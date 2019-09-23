Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 79-76
2
September 23, 2019 - Final
Zach Eflin
vs
Patrick Corbin
Washington
Nationals Nationals 86-69
7
September 23, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Phi
Phillies
 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 5 0
Was
Nationals
 1 1 1 0 2 0 0 2 7 10 1
WP
Corbin
14-7, 3.05
LP
Eflin
9-13, 4.16
Home Runs
Turner 1 (17)
Eaton 1 (15)
Gomes 1 (11)
WP Corbin Was (14-7)
LP Eflin Phi (9-13)

Nationals handle Phillies 7-2, reduce magic number to 3

WASHINGTON (AP) Adam Eaton is rounding into form while the Washington Nationals inch closer to an NL wild card.

Eaton hit his career-high 15th homer during his second three-hit game in three days, and the Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Monday night to strengthen their playoff positioning.

Eaton connected for a solo drive in the first inning. He is 7 for 14 in his last three games.

''That ball he hit, that was a rocket,'' manager Dave Martinez said. ''Upper deck. Line drive. He hit the ball really well today.''

Yan Gomes and Trea Turner also homered for Washington, which moved a half-game ahead of idle Milwaukee for the top spot in the wild-card standings. The Nationals reduced their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to three in the opener of a five-game series.

Philadelphia was pushed to the brink of elimination after beginning the season with great expectations after signing former Washington slugger Bryce Harper to a blockbuster deal. The Phillies have to win their final seven games - including both ends of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday - while Milwaukee or Washington loses out to have any hope of reaching the wild-card game.

''I have zero doubts about our guys pushing hard every single game, and as long as we are still in this thing, we are going to act like we're still in it,'' manager Gabe Kapler said. ''We are going to keep fighting. Again, come out tomorrow, win a couple games and you never know what can happen, and that's the way we're thinking about it. We're still in this.''

Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin (14-7) matched his career high for wins in the first season of a $140 million, six-year contract. He allowed one run and three hits in six innings.

''My fastball felt really good today,'' Corbin said. ''I was able to locate it. I thought some two-seamers were close, just missing a little bit, but felt really good about it. Just kind of kept them off balance. Didn't want to leave any breaking balls there for them to do some damage with. So, kind of a little bit of everything.''

Corbin elicited his loudest cheer of the night when he struck out Harper to end the third. The former Nationals star, who is playing his third series in Washington since joining the Phillies in March, was booed before each of his plate appearances. He went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Corbin also won 14 games in 2013 and 2017 while pitching for Arizona.

Gomes went deep in the second and Turner connected in the third against Zach Eflin (9-13), who was charged with five runs and eight hits in five innings.

''For the most part, I thought I did a really bad job of setting the tone in the game and the series,'' Eflin said.

Washington's Anthony Rendon drove in two runs to take over the major league lead with 122 RBIs, one more than Atlanta's Freddie Freeman and Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: C J.T. Realmuto was out of the lineup with right knee soreness. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam. ''I don't want to take any chances,'' Realmuto said. ''I don't see it being anything too serious. I should feel better tomorrow.'' ... RHP Juan Nicasio (rotator cuff tendinitis) could be available in the next few days, Kapler said. ... RHP Seranthony Dominguez (elbow) threw a bullpen session. ... OF Roman Quinn (groin strain) ran 80-yard sprints and could return later this week.

Nationals: C Kurt Suzuki (elbow) threw hard from 120 feet on back-to-back days and for the third time in four days. Bench coach Chip Hale said Suzuki was on track to start the second game of Tuesday's day-night doubleheader.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Blake Parker (3-2, 4.40 ERA) will start for the first time in Tuesday's first game after making 286 career relief appearances. RHP Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.75 ERA) will start the second game.

Nationals: RHP Joe Ross (3-4, 6.17 ERA) gets the nod in the first game in his first appearance since Sept. 2. RHP Max Scherzer (10-7, 2.81 ERA), who has 19 strikeouts in 12 innings against Philadelphia this season, will get the ball in the night game.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
@
  • The Nationals and Phillies are set to play the majors' first five-game series of the season. Washington is 9-5 against Philadelphia this year, averaging 5.57 runs per game, the franchise's most in a single season against the Phillies since Montreal averaged 5.92 runs in 1999.
  • Juan Soto is slashing .324/.415/.657 with nine homers, 26 RBI and 26 runs in his 27 games against the Phillies since the start of last season, while Anthony Rendon has a .369/.446/.739 slash line with nine home runs, 14 doubles, 24 RBI and 28 runs. Rendon's doubles and runs are the most by any player against Philadelphia since the start of last season.
  • Patrick Corbin takes the ball on five days' rest in the opener after giving up two unearned runs over six innings in a win at St. Louis on Tuesday. He has gone 3-4 with a 4.01 ERA in 15 outings with five days' between starts compared to going 8-3 with a 2.41 ERA in 13 starts on four days' rest.
  • Zach Eflin, the Phillies' scheduled starter for the opener, allowed an unearned run over seven innings to beat the Braves his last time out. Eflin is 2-1 with a 1.57 ERA and .577 opponents' OPS over his last five starts after going 0-4 with an 11.64 ERA and 1.127 opponents' OPS in his previous five starts.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .194 with three extra-base hits in his last eight games after hitting .414 with seven extra-base hits in his prior seven. Since August 1, Realmuto is batting .186 with a .665 OPS in 15 games vs. NL East clubs, compared to hitting .339 with a 1.084 OPS in 29 games against all other teams.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message