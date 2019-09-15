Atlanta
Braves Braves 93-58
0
September 15, 2019 - Final
Max Fried
vs
Anibal Sanchez
Washington
Nationals Nationals 82-66
7
September 15, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Atl
Braves
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0
Was
Nationals
 0 2 3 0 1 1 0 0 7 10 0
WP
Sanchez
9-8, 3.86
LP
Fried
16-6, 4.25
Home Runs
Kendrick 1 (15)
WP Sanchez Was (9-8)
LP Fried Atl (16-6)

Sánchez blanks Braves, Nationals salvage series finale 7-0

WASHINGTON (AP) Anibal Sanchez has seen enough in 14 years in the majors to know when his team needs a lift.

He provided one Sunday, pitching seven sharp innings to help the Washington Nationals prevent a three-game sweep and beat the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 7-0.

''I think that's what we needed right now,'' Sanchez said. ''I think every game we win right now is really important for us.''

Washington manager Dave Martinez left in the middle of the game. Bench coach Chip Hale, who took over for Martinez, said the second-year manager was not feeling well and was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. The Nationals anticipate he will rejoin the club in St. Louis for the start of a three-game series Monday.

''I know he'll be in St. Louis,'' Hale said. ''We're expecting him.''

Howie Kendrick homered and drove in three runs for Washington, which clinched its eighth winning season in a row. The Nationals held their position atop the NL wild card standings, remaining 1 1/2 games ahead of the Cubs and 2 1/2 games in front of Milwaukee.

Atlanta's magic number to clinch the NL East remained at four. The Braves were shut out for the fourth time, the fewest in the NL.

Sanchez (9-8) worked seven innings, scattering three hits and a walk while striking out three and not allowing a runner past second base. Coupled with Tuesday's seven innings of two-run ball at Minnesota, it was the first time this season Sanchez pitched more than six innings in consecutive starts.

Sanchez, who signed with the Nationals after spending last season with Atlanta, is 3-0 with a 3.41 ERA in five starts against the Braves. Washington, however, struggled against the division leaders, going 8-11 this season and only winning one series.

Seeking to tie Washington's Stephen Strasburg for the NL lead in victories, Atlanta's Max Fried instead had his shortest outing since May 7. He surrendered two-run singles to Yan Gomes in the second and Kendrick in the third.

''He actually made a really good pitch there and honestly, I was trying to foul it off and it just snapped my bat and I stayed through it and was able to get a hit there,'' Kendrick said. ''I never discount any of these guys. They're in the major leagues, so all the guys are good, but he's one of those special guys and he has great stuff. Today, he was just off.''

Fried exited with the bases loaded, and reliever Jeremy Walker immediately walked Victor Robles to force in a run.

Fried (16-6) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings as the Braves failed to complete their first sweep of the Nationals since 2014 and first sweep in Washington since 2013.

''I think it's just one of them days,'' Braves manager Brian Snitker said. ''I think he was trying like hell to make everything happen, and it just wasn't happening for him. He kind of lost it there.''

Kendrick added a solo shot off reliever Grant Dayton in the fifth. The 36-year-old has 15 homers on the season, his most since smashing a career-high 18 in 2011.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: INF/OF Charlie Culberson broke multiple facial bones when he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Washington's Fernando Rodney on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season. He will not require surgery. ''It's probably about a best-case scenario, really,'' Snitker said. ''All the fractures and everything are not displaced. It's things that will heal. He's got to be careful for a while as far as his activity. But he'll be here with us, which is a really good thing.''

Nationals: C Kurt Suzuki (right elbow inflammation), who has not played since Sept. 7, has been swinging a bat but has yet to throw. Martinez said Suzuki will try to hit on the field Monday or Tuesday. ... 1B Matt Adams (AC sprain) remains day to day. Adams has not played since Thursday.

EARLY EXIT

Atlanta OF Matt Joyce was ejected by home plate umpire Bill Welke for arguing a called third strike in the fifth inning. It was his first ejection of the season and fifth of his career.

UP NEXT

Braves: Atlanta has Monday off. The Braves have not announced their starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, the opener of a six-game homestand.

Nationals: Strasburg (17-6, 3.49 ERA), who is 3-2 with a 2.48 ERA in seven career starts against St. Louis, gets the ball Monday as Washington begins its final trip of the regular season.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLB GAME BULLETS
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
@
  • Atlanta is 9-7 against the Nationals this year, needing one win this weekend to clinch the season series. The winning record comes despite having a 5.69 team ERA in the 16 games, their highest in any season all-time against the Nationals/Expos.
  • Both the Braves and Nationals could set franchise single-season home run records this weekend. Atlanta's 234 homers are one shy of the record 235 they hit in 2003, while Washington is at 212 home runs, three away from the record 215 they hit two years ago.
  • Ronald Acuna's 39 home runs this year are the third most all-time by a player age 21 or younger, trailing only Hall of Famers Eddie Mathews in 1953 (47) and Mel Ott in 1929 (42).
  • Mike Soroka is 6-1 with a 1.44 ERA in 14 road starts this year, compared to 5-3 with a 4.18 ERA at home. That road ERA would be the lowest by any rookie hurler since ERA became an official stat in both leagues in 1913; the current mark is held by the Dodgers' Joe Black in 1952 (1.50; minimum 80 IP).
  • Anthony Rendon leads the majors with a .335 batting average, and is tied with the Braves' Freddie Freeman for the MLB lead with 117 RBI. In the last 50 years, the only players to lead MLB in both categories in a season were Joe Torre with the 1971 Cardinals and Todd Helton of the 2000 Rockies.

