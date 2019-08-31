Miami
Marlins Marlins 48-87
0
August 31, 2019 - Final
Pablo Lopez
vs
Stephen Strasburg
Washington
Nationals Nationals 76-58
7
August 31, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Mia
Marlins
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Was
Nationals
 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 7 8 0
WP
Strasburg
16-5, 3.47
LP
Lopez
5-7, 4.89
Home Runs
Rendon 2 (31)
Soto 1 (30)
Suzuki 1 (15)
WP Strasburg Was (16-5)
LP Lopez Mia (5-7)

Strasburg strikes out 14, Nationals beat Marlins 7-0

WASHINGTON (AP) In the middle of a pennant race, Stephen Strasburg gave his manager a chance to relax.

Strasburg struck out 14 in eight crisp innings, Anthony Rendon homered twice and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 on Saturday night.

Strasburg (16-6) set a career high for wins while retiring 22 straight after allowing two first-inning singles. The right-hander did not walk a batter while throwing 107 pitches, and he also contributed an RBI single at the plate.

''I was able to sit down for part of the game and watch him,'' Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. ''I'm proud of what he's done this year. He's fun to watch. You've still got to manage the game, but he's fun to watch.''

Strasburg picked up his 12th straight win against the Marlins dating to 2015. He improved to 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA against Miami this season and 21-7 with a 2.74 ERA in 35 career starts.

''Fastball command was pretty good,'' Strasburg said. ''I was able to throw my curveball for a strike when I wanted to and changeup was pretty good as well.''

Juan Soto and Kurt Suzuki also homered for the NL wild card leaders, who have won three straight and eight of nine after completing a 19-7 August.

The Marlins extended the franchise record with their 14th consecutive road loss.

Miami's Pablo Lopez (5-7), making his second start since returning from a strained right shoulder that kept him out for more than two months, allowed six runs and six hits in three innings.

''Sometimes, I would get in good counts - 0-2, 1-2 - but it was getting that quality pitch up or down in the zone. I wasn't able to execute it,'' Lopez said.

''If you don't have anything working other than your fastball, and if you can't locate your fastball very well, then you run into some problems like I did tonight.''

Rendon, who hit a game-ending single during Friday night's 7-6 victory over Miami, opened the scoring with his 30th homer with two out in the first.

The 20-year-old Soto followed with his 30th homer, another shot to left.

''They work really good at-bats and they can beat you in many ways,'' Martinez said of Rendon and Soto. ''They both hit the long ball, but they both hit doubles, they both go the other way. They can take their walks.''

Strasburg singled in Suzuki in the second, and Suzuki's two-run homer in Washington's three-run third made it 6-0.

Rendon added a solo shot in the eighth for his third multihomer game of the season.

BASH BROTHERS

Rendon and Soto are the first Nationals teammates to each hit 30 homers in the same season since Adam Dunn (38) and Ryan Zimmerman (33) in 2009.

SELECT COMPANY

According to the Nationals, Soto became the seventh player in major league history to hit least 30 home runs in his age 20 season, joining Mike Trout (30 in 2012); Alex Rodriguez (36 in 1996); Tony Conigliaro (32 in 1965); Frank Robinson (38 in 1956); Ted Williams (31 in 1939) and Mel Ott (42 in 1929).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Tayron Guerrero (torn fingernail, right middle finger) has joined the team. Manager Don Mattingly said he'll be activated soon.

Nationals: RF Adam Eaton, who was hit below the right knee by a pitch on Wednesday, was again out of the lineup but available off the bench. ... Closer Sean Doolittle (right knee tendinitis) and 1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis) are expected to be activated when the rosters expand on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (8-8, 4.05 ERA) has allowed five or more runs in consecutive starts for the first time in his career. He's 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in two career starts against Washington, both this season.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (10-6, 3.15 ERA) is 2-0 with a 0.78 ERA in three starts against the Marlins this season, including a four-hit shutout on May 25.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals
@
  • After losing their first two 2019 matchups with Miami, the Nationals have won 10 of the last 11 meetings and each of the last six between the teams. The Marlins are 6-21 at Nationals Park since the start of the 2017 season.
  • The Nationals are averaging 6.92 runs per game this month, the highest by any National League team in August since the 1930 Cubs averaged 6.97 per game. The franchise record for runs per game in any month is 6.80, set in April 2017.
  • The Marlins matched a season high with four home runs in Thursday's 12-inning win over the Reds and are now an MLB-best 21-4 when hitting multiple homers in a game. On the flip side, Miami's 25 games with two or more homers are the lowest in the majors this season.
  • Juan Soto remains one home run shy of possibly becoming the third-youngest player in MLB history to hit 30 in a season, behind only Met Ott (20 years, 161 days) and Tony Conigliaro (20 years, 253 days). Soto will be 20 years and 309 days old on Friday's opener.
  • Starlin Castro's .361 average at Nationals Park since 2015 trails only Milwaukee's Christian Yelich (.381) for the highest of any player there during that time frame. Castro is a .326 career hitter at the venue, his highest average at any NL stadium.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message