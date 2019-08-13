Cincinnati
Reds Reds 56-62
1
August 13, 2019 - Final
Alex Wood
vs
Joe Ross
Washington
Nationals Nationals 64-55
3
August 13, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Cin
Reds
 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 9 0
Was
Nationals
 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 6 0
WP
Ross
3-3, 5.91
LP
Wood
1-1, 5.59
SV
Hudson
(1)
Home Runs
Soto 1 (25)
Dozier 1 (17)
WP Ross Was (3-3)
LP Wood Cin (1-1)
S Hudson Was (1)

Dozier's piggyback homer, Ross' start help Nats top Reds 3-1

WASHINGTON (AP) After missing three starts because of a stomach bug, Brian Dozier felt good enough to return to the Washington Nationals' lineup, good enough to eat a postgame plate of pasta, good enough to homer - and good enough to celebrate that solo shot with a dugout piggyback ride.

After sitting out just one game with a sprained right ankle, Dozier's teammate Juan Soto looked just fine running around the diamond after launching a drive that landed more than 400 feet away in the second deck.

''Juan hits the home run, he comes over and says: `I told you I was fine,''' manager Dave Martinez said. ''I go, `Thanks.' I didn't want him to play. I wanted to give him a break.''

Dozier hit his 17th of the season and Soto his 25th as both were back in the batting order, Joe Ross extended his scoreless streak to 17 1/3 innings before giving up a run, and Washington beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 Tuesday night.

''Stomach's still turning a little bit,'' Dozier said. ''Body aches are gone and I'm keeping stuff inside my body longer. But headache's good. Chills are great.''

Ross (3-3) allowed one run and five hits in his 6 2/3 innings; the run came when the final batter the righty faced, Jose Iglesias, delivered an RBI single. Still, Ross now is responsible for the most consecutive innings without a run by a Nationals pitcher this season - and that's on a staff that includes Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

''I was impressed,'' Reds manager David Bell said about Ross, who is 3-0 with a 0.52 ERA in his past three starts.

With closer Sean Doolittle coming off five appearances in seven games - he mentioned feeling tired after Monday's save - Daniel Hudson got the last four outs, striking out Tucker Barnhart with men on the corners to end it as rain fell. It was Hudson's third save of 2019 and first since joining Washington from the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade-deadline deal.

Washington won its third game in a row with the mix of starting pitching and power hitting that let it surge from a 19-31 start to the lead in the NL wild-card standings. One hallmark of the turnaround has been the post-homer dance moves that midseason acquisition Gerardo Parra ushered in, and Dozier took it to a new level by leaping onto the back of batting practice pitcher Ali Modami for a trip through the dugout in the fourth.

His shot to left off a knuckle curve made it 3-0 and came two batters after Soto's deep shot.

All of Washington's runs came off Alex Wood (1-1), who had gone 36 appearances since last allowing two homers in an inning.

''Still just waiting for that timing to click,'' Wood said, ''where it ties everything together.''

ROBLES' ASSISTS

Washington's Victor Robles threw out a runner for the second straight game, raising his assist total to nine, tying Boston's Jackie Bradley Jr. for the major league lead among center fielders. That's also the most in a season by a Nationals center fielder since they moved to Washington in 2005.

GALVIS ARRIVES

INF Freddy Galvis singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth. He was added to the Cincinnati roster a day after being claimed off waivers from Toronto. OF Brian O'Gray was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (left hamstring strain) is scheduled to throw two innings in a rehab start at Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Nationals: Scherzer, on the IL since last month with an injured back muscle, threw a simulated game, facing Ryan Zimmerman, Howie Kendrick and Parra for two ''innings.'' Martinez said Scherzer threw 31 pitches in the bullpen to warm up, then 32 against the batters.

UP NEXT

Wednesday's series finale features Strasburg against Trevor Bauer. Bauer is 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA for Cincinnati since arriving from Cleveland in a trade, and 10-8 with a 3.74 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 168 1/3 innings overall in 2019. Strasburg leads the NL in wins at 14-5 and has a 3.72 ERA.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
@
  • Washington took two of three in Cincinnati and has gone 14-3 against the Reds since 2017. This is tied for the fourth-best record (LAD vs. NYM) by any team versus a single opponent in this span (min. 10 GP).
  • The Nationals have won six straight series against the Reds. This is tied for their fourth-longest streak versus any opponent since moving to Washington in 2005, trailing only seven-series streaks versus the Diamondbacks (2012-15) and two against the Mets (2011-12, 2013-14).
  • The Reds have either won or tied six straight series dating back to July 22, tied with the Mets for the longest active streak in the National League. Cincinnati last won or tied seven consecutive series in 2014 (from June 6-29).
  • Aristides Aquino has a 1.125 slugging percentage through 11 career games, the highest mark in the live-ball era (since 1920, min. 30 PA). His seven home runs through 11 games is tied for the most in the live-ball era with Trevor Story (2016).
  • Anthony Rendon picked up four hits and scored two runs in his team's win over the Mets yesterday. It was his 20th game with multiple hits and multiple runs this season, trailing only Rafael Devers (23) and Javier Baez (22) league-wide.

