It happens sometimes. We'll all to go to sleep and come back and try to do a better job tomorrow.''

Tommy Edman went deep twice for St. Louis in the rookie's first career multihomer game. Miles Mikolas struck out seven while pitching five innings of one-run ball.

Pittsburgh won for the sixth time in eight games.

Felipe Vazquez got four outs for his 25th save in 28 opportunities. He struck out Edman with runners on second and third to end the eighth inning.

Starling Marte tacked on a two-run single in the bottom half, breaking it open for the Pirates.

''Just love the finish,'' Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. ''Love the battle the whole game. And then five straight hits. A lot of fun to watch our guys.''

Wei-Chung Wang (3-0) got the last two outs of the seventh for his second win in three days.

Fill-in starter Alex McRae allowed two runs and three hits in five innings for Pittsburgh. He replaced Joe Musgrove, who was scratched because of right foot discomfort.

It was the second major league start for McRae, and both have come on short notice. He was called up to pitch July 29 at Cincinnati hours after Jordan Lyles was traded to Milwaukee.

STREAK EXTENDED

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an eighth-inning double. He is 21 for 50 during the streak.

WHAT A PLAY

Bryan Reynolds made a diving catch on the warning track in front of the 410-foot sign in left-center to rob St. Louis' Dexter Fowler of a potential extra-base hit leading off the third inning. Hurdle said it might have been the best catch he has seen at PNC Park during his nine seasons as the Pirates' manager.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: C Matt Wieters (left calf strain) is likely to be activated either Sunday for the finale of the three-game series or Tuesday when the Cardinals open a three-game set at Colorado.

Pirates: Hurdle said it was uncertain if Musgrove would be ready to pitch when his turn in the rotation next comes up Wednesday at San Francisco. ... Rookie RHP Mitch Keller (bruised right wrist) is questionable for Sunday's scheduled start. If he is unable to pitch, James Marvel will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to make his major league debut. ... Marte returned after missing two games with what the Pirates described as a leg injury.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (10-9, 4.30 ERA) will start Saturday night. He is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA in his last five starts.

Pirates: LHP Steven Brault (4-3, 3.88 ERA) won his previous start last Sunday at Colorado, allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings and hitting his first career home run.

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
@
  • St. Louis and Pittsburgh play a three-game set, their last series against one another this year. The Cardinals are 12-4 against the Pirates this year and have won the season series each of the previous five seasons. St. Louis has scored 6.83 runs per game in PNC Park this season, their most in any ballpark.
  • The Cardinals had an MLB-high 133 errors last year but have the fewest errors in baseball this season with 59. No team in major league history has gone from worst to first in total errors in consecutive seasons.
  • The Pirates dropped two of three against the Marlins but are 9-4 in their last 13 games after starting the second half 8-30. Over their 13-game hot stretch, Pittsburgh is batting .318 as a team with 21 home runs and a .906 OPS.
  • Yadier Molina enters the series on a 12-game hit streak, the longest active streak in the majors. Molina entered play on Aug. 23 slashing .253/.285/.352 but has a slash line of .435/.490/.783 since starting his streak. He has as many homers (four) in his last 10 games as he had in his first 83 games of the year.
  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .267 and slugging .356 against the Cardinals this year, compared to a .340 batting average and .559 slugging percentage against all other opponents. Since Aug. 1, Reynolds is second in the majors with 47 hits (Anthony Rendon, Was, 49).

