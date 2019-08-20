Colorado
Rockies Rockies 57-69
7
August 20, 2019 - Final
Kyle Freeland
vs
Alex Young
Arizona
Diamondbacks Diamondbacks 64-63
8
August 21, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Col
Rockies
 0 0 0 2 1 0 3 0 1 7 13 2
Ari
Diamondbacks
 0 0 1 2 0 5 0 0 8 9 1
WP
Young
5-3, 4.04
LP
Freeland
3-11, 6.98
SV
Bradley
(6)
Home Runs
Arenado 1 (31)
Ahmed 1 (17)
WP Young Ari (5-3)
LP Freeland Col (3-11)
S Bradley Ari (6)

Lamb, Escobar deliver big hits, D-backs beat Rockies 8-7

PHOENIX (AP) Eduardo Escobar is collecting some memorabilia to go along with the flashy statistics he's posting this season.

Escobar had a lineup card and encased baseball Tuesday night, keepsakes for his most recent accomplishments.

The ball was from the two-run triple Escobar hit in the sixth inning, which gave him 100 RBIs on the season. That triple was part of a five-run rally that gave the Diamondbacks a big lead, and Arizona held on to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-7.

''For sure I'm going to put it in my office, 100 percent,'' Escobar said, admitting he never imagined 100 RBIs in a season. ''I am so glad and so happy to play for this team. I love it here and I believe in my guys.''

Pinch-hitter Jake Lamb broke a 3-3 tie with pinch-hit single before Escobar came up, and the Diamondbacks scored five runs in the sixth off Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (3-11) and reliever Bryan Shaw.

Escobar became the third player in Diamondbacks history with 20-plus doubles, 20 or more home runs and at least 10 triples in a season, joining Steve Finley (1999 and 2003) and Stephen Drew (2008). He also became the first National League switch-hitter with 100 RBIs since Chase Headley accomplished the feat with the San Diego Padres in 2012.

He's the ninth Diamondbacks player to reach 100 RBIs, and he's the only player in the major leagues with 10 or more doubles, triples and home runs this season.

''What can you say about Eduardo Escobar? We've got to appreciate exactly what's he's done here in Arizona for us this year,'' Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said, admitting he could have given his third baseman a little more rest earlier in the season. ''This isn't the time to rest him, so he's got to grind through this and step up and do what he's doing.''

Nick Ahmed homered and drove in two runs. He set a career high for home runs with his 17th and matched his career-best RBI total with 70.

Arizona's 34 home runs against the Rockies is a franchise record against an opposing team in a season.

Lamb, batting for starting pitcher Alex Young (5-3) with one out and the bases loaded, bounced a hit through the middle to drive in two runs, and Ketel Marte followed with an RBI on a fielder's choice ahead of Escobar's triple.

David Peralta had three hits, Young lasted six innings with three runs allowed and Archie Bradley got his sixth save.

''Any game where we can just grind out wins consecutively is huge,'' Young said. ''It doesn't matter how we win.''

Bradley gave up a run in the ninth inning after Charlie Blackmon led off with a double.

''We had a couple of chances throughout the game and couldn't get that big knock,'' Rockies manager Bud Black said. ''We got the tying run, the go-ahead run to the plate a couple of different times and we couldn't really capitalize.''

The Diamondbacks stayed within striking distance for an NL wild card, four games behind the Chicago Cubs.

Nolan Arenado homered in his 1,000th career game for the Rockies, and Trevor Story had four hits and two RBIs

The Rockies led 2-1 in the top of the fourth after Arenado's 31st home run of the season, a two-run shot. Down 8-3, Colorado rallied with three runs in the seventh, but couldn't catch up.

Freeland left the game with one out in the bottom of the sixth with a strained groin. He allowed three earned runs on five hits.

STRANGE THINGS

Peralta stumbled in left field and fell as he set up to throw the ball to the infield on Tapia's fifth-inning single.

It didn't cost the Diamondbacks for the moment, and Peralta smiled as he got to his feet and waved to the cheering crowd.

The Rockies' Daniel Murphy hit a ground rule double in the sixth because the ball got stuck under the padding of the right field foul pole.

And for good measure, a Wilmer Flores foul ball knocked over a phone in the press box.

ROSTER MOVE

The Diamondbacks called up infielder Ildemaro Vargas from Triple-A Reno before Tuesday's game after they optioned pitcher Bo Takahashi to Double-A Jackson following Monday's game.

Vargas has split time between Arizona and Reno this season. Takahashi, 22, was brought up for his first Major League stint on Sunday, but did not make an appearance in the brief time he was with the Diamondbacks.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (11-8, 3.84 earned run average) is scheduled to start the series finale against Arizona, and is coming off eight scoreless innings of five-hit ball in his last start, Aug. 16 against Miami.

Diamondbacks: RHP Mike Leake (0-1, 7.71 ERA with Diamondbacks; 9-9, 4.64 overall) is set for his seventh career start against the Rockies. He's 2-2 in his career against Colorado.

---------

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
@
  • The last three series played between these teams at Chase Field have resulted in sweeps. The Rockies have recorded two of the three sweeps, one in September of last year and one in June of this season, while the D'Backs swept the most recent series at Chase Field in July.
  • Nolan Arenado has hit 216 home runs in his career, second most all-time by a third-baseman (based on career position) through seven MLB seasons (Eddie Mathews — 253).
  • The Diamondbacks (62-63) have been within one game of .500 for an MLB-high 86 days this season (next closest is Texas with 61 days). The 86 days are the most games that Arizona has ever been within one game of .500 in a single season in franchise history.
  • Eduardo Escobar has 16 home runs as a LHB this season and 12 home runs as a RHB, while teammate Ketel Marte has 13 home runs as a LHB and 12 home runs as a RHB. Escobar and Marte are the only two switch-hitters in the majors with double-digit home runs from both sides of the plate this season.
  • Charlie Blackmon has hit seven career leadoff home runs against the Diamondbacks, including one on June 20 of this season against Robbie Ray. In this his 9th season, Blackmon has hit 36 leadoff home runs — the only player with more leadoff HR in his first nine MLB seasons is Alfonso Soriano (44).

