Arizona
Diamondbacks Diamondbacks 65-66
5
August 25, 2019 - Final
Robbie Ray
vs
Zach Davies
Milwaukee
Brewers Brewers 67-63
2
August 25, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Ari
Diamondbacks
 2 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 5 9 0
Mil
Brewers
 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 7 1
WP
Ray
11-7, 3.86
LP
Davies
8-7, 3.90
SV
Bradley
(7)
Home Runs
Escobar 1 (29)
Walker 1 (23)
Pina 1 (7)
WP Ray Ari (11-7)
LP Davies Mil (8-7)
S Bradley Ari (7)

Ray helps D'backs avoid sweep, beat Brewers 5-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) Robbie Ray convinced Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo to allow him to finish the fifth inning, and it paid off.

Ray returned from the injured list and pitched five scoreless innings, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker each homered, and Arizona beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

''I bartered with him. I negotiated with him,'' said Lovullo of Ray before sending the left-hander out in the fifth. ''He doesn't let me down very often.''

Ray (11-7) had been out since Aug. 14 due to lower back spasms. He allowed three hits, walked four and struck out six on 103 pitches.

''It felt good to get back out there and help the team get a win,'' Ray said. ''I felt like my stuff was good. I felt like I was around the zone all day today. They took some really good at-bats, laid off some really good pitches, but overall I felt like I pitched really well.''

Ray has thrown 18 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings against the Brewers.

The win puts the Diamondbacks 4 1/2 games back of the Cubs in the race for the second NL wild-card spot. Chicago lost to Nationals 7-5 Sunday in extra innings. Milwaukee remained two games behind the Cubs.

After scoring one run over the first two games of the series, Arizona scored twice in the first inning. Ketel Marte led off with a single, Tim Locastro reached on a fielder's choice and Walker hit a drive to the left field bleachers. It was Walker's 23rd home run of the season and his fourth of the team's eight hits in the series at that point.

Escobar added on in the fourth with his 29th homer. Walker then reached on a double and came around to score on a fielder's choice to make it 4-0.

That spelled the end for Brewers starter Zach Davies (8-7), who has lost five straight starts.

Marte scored another run for the Diamondbacks in the fifth on an error by second baseman Keston Hiura. Marte opened the inning with a double off Taylor Williams.

Manny Pina gave Milwaukee its first run in the seventh with his seventh home run. Ryan Braun added another run in the eighth, scoring Hiura on a sacrifice fly. Both runs came off of Yoan Lopez.

Braun, who had a double and a single on the day, has hit safely in each of his last 17 starts.

Christian Yelich had two hits and his 25th stolen base. The reigning NL MVP stepped to the plate with two on in the bottom of the ninth but grounded out for the final out.

''We had, what, four at-bats with the tying run at the plate?'' Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ''We did a good job battling back and scoring some runs and having some innings where something good was one hit away from happening. We just couldn't finish it.''

Archie Bradley picked his seventh save in 10 chances.

Milwaukee star Yasmani Grandal went hitless on his bobblehead day.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Jeremy Jeffress was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained left hip. RHP Ray Black was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio. Jeffress said his hip started acting up last week in Washington. He said he's hopeful of a minimum 10-day absence.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Alex Young (5-3, 4.04 ERA) will get the ball Monday in San Francisco. Young is 3-1 with a 3.27 ERA in four road starts this season. He's 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA against the Giants.

Brewers: LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.64) will take the mound Monday against RHP Adam Wainwright (9-9, 4.51) and the NL Central-leading Cardinals. Gonzalez allowed one earned run on three hits, walked four and struck out six in five innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Tuesday.

---

Follow Keith Jenkins on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers
@
  • The Brewers took three of four at Arizona from July 18-21 despite their starters posting a 7.71 ERA. That was offset by a bullpen that went 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA. Milwaukee has seven of seven of eight overall against the Diamondbacks and five in a row at home.
  • Arizona had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 7-2 loss to Colorado on Wednesday and returned to the .500 mark. The Diamondbacks haven't been more than two games under or two games over .500 since they were 38-35 after a win on June 16th.
  • Keston Hiura is batting .360 (31-for-86) at home for the highest average by any Brewers rookie through the first 25 home games of his career (minimum 75 PA). His overall .308 average is the fourth-highest by a Brewer in the first 63 games of his MLB career (min. 200 PA). Ryan Braun is the all-time leader (.348 in 2007).
  • Merrill Kelly, Friday's projected starter, is 2-3 with an 8.64 ERA in his last five starts but held Milwaukee to one run and three hits over seven innings on July 18th. He needs one win to become the fifth Diamondbacks rookie ever with 10 or more.
  • Eduardo Escobar is tied for third in the NL with 100 RBI. He's trying to become the second Diamondback to lead the league in that category (Paul Goldschmidt — 2013). Escobar is batting .344 (88-for-256) with 16 homers and 68 RBI in Arizona's wins this season and .194 (47-for-242) with 12 homers and 32 RBI in losses.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message