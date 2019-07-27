Los Angeles
Dodgers Dodgers 69-37
9
July 27, 2019 - Final
Clayton Kershaw
vs
Joe Ross
Washington
Nationals Nationals 55-49
3
July 27, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
LAD
Dodgers
 0 0 1 3 0 1 4 0 0 9 10 0
Was
Nationals
 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 5 1
WP
Kershaw
9-2, 2.85
LP
Ross
0-3, 9.85
Home Runs
Smith 1 (4)
Gomes 1 (5)
WP Kershaw LAD (9-2)
LP Ross Was (0-3)

Smith HR, 6 RBIs, leads Kershaw, Dodgers over Nationals 9-3

WASHINGTON (AP) The Los Angeles Dodgers' explosive lineup may be getting even stronger.

Rookie catcher Will Smith homered and drove in six runs, leading Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers over the Washington Nationals 9-3 on Saturday.

Playing in his 10th major league game, the 24-year-old Smith homered in the third inning, hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, doubled home a run in the sixth, and broke the game open in the seventh with a bases-loaded double off the wall in left-center.

''We have a long lineup as it is, but when you get a guy (at catcher) who can turn the lineup over or who can drive runs in, it's just really tough to navigate,'' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. ''To do what he does behind the plate, a two-way player, it's pretty special.''

Smith is hitting .345 with four homers and 12 RBIs, including a walk-off home run against the Rockies on June 23 and Saturday's effort in a game the Dodgers trailed in early.

''So far, I've done pretty well in bigger situations,'' Smith said. ''That gives you the confidence in the next situations to say, `Yeah, I can do this.'''

Kershaw (9-2) settled in after allowing two first-inning runs, giving up three hits while striking out nine with three walks through the sixth.

Yan Gomes homered for Washington, which has lost three straight for first time since a five-game skid May 19-23.

The Nationals used their first-ever opener, with left-hander Matt Grace retiring all six Dodgers he faced, including four left-handed batters. Grace tired after two innings and right-hander Joe Ross (0-3) allowed a homer to the first batter he faced and gave up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings.

''I felt good physically but just leaving the ball over the plate up in the zone and they made me pay for it,'' Ross said. ''Up in the zone is not where you want to be, especially with these guys.''

Martinez said he spent this week considering whether or not to use an opener.

''For me, this was a perfect opportunity because of the way (the Dodgers) lineup is structured, to do that,'' he said.

Max Muncy and Corey Seager had two hits each for the Dodgers and Muncy scored three runs.

The Nationals took a 2-0 lead in the first on Adam Eaton's RBI triple and Juan Soto's sacrifice fly.

Smith's homer in the third made it 2-1.

Muncy's RBI single tied the game in the fourth and the Dodgers took the lead on Seager's double. He went to third on an error and it was 4-2 after Smith's sacrifice fly.

PASSING PIAZZA

Smith is the first Los Angeles Dodgers (1958-present) rookie catcher with a six-RBI game, surpassing Mike Piazza's previous high of five in a game (twice, the last on June 22, 1993).

ROSTER MOVE

The Nationals recalled INF Adrian Sanchez from Double-A Harrisburg and optioned RHP Kyle Barraclough to Harrisburg. Sanchez has gone 4 for 20 (.200) in 18 games over three stints for the Nationals this season. Barraclough went 1-2 with a 6.66 ERA in 33 games out of Washington's bullpen.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Placed RHP Ross Stripling (biceps tendinitis) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 25. He left his Wednesday start with a sore neck. ''Obviously, it started out in the neck and then just probably compromised his delivery, which got into the bicep,'' manager Dave Roberts said. . INF/OF Enrique Hernandez (hand) is likely headed for the IL. ''Where he's at in terms of not being able to swing the bat, we've got to make sure he gets back to healthy,'' Roberts said.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (9-1, 3.23) allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings and struck out seven batters in a no-decision against the Nationals May 11 in Los Angeles.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (13-4, 3.37) has won six straight starts, pitching to a 2.39 ERA over that stretch, while striking out 44 batters and walking 10.

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals
@
  • The Dodgers are 13-5 at Nationals Park since 2013, the highest winning percentage of any visiting NL team there over that period. Los Angeles has won four straight series in Washington during the regular season and also took two of three in D.C. while defeating the Nationals in five games in the 2016 NLDS.
  • Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies was just the Nationals' second in 57 games this season when leading after eight innings. Washington's .971 winning percentage (136-4) since 2018 when leading after eight innings ranks second among NL teams (Cincinnati, 112-3, .974).
  • Los Angeles is tied for second in the majors with 174 homers but totaled just one in losing both ends of a two-game series with the Angels earlier this week. The Dodgers are 5-11 since June 10 when homering once or less in a game. Only the Mets (5-15) and Marlins (6-22) have a worse record among NL teams when doing so during that span.
  • Trea Turner, who hit for his second career cycle on Tuesday, is batting .423 (22-for-52) with a 1.128 OPS and nine multi-hit games in 12 home games since June 22. Turner has recorded 25 multi-hit games this season. The Nationals are 9-1 on the road in those contests but just 7-8 at home.
  • Kike Hernandez is 14-for-35 (.400) with nine RBIs in 12 games since the All-Star break after batting .218 before the break. Hernandez owns just a .135 average career average against the Nationals, his lowest against any NL opponent.

