Chicago
Cubs Cubs 56-49
11
July 28, 2019 - Final
Brad Brach
vs
Zach Davies
Milwaukee
Brewers Brewers 56-51
4
July 28, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
ChC
Cubs
 0 4 0 3 0 3 0 0 1 11 7 1
Mil
Brewers
 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 4 5 0
WP
Brach
4-3, 6.00
LP
Davies
8-4, 3.56
Home Runs
Schwarber 2 (24)
Caratini 1 (5)
WP Brach ChC (4-3)
LP Davies Mil (8-4)

Schwarber hits grand slam, 3-run HR as Cubs top Brewers 11-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) After losing consecutive nail-biters in a matchup of NL Central contenders, Kyle Schwarber made sure the Chicago Cubs could breathe easier in the series finale.

Schwarber hit a grand slam and a three-run homer to power the Cubs past the Milwaukee Brewers 11-4 on Sunday, averting a three-game sweep. The Cubs moved into a first-place tie with St. Louis, with Milwaukee one game back.

''It's nice to be able to hop out to a lead,'' Schwarber said. ''That was a really big game for all of us. We had a couple tough ones.''

Schwarber crushed a first-pitch slam deep into the second deck in right field off starter Zach Davies (8-4) with one out in the second inning for his 23rd home run of the season.

''It started with (Schwarber),'' Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. ''That set it up.''

The slugger took Davies deep again in the fourth with an opposite-field shot to make it 7-0.

After the Brewers cut it to 7-3 in the fifth, Schwarber's infield single with two outs in the sixth kept the inning alive for pinch-hitter Victor Caratini, who hit a three-run homer off Milwaukee reliever Jeremy Jeffress.

Schwarber, who has struggled at the plate lately, reached base all four times while batting eighth in the lineup.

''He's going to definitely feel better about himself,'' Maddon said. ''It's been a tough July for him overall.''

Christian Yelich's run-scoring double in the fifth, which extended his hitting streak to 16 games, chased Cubs starter Jose Quintana, who failed to get the win despite being staked to a seven-run lead. Quintana gave up four hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Brad Brach (4-3) retired the only batter he faced for the victory.

Davies was coming off his worst start, when he allowed seven runs in four innings of a 14-6 loss to Cincinnati on Tuesday. This time, he gave up seven runs and four hits in five innings. He had permitted only one earned run in 12 innings against the Cubs this season prior to Sunday.

''Obviously, I need to do better,'' Davies said. ''We played really good baseball the last two nights. I struggled today and put us in a hole.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Cole Hamels, on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, gave up three runs and three hits, including two first-inning homers, over three innings in a 59-pitch rehab outing for Triple-A Iowa. ''We'd like to believe that his next start would be with us,'' Maddon said before the game.

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes, on the IL with right shoulder irritation, pitched one shutout inning with a strikeout for Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday night. ''His next outing will be two innings and then we'll decide after that what's going on,'' manager Craig Counsell said. ... RHP Jimmy Nelson, on the IL with fluid in his right elbow, gave up four hits and four runs in 1 2/3 innings for San Antonio on Sunday.

GRAND BLAST

Schwarber's slam, the second of this career, traveled a projected 473 feet, the longest home run at Miller Park this season. It was the seventh grand slam by the Cubs this season. Taylor Davis, Kris Bryant, Albert Almora Jr., Willson Contreras, Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo have the others.

FUNDAMENTALLY SPEAKING

Maddon praised his team's overall offensive effort, including Ian Happ drawing three walks batting in front of Schwarber, who beat out an infield single.

''I don't want to just be home run-reliant,'' Maddon said. ''I don't want us to do this new wave, analytical baseball that just tries to put balls in the seats all the time. I want baseball properly played. I want us to be fundamentally sound, and that includes offense.''

HOME RUN HAVEN

Miller Park continues to be conducive to long home runs, Maddon insisted.

''This ballpark is like a driving range the way the ball comes off the bat,'' he said. ''It's incredible. I don't know what it is. It just comes off hot and it goes far easily in this ballpark.''

STREAK ENDS

Keston Hiura's hitting streak was halted at 15 games. The Brewers rookie hit a walk-off, two-run homer on Saturday night.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Yu Darvish (3-4, 4.54 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game set at St. Louis on Tuesday night. Adam Wainwright (7-7, 4.63) pitches for the Cardinals.

Brewers: Counsell hadn't announced who will take the mound Tuesday night at Oakland against Chris Bassitt (7-5, 4.09 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
@
  • At 55-47, the Cubs are tied with the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central, with Milwaukee trailing by just two games. Chicago and Milwaukee have split six games this season, and there are still 13 remaining matchups between the two divisional rivals
  • The Brewers have hit at least one home run in 11 consecutive games, currently the longest-active home run streak in MLB. Milwaukee has scored 53.7 percent of its runs via home runs this season, the highest percentage in MLB.
  • In his 100th game of the season, Javier Baez hit his 25th home run of the season. The only Cubs shortstop to reach at least 25 homers through 100 games in a season is Ernie Banks, who did so in 1955, 1958, 1959 and 1960 (based on primary position in season).
  • Over his last 162 regular season games, Christian Yelich is batting .351 with 60 home runs. The only other players all-time to bat at least .350 with 60+ home runs over any 162-game span are Babe Ruth, Jimmie Foxx and Barry Bonds.
  • Over his last five starts, Kyle Hendricks is 0-4 with a 4.81 ERA, and the Cubs have lost all five games. Hendricks has never gone six straight starts without a team win in his career.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message