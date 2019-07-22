Baltimore
Orioles Orioles 31-68
3
July 22, 2019 - Final
Aaron Brooks
vs
Robbie Ray
Arizona
Diamondbacks Diamondbacks 51-50
6
July 23, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Bal
Orioles
 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 9 1
Ari
Diamondbacks
 3 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 6 12 0
WP
Ray
9-6, 3.95
LP
Brooks
2-4, 5.16
SV
Holland
(17)
Home Runs
Alberto 1 (6)
Nunez 1 (23)
WP Ray Ari (9-6)
LP Brooks Bal (2-4)
S Holland Ari (17)

Escobar triples twice, Jones has 3 hits as D'backs top O's

PHOENIX (AP) Diamondbacks outfielder Adam Jones wasn't caught up in the emotions of playing against his former team.

Jones downplayed the significance of his first game against the Baltimore Orioles since he was a Seattle Mariner in 2007. Then he collected three hits against his old club, and after the Diamondbacks won 6-3 Monday night, he downplayed it again.

''We got a W, which is most important. I could have had three hits and had a loss. The next week is the most important for our team,'' Jones said.

The Diamondbacks have two more games against the struggling Orioles, then four at Miami against the 36-62 Marlins.

''It's business, man. Got to handle business. I'm a pro,'' Jones said. ''I'm not there anymore, I'm here. And I'm happy with where I'm at. I'm trying to win for this team and not worry about anything else.''

The Orioles' Trey Mancini said it was a little strange going against a player who'd been a clubhouse leader for years in Baltimore.

''He was very instrumental in their win. I have seen him do that a lot when we played together,'' Mancini said. ''It wasn't as fun to be on the other side of it.''

Eduardo Escobar tripled twice and Robbie Ray (9-6) struck out 10 in six innings, allowing three runs and eight hits for his fourth win in four starts. All four of his 10-strikeout games this season have come against AL teams.

''Overall I felt really good,'' Ray said. ''I can usually tell when my stuff is on. It doesn't necessarily mean I'm going to get a bunch of strikeouts, but I feel like there is definitely opportunities when my stuff is like it is tonight.''

The Diamondbacks are 5-5 since the All-Star break and ended the day two games out of the second wild card spot in the National League.

Hanser Alberto and Renato Nunez hit solo home runs for the Orioles in the fifth, Nunez with his team-leading 23rd homer of the season. Baltimore had won three of four but has the worst record in the majors at 31-68.

Jones singled home Escobar with two outs in the fourth, and his third-inning double was a shallow fly ball to right field that glanced off Nunez's glove as Nunez attempted an over-the-shoulder catch with his back to the infield.

''It was Adam Jones' day, right?'' Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. ''He continues to be very impressive in big moments. And today he steps up and does a great job, and I know there was a bunch of people in Baltimore probably smiling as we were as well.''

Jones then scored on Jake Lamb's double for a 4-1 Diamondbacks lead. Lamb also made a key defensive play in the second, taking away a run-scoring hit from Jonathan Villar when he dived to field Villar's sharp ground ball headed for left field.

''Robbie Ray is one of the best left-handers in the National League,'' Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. ''I thought we did some good things offensively against him. We just didn't get the big hits to knock him out a little bit earlier.''

The Diamondbacks scored three runs in the first inning, the first on Escobar's triple. Two more came home on base hits from Christian Walker and Nick Ahmed, whose single happened with two outs.

Losing pitcher Aaron Brooks (2-4) allowed five earned runs on nine hits in 3 2-3 innings.

Escobar is the ninth Diamondbacks player to hit two triples in a game. His stolen base in the eighth gave the Diamondbacks 22 straight steals without being thrown out, a club record.

Baltimore's Anthony Santander scored on Richie Martin's blooper to left field, which Diamondbacks outfielder Jarrod Dyson dived for but couldn't catch in the second inning.

Greg Holland pitched the ninth inning for his 17th save.

MONSOON SEASON

Debris from the first wind and rain storm of what is locally labeled haboob season sifted through openings in the Chase Field panels and left a hazy layer of dust hovering over the field. Play was not affected.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Utility player Blake Swihart (oblique) is soon to continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno. ... OF David Peralta is working his way back from a shoulder injury in the rookie-level Arizona League.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (4-11, 5.28 ERA) is set to come off the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against Arizona. He'd been dealing with right knee soreness.

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (7-9, 3.77) faces the Orioles in what will be the second interleague start of his career.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Baltimore Orioles at Arizona Diamondbacks
@
  • The Orioles won two of three against the Red Sox over the weekend, and have now won three of their last four games overall. Baltimore is averaging 7.8 runs per game while batting .350 (49-for-140) as a team over this four-game stretch.
  • The Diamondbacks lost three of four games against Milwaukee in their most recent series, dropping to 50-50 on the season. Arizona has been exactly .500 20 different times this season, most in the majors.
  • Over his last five games, Trey Mancini is batting .444 (8-for-18) with four home runs and seven RBI. Prior to this five-game stretch, Mancini had been held hitless in his previous five games (0-for-18).
  • Robbie Ray is fifth all-time in Diamondbacks history with 872 strikeouts, three behind fourth-place Curt Schilling (875). Since his first season with Arizona in 2015, Ray has averaged 11.14 strikeouts per nine innings, trailing only Chris Sale (11.90) and Max Scherzer (11.69) over that time (min. 500 IP).
  • Ketel Marte has reached base safely in all 14 games he has played in July, slashing .389/.468/.630 over that time. Since June 1, Marte leads the majors with a .379 batting average, while ranking third in OPS (1.078), behind Christian Yelich (1.203) and Mike Trout (1.190; min. 150 PA).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message