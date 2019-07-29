Atlanta
Braves Braves 62-45
3
July 29, 2019 - Final
Dallas Keuchel
vs
Patrick Corbin
Washington
Nationals Nationals 57-49
6
July 29, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Atl
Braves
 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 7 0
Was
Nationals
 1 1 0 0 0 4 0 0 6 7 2
WP
Corbin
9-5, 3.23
LP
Keuchel
3-4, 3.86
Home Runs
Culberson 1 (4)
Rendon 1 (23)
WP Corbin Was (9-5)
LP Keuchel Atl (3-4)

Rendon slam leads Nats over Braves 6-3, lead cut to 4½ games

WASHINGTON (AP) As the entire stadium erupted around him, Anthony Rendon put his head down for another routine trip around the bases.

The notoriously even-keeled Rendon hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the sixth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series to close within 4 1/2 games of the NL East leader.

''Hit it far and loud,'' manager Dave Martinez said. ''It was clutch.''

With the score 2-2, Rendon connected off of Chad Sobotka for his 23rd home run this season and third career slam, raising his career RBIs total to 500. Rendon, who had two hits, is hitting .370 in his last 19 games with nine doubles, three homers and 20 RBIs.

''I wanted to be ready for the fastball, be on time, just see something over the middle of the plate,'' the soft-spoken Rendon said.

Patrick Corbin (9-5) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking one. Sean Doolittle gave up a home run to pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson in the ninth.

Dallas Keuchel (3-4) gave up four runs, six hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings, dropping to 0-3 with a 5.08 in five starts against Washington. Making his eighth start for the Braves since signing in June, he is 0-2 in three outings since winning at San Diego on July 12.

''Very disappointing. That's about it,'' said Keuchel, who expressed frustration with umpire Adam Hamari's strike zone. ''I thought I punched out about 10 guys. I got rewarded with extra at-bats. That's where that lies.''

Juan Soto singled home a run in the first and Trea Turner hit an RBI double in the second. The 20-year-old Soto also made a leaping catch at the left-field wall in the sixth to deny Adam Duvall a possible two-run homer.

Atlanta scored in the fourth when Duvall hit a sharp two-out grounder to Rendon. The third baseman made a diving backhand stop, but his throw attempting to prevent an infield single sailed past first for an error and Freddie Freeman, who had been on second, came home.

''I don't know how you airmail that ball,'' Rendon said. ''I had a lot of juice on that. Statcast that.''

Duvall hit a tying sacrifice fly in the sixth that Soto grabbed at the wall.

Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. went 0 for 4, ending his on-base streak at a career-best 32 games. Acuna stretched and reached to the grass to rob Adam Eaton of a hit in the second with Turner on second.

Josh Donaldson singled off the glove of second baseman Brian Dozier in the sixth for his 1,000th hit.

MAD MAX

RHP Max Scherzer went back on the 10-day IL with a minor rhomboid strain. The injury is in the same area as the inflammation under his right shoulder that forced the ace right-hander to the IL for 19 days this month. Scherzer was dominant in June and won seven consecutive starts as Washington worked its way back into playoff contention following a 19-31 start. He returned from the IL last Thursday and allowed three runs in five innings in a no-decision against the Rockies. The next day, he had an MRI that revealed the injury.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Braves: RHP Jacob Webb (right elbow impingement) threw a scoreless inning for the rookie-level Gulf Coast Braves. ''It's been really encouraging where he's been the last couple of times he's thrown,'' manager Brian Snitker said. ... SS Dansby Swanson (bruised right heel) is expected to come off the IL when eligible this weekend against Cincinnati.

Nationals: A scan on the bruised right foot of 1B Matt Adams was negative, manager Dave Martinez said. Adams was stuck by a pitch Sunday. He is expected to be back in the lineup soon.

UP NEXT

Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran (5-7) enters Tuesday's start 0-3 in seven outings since beating Pittsburgh on June 13. Nationals RHP Erick Fedde (1-1) was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg to take Scherzer's turn.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
@
  • The Braves and Nationals split four games in Atlanta from July 18-21, and each team finished with 41 hits. The Braves left 37 men on base — their most in a four-game series this season — while also stealing eight bases — their most in a four-game series since also stealing eight against the Reds in June 2016.
  • Freddie Freeman is batting .367 with four doubles and 10 RBI during a seven-game hitting streak against the Nationals. Since the start of last season, his 13 doubles against Washington are tied for the fourth-most by a batter against any single opponent.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. singled Sunday to extend his on base streak to 32 games — the longest active streak in MLB — and also stole a base. With 51 homers and 40 steals in his career, at 21 years and 222 days old, Acuna became the second-youngest MLB player with at least 50 home runs and 40 stolen bases behind former Brave Andruw Jones (21 years, 136 days).
  • Juan Soto hit his 18th homer of the season Sunday, and now has 66 RBI, 61 runs and 63 walks. Since 1920, Soto joins Hall of Famer Mel Ott in 1929 as the only two players 20 years old or younger with at least 60 runs, 60 RBI and 60 walks before August.
  • The Nationals lead the NL with a 3.25 ERA this month after entering July with a 4.57 ERA. The ERA difference of 1.32 trails only the Mets' 1.34 for the greatest improvement in MLB from July to the previous months.

