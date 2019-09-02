New York
Mets Mets 70-67
7
September 2, 2019 - Final
Noah Syndergaard
vs
Joe Ross
Washington
Nationals Nationals 77-59
3
September 2, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
NYM
Mets
 0 2 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 7 11 0
Was
Nationals
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 5 1
WP
Syndergaard
10-7, 3.97
LP
Ross
3-4, 6.17
Home Runs
McNeil 1 (17)
Cabrera 1 (3)
WP Syndergaard NYM (10-7)
LP Ross Was (3-4)

Syndergaard strikes out 10 as Mets handle Nationals, 7-3

WASHINGTON (AP) Noah Syndergaard had far too much time to dwell on allowing 10 runs in his last start. One thought, in particular, continued to surface.

''I wanted to make sure that never happened again,'' the New York Mets right-hander said.

There was never a hint it would Monday as Syndergaard pitched seven shutout innings and struck out 10 while the Mets handled the Washington Nationals 7-3.

Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer for New York, which played a holiday afternoon game about 15 hours after falling at Philadelphia on Sunday night. The Mets remained four games behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL's second wild-card spot.

The loss ended Washington's four-game winning streak and denied the Nationals from moving 20 games over .500 for the first time this season. Syndergaard was the easily the biggest reason, allowing three hits without a walk in his first start since yielding that career-high 10 runs against the Cubs on Wednesday.

''He was real good, I mean real good,'' Washington manager Dave Martinez said. ''He got us to chase the ball up. Threw a lot more breaking balls than I've seen (him) throw before.''

Syndergaard (10-7) allowed a leadoff single to Trea Turner, then retired the next 16 batters. It was Syndergaard's third 10-strikeout performance of the season and the 17th of his career.

Syndergaard needed only 90 pitches to make it through the seventh. It was the sixth time in seven starts he pitched at least six innings and allowed two runs or less.

''Today was vintage Noah,'' Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said. ''This is what he's extremely capable of on an everytime-he-goes-out-there basis. He was hitting his spots, and with the stuff he has when he's hitting his spots, good luck up there.''

McNeil was mired in a career-worst 0-for-15 slump before sending Joe Ross' two-out sinker into the seats in right-center field in the fourth inning. That ignited a five-run rally which included J.D. Davis' two-run double to chase Ross (3-4) and Nimmo's RBI double to greet reliever Austin Voth that made it 7-0.

New York took a 2-0 lead in the second on Joe Panik's RBI double and Rene Rivera's run-scoring single.

Ross allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. He surrendered three runs in 25 2/3 innings in five starts in August.

Washington avoided the shutout when former Met Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth off reliever Tyler Bashlor.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Nimmo (neck) made his first start since May 19 after spending more than three months on the injured list, but is not expected to immediately resume everyday duties. ''We're not exactly sure how much stress all the guys can take at this point,'' manager Mickey Callaway said. ''To bring Nimmo back and start him every day of the week would be pretty tough.'' Nimmo was 1 for 3 with two walks Monday.

Nationals: OF Adam Eaton (bruised knee) started for the first time since getting hit by a pitch Wednesday, but left after two innings and will undergo an MRI exam. ''Just standing still, it got tight,'' Martinez said. ''What got me nervous was he said it was more the back of his knee, which is a hamstring deal. So I didn't want to take any chances.''

TEASING THE BUFFALO

It was a good enough day for the bleary-eyed Mets that Callaway could pull a prank on Wilson Ramos, who owns a 25-game hitting streak and was out of the lineup after catching Sunday night.

''I had (Jacob) deGrom go up to him when we were up 7-0 and tell him to get ready,'' Callaway said. ''When he's not playing, we'll use him to win a game or get back into a game and he understands that. But we have to be smart. We understand that we like that he has his hitting streak going.''

UP NEXT

Mets: DeGrom (8-8, 2.66 ERA), who is 1-0 with a 0.53 ERA in three starts against Washington this season, gets the nod.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (9-5, 2.46) has a 3.24 ERA in 8 1/3 innings over two starts since returning from the injured list last month.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
New York Mets at Washington Nationals
@
  • The Wild Card-leading Nationals have lost six of their last seven games against the Mets and are 6-10 in the season series. They are 28-14 against the rest of the NL East. Washington pitchers have a 5.27 ERA against New York compared to a 4.15 against the rest of the division.
  • The Nationals have won 11 of 13, totaling 101 runs in those victories and one combined run in those two defeats. They've plated 135 runs in their last 16 games, the franchise's most runs over a 16-game span and the most in a season by any team over a 16-game stretch since the Yankees scored 151 in 2007.
  • Anthony Rendon has a .550/.627/1.025 slash line in his last 11 games with five homers, four doubles, 14 RBI, 13 runs and nine walks. The last player to have at least 22 hits, with nine going for extra bases in addition to nine walks over an 11-game span in a single season was Bryce Harper for the Nats in his 2015 MVP season.
  • Pete Alonso, who added to his Mets single-season record with his 43rd homer on Sunday, has reached base safely in 27 straight games, the longest active streak in MLB. It is also the longest streak by a Mets rookie since Justin Turner reached base safely in 28 games in a row in 2011.
  • Since joining the Nats in 2015, Max Scherzer is 8-5 with a 2.40 ERA with 152 strikeouts in 16 starts against the Mets. His strikeout total is the most by any pitcher against the Mets since 2015.

