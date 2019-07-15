Atlanta
Braves Braves 58-37
4
July 15, 2019 - Final
Max Fried
vs
Adrian Houser
Milwaukee
Brewers Brewers 48-47
2
July 16, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Atl
Braves
 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 4 9 0
Mil
Brewers
 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 7 1
WP
Fried
10-4, 4.08
LP
Houser
2-4, 4.25
SV
Jackson
(17)
Home Runs
Freeman 1 (25)
Braun 1 (13)
WP Fried Atl (10-4)
LP Houser Mil (2-4)
S Jackson Atl (17)

Freeman, Fried power scorching hot Braves past Brewers, 4-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) One pitch was all Freddie Freeman needed to power the Atlanta Braves to their fifth straight victory.

The left-handed slugger sent an offering from Milwaukee Brewers starter Adrian Houser deep to center field to bring home three of the Braves' four runs in a 4-2 win Monday night.

''We've been clicking for two months now,'' Freeman said. ''None of this surprises anyone in this clubhouse. We are playing really good baseball.''

The homer marked Freeman's 25th of the season and helped the first-place Braves improve to a season-best 21 games over .500.

Freeman is the fastest player in Braves franchise history to reach 25 homers since Andruw Jones in 2005. Freeman reached the mark in 95 games. It took Jones 78 games.

Max Fried (10-4) pitched five scoreless innings to secure the win. The left-hander surrendered three hits and struck out five in just 78 pitches. Braves manager Brian Snitker said he pulled Fried early after a blister had formed on his left index finger.

''I thought it was smart not trying to pitch through it,'' Snitker said. ''It was pretty significant. If he hadn't have said anything and kept pitching, it probably would have torn open.''

Fried is now 2-0 with 11 shutout innings pitched against Milwaukee this year.

Freeman's home run put Atlanta on the board first in the fourth. The blast scored Ronald Acuna Jr. and Darby Swanson who each reached on a base hit.

The Braves improved to a major-league best 40-17 since Snitker moved Acuna Jr. to the top of the order on May 10.

Houser (2-4) fell to 0-4 as a starter this season after allowing four earned runs on eight hits in six innings.

Milwaukee, which stranded seven baserunners, has now dropped five of their last six and eight of their last 10 games.

''We just gotta make more plays,'' Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ''That's what it comes down to. Whether it be better at-bats and stuff or just making a play defensively (or) making a big pitch when it counts. ... We gotta find a way to make plays. That's how we kind of break through this. Just make more plays. That's the only way to do it.''

Ryan Braun hit his 13th home run of the season in the sixth and Keston Hiura brought home the Brewers' other run on a deep drive to center that fell just beyond the outstretched glove of Acuna Jr. The RBI triple pulled Milwaukee to within 3-2.

Austin Riley singled on a fly ball off Braun's glove in the seventh. The base hit scored Ozzie Albies.

Christian Yelich had two hits on the night and added a stolen base, his 22nd of the season.

Luke Jackson pitched the ninth to earn his 17th save of the season.

GIO TAKES THE MOUND

Brewers left-hander Gio Gonzalez pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowed one run on five hits and struck out four in a rehab start Monday for the Triple-A San Antonio Missions. Gonzalez also surrendered a home run in the start against Nashville. Gonzalez threw 68 pitches, 44 for strikes. The two-time All-Star hasn't pitched for the Brewers since being placed on injured list June 1 with left arm fatigue.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: RHP Jacob Webb (right elbow impingement) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday.

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (right shoulder irritation) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Burnes (1-5), who suffered his fifth loss of the season Sunday after allowing four earned runs on four hits while facing just four batters, said his shoulder was bothering him for four or five days but Sunday was the first day he felt it while on the mound. Counsell said he doesn't believe Burnes' injury is serious but said he'll shut him down for what he doubts will be a long time.

UP NEXT

Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff (10-3, 3.67 ERA) will face right-hander Bryse Wilson (1-0, 6.14 ERA) on Tuesday in the second game of the three-game series. Woodruff lost his last start July 4 in Cincinnati after allowing just one earned run in six innings of work. Wilson will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Tuesday is expected to be a spot start for Wilson.

---

Keith Jenkins can be reached at https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers
@
  • The Braves, who took two of three from the Brewers in May, beat the Padres on Sunday to improve to 57-37. This is the earliest Atlanta has been 20 games over .500 since 2003, when it was 37-17 on May 30.
  • The Braves' Freddie Freeman ranks second in the NL with 111 hits, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 109 hits are tied for fourth and Ozzie Albies is tied for eighth with 105. Atlanta is one of just four MLB teams with multiple playing amassing at least 100 hits and the only team to have three. The Braves, along with Arizona and Colorado, are one of only three teams to have five players with at least 20 doubles (Freeman, 25; Nick Markakis, 22; Albies, 21; Josh Donaldson, 21; Dansby Swanson, 20.)
  • Freeman homered in all three games of the May series with the Brewers, and is slashing .439/.515/1.000 with seven home runs, 15 RBI, nine doubles and 16 runs in his last 15 games against Milwaukee. He is the only player to have at least seven homers and nine doubles in a 15-game span against the Brewers.
  • Christian Yelich, meanwhile, is slashing .132/.250/.237 in 10 games against Atlanta since the start of last season while producing a .336/.420/.655 slash line against all other opponents. Yelich had his third multi-hit game in four contests Sunday, and since June 1 his 17 multi-hit games are tied with the Mets' Jeff McNeil for the most in the majors.
  • Mike Moustakas is slashing .354/.420/.835 the second time he faces a pitcher in a game. That 1.256 OPS trails only Cody Bellinger's 1.328 for the best in MLB among the 144 hitters with at least 70 plate appearances facing a pitcher the second time in a game.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message