Texas
Rangers Rangers 59-58
1
August 11, 2019 - Final
Mike Minor
vs
Jordan Lyles
Milwaukee
Brewers Brewers 62-57
0
August 11, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Tex
Rangers
 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 0
Mil
Brewers
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0
WP
Minor
11-6, 2.90
LP
Lyles
7-8, 4.71
SV
Leclerc
(8)
Home Runs
WP Minor Tex (11-6)
LP Lyles Mil (7-8)
S Leclerc Tex (8)

Minor, Rangers edge Brewers 1-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) Texas left-hander Mike Minor was ready for Christian Yelich. For all the Milwaukee Brewers, really.

Minor struck out 11 in eight innings, and the Rangers beat Jordan Lyles and the Brewers 1-0 on Sunday to avoid a three-game series sweep.

Minor (11-6) allowed four hits and walked one. Jose Leclerc finished the four-hitter for his eighth save, securing Texas' second win in six games.

''He's had some amazing outings for us this year,'' manager Chris Woodward said of Minor. ''I think that might be the top in my mind. I just felt like he dominated from the beginning.''

Minor issued a leadoff walk to Lorenzo Cain to start the game before retiring 11 straight and 18 of the next 19.

Yelich missed his fifth straight start due to back stiffness, but the reigning NL MVP batted for reliever Alex Claudio in the eighth.

''Before the inning started, I saw him in the tunnel,'' Minor said. ''I thought he might pinch-hit. ... He's probably not 100 percent. That might have affected him on a couple of swings, but we knew going into it that he might step up.''

The sold-out crowd of 44,411 greeted Yelich with M-V-P chants, but the slugger struck out swinging with Hernan Perez aboard after a leadoff double.

''He was going to hit there no matter what,'' Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Yelich.

''We got him in the spot we wanted. It just didn't pay off.''

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's sacrifice fly off Lyles in the seventh accounted for the game's only run. The fly ball to right drove in Willie Calhoun, who reached on a leadoff walk and advanced to third on Rougned Odor's double.

''He always makes solid contact, but he's been hitting the ball on the ground a lot,'' Woodward said about Kiner-Falefa. ''Today, he drove the ball to center field (in the fifth). Then when we needed it, got the sac fly, got the ball in the air, again.''

Lyles (7-8) allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked four. It was his first loss in three starts since he was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh last month.

Ryan Braun had two hits for Milwaukee, which had won five in a row. The Brewers dropped 2 1/2 games back of NL Central-leading Chicago, which rallied for a 6-3 win at Cincinnati.

STREAK SNAPPED

Milwaukee dropped to 10-1 this season when its starter pitches at least seven innings. Milwaukee had won each of its last 21 such games.

WALK THE LINE

Texas outfielder Shin-Soo Choo walked twice for his ninth game this season with multiple walks. He is now tied with Joey Gallo (52) for the team lead in walks this year.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Head to Toronto on Monday to open a three-game series against the Blue Jays. Right-hander Ariel Jurado (6-7, 4.74 ERA) will make his 14th start of the season.

Brewers: Following an off day, Milwaukee hosts Minnesota on Tuesday. Right-hander Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.70 ERA) is scheduled to get the ball for the Brewers. Anderson has failed to earn a decision in each of his last four starts.

---

Keith Jenkins can be reached at https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Texas Rangers at Milwaukee Brewers
@
  • Texas has not lost a series to the Brewers since Milwaukee moved to the NL in 1998, winning three and splitting two others. The Rangers are visiting Miller Park for the first time since splitting a two-game set there from May 7-8, 2013.
  • The Brewers' 4-9 record in interleague play is the worst record among NL teams this season and they're 0-7 against the AL when scoring three runs or fewer. The Rangers, meanwhile, have lost 18 straight interleague games when scoring three or less runs, a streak dating back to June 21, 2016.
  • Yasmani Grandal has six home runs in 11 interleague games this season and 11 in 100 at-bats against AL teams since the start of 2018. Grandal's rate of 9.1 homers per at-bat in interleague play over the last two seasons is the best in the majors (min. 100 PA).
  • Willie Calhoun is batting .325 (13-for-40) with four homers, 12 RBI and a 1.132 OPS in 10 games since being recalled from Triple A on July 26. Calhoun has hit safely in 12 of 14 road starts this season, compiling a .333 average (20-for-60) with six homers and 13 RBI.
  • Hunter Pence is batting .359 (14-for-39) with four homers, 12 RBI and a 1.175 OPS in 14 interleague games this season. The Rangers are averaging 5.60 runs per game with Pence in the lineup and 4.80 per game when he doesn't start.

