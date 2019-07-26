Chicago
Cubs Cubs 55-48
2
July 26, 2019 - Final
Brandon Kintzler
vs
Adrian Houser
Milwaukee
Brewers Brewers 55-50
3
July 27, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
ChC
Cubs
 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 4 0
Mil
Brewers
 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 4 0
WP
Houser
4-4, 4.19
LP
Kintzler
2-1, 2.49
SV
Hader
(23)
Home Runs
Bote 1 (10)
WP Houser Mil (4-4)
LP Kintzler ChC (2-1)
S Hader Mil (23)

Brewers rally past Chicago 3-2, drop Cubs out of 1st place

MILWAUKEE (AP) The Milwaukee Brewers enjoyment over a comeback victory over Chicago that knocked the Cubs out of first place was offset by concerns over another possible injury to a starting pitcher.

Ben Gamel hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, and the Brewers rallied to beat Chicago 3-2 Friday night. The bad news for Milwaukee came when Gio Gonzalez left in the seventh inning when his shoulder tightened up.

Milwaukee All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff went on the injured list Monday with a strained left oblique and right-hander Jhoulys Chacin was placed on the IL Thursday with a strained lat.

''With Gio, we're kind of day to day,'' Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ''He really just stiffened up is what we've got right now. We'll see how he is tomorrow and the next day; we're not ruling him out for his next start. He got stiff. That was a long inning. He felt like he couldn't get loose through that inning and there was some stiffness there with that warmup pitch that he threw, so we stopped it.''

Gonzalez didn't allow a hit to the Cubs until the sixth, when Albert Almora Jr. reached on an infield single and David Bote followed with his 10th home run.

Christian Yelich started Milwaukee's comeback in the seventh when he greeted Brandon Kintzler (2-1) with an RBI single.

Kintzler walked Keston Hiura with one out in the eighth and hit Eric Thames with a pitch. Pedro Strop hit pinch-hitter Ryan Braun and, one out later, Gamel lined a single to right-center.

''When you have the lead late, those (losses) are demoralizing, especially for a bullpen,'' Kintzler said. ''We are doing our best to keep it tight.''

Adrian Hauser (4-4) pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings. Josh Hader worked around Kris Bryant's one-out single in the ninth, striking out two for his 23rd save in 25 chances.

Chicago, which had held at least a share of the NL Central lead since after play on July 4, dropped one game behind St. Louis. Milwaukee closed within a game of the Cubs.

Each team had four hits but the game took 3 hours, 9 minutes.

Gonzalez, making his second start since six weeks on the injured list with left arm fatigue, left with left shoulder tightness after allowing three hits in 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and one walk.

''It kind of stiffened up, it kind of grabbed a little bit so we all just kind of played it safe by backing off a little bit,'' Gonzalez said. ''I think I'll be alright. It's been awhile since I've seen the seventh inning so I was just hanging in there.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks allowed just two singles over five scoreless innings, but was lifted for pinch-hitter Kyle Schwarber.

''I had a little bit left but that's a tough part in the ball game right there and that's just a National League game,'' Hendricks said. ''Just thought it was best to do that and give (Schwarber) a chance to extend the lead.''

HE'S BACK

Cubs: LF Ian Happ was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and went 0 for 3 with a strikeout. Happ, who had 39 homers over two seasons with the Cubs, was hitting .242 with 16 homers and 53 RBI at Iowa.

Brewers: 3B Travis Shaw was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio and went 0 for 3, stranding four runners.

ARRIVING SOON

Chicago acquired LHP Derek Holland from San Francisco for a player to be named.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Steve Cishek was removed with two outs in the seventh after being struck in the back by a line-drive bouncer off the bat of Lorenzo Cain. The Cubs said Cishek was not injured.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Jon Lester (9-6, 3.87 ERA) is to make his 400th big league start Saturday. He is 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA in 11 home outings but 3-4 with a 5.09 ERA on the road.

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.90 ERA) was 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in five starts in July. Left-handers are hitting just .169 against him, but righties are hitting .293.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
@
  • At 55-47, the Cubs are tied with the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central, with Milwaukee trailing by just two games. Chicago and Milwaukee have split six games this season, and there are still 13 remaining matchups between the two divisional rivals
  • The Brewers have hit at least one home run in 11 consecutive games, currently the longest-active home run streak in MLB. Milwaukee has scored 53.7 percent of its runs via home runs this season, the highest percentage in MLB.
  • In his 100th game of the season, Javier Baez hit his 25th home run of the season. The only Cubs shortstop to reach at least 25 homers through 100 games in a season is Ernie Banks, who did so in 1955, 1958, 1959 and 1960 (based on primary position in season).
  • Over his last 162 regular season games, Christian Yelich is batting .351 with 60 home runs. The only other players all-time to bat at least .350 with 60+ home runs over any 162-game span are Babe Ruth, Jimmie Foxx and Barry Bonds.
  • Over his last five starts, Kyle Hendricks is 0-4 with a 4.81 ERA, and the Cubs have lost all five games. Hendricks has never gone six straight starts without a team win in his career.

