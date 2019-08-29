Los Angeles
Dodgers Dodgers 88-48
5
August 29, 2019 - Final
Hyun-Jin Ryu
vs
Matt Andriese
Arizona
Diamondbacks Diamondbacks 68-66
11
August 30, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
LAD
Dodgers
 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 7 1
Ari
Diamondbacks
 0 0 0 4 3 3 0 1 11 16 0
WP
Andriese
5-4, 5.21
LP
Ryu
12-5, 2.35
Home Runs
Turner 1 (25)
Escobar 1 (30)
WP Andriese Ari (5-4)
LP Ryu LAD (12-5)

Escobar hits 30th HR, Diamondbacks rout Dodgers 11-5

PHOENIX (AP) Eduardo Escobar joined an elite class Thursday, and Arizona knocked around one of the top pitchers in the National League.

Escobar became the fourth switch-hitter in major league history with at least 30 homers, 20 doubles and 10 triples in the same season when his three-run homer in the sixth inning highlighted the Diamondbacks' 11-5 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers and nemesis Hyun-Jin Ryu.

''You're putting him in company of some of the all-time great switch-hitters, one in particular by the name of Mickey Mantle,'' Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

''When you are getting mentioned in the same breath as Mickey Mantle, you know you are doing something pretty darn good.''

Escobar joined Mantle, Rip Collins and Jimmy Rollins in the 30-20-10 group.

Wilmer Flores had three hits and three RBIs, Nick Ahmed had two hits and two RBIs and Adam Jones had a two-run double as Arizona overcame a 3-0 deficit by scoring seven runs in the third and fourth innings off top Cy Young candidate Ryu, who tied season highs in runs and hits allowed (10).

The Diamondbacks knocked Ryu out with five consecutive hits with two out in a three-run fifth after the Dodgers.

''Compared to the first three innings, they seemed to be swinging the bat different and thinking about contact as compared to something big,'' Ryu said through a translator.

Ryu (12-5) had won his previous three starts against Arizona this season while giving up one run in 20 innings. He has given up 18 runs in his last 14 2/3 innings over three starts, pushing his league-leading ERA to 2.35, the first time it has been over 2.00 since May 12.

''Come-from-behind wins are fun, especially against a good team like that,'' Ahmed said. ''Their best pitcher on the mound, the best pitcher in the National League. We fight and claw and figure out a way to score a lot of runs and beat him.

''We used the whole field. He is not a guy who throws a lot of fastballs right down the middle. He mixes a lot and hits his corners. We hit all different kinds of pitches.''

Justin Turner homered, doubled and had three RBIs and Joc Pederson had two hits and scored twice for the Dodgers, who had won six of nine. The Dodgers' magic number to clinch their seventh straight NL West title remained at nine.

''There were a handful of pitches that leaked back to the big part of the plate,'' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Ryu. ''I understand it is three in a row, something he hasn't done all year, but it's not too far off.''

Matt Andriese (5-4) gave up one run in one inning of relief but was the beneficiary of the three-run fifth inning, picking up the victory.

Arizona has won four in a row and seven of 10. The Diamondbacks remained 4 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the race for the second NL wild card.

Flores is 18 for 31 with 11 RBIs in his last nine games, and 28 for 65 in his last 23.

Turner had sacrifice fly in the first inning, and the Dodgers used four walks by Arizona starter Merrill Kelly and Turner's RBI double to score two in the third inning for a 3-0 lead before Ryu fell apart after hitting Tim Locastro to open the fourth inning.

Flores had a two-run double and Ahmed doubled in a run in the four-run fourth, and Jones had a two-run double before Ahmed's RBI single in the fifth. Escobar homered off Joe Kelly.

BIG BLUE MACHINE

The Dodgers' remain on pace to pass the 1975 Cincinnati Reds as the quickest to a division title in major league history in both date and games played since division play began in 1969.

''Once we (clinch), then we'll talk about it,'' manager Dave Roberts said. ''Right now we're just trying to beat these guys.''

The 1902 Pittsburgh Pirates hold the record, having clinched the NL pennant on Sept. 2.

JAN THE MAN

The Dodgers have no plans to change bullpen roles during closer Kenley Jansen's recent struggles, manager Dave Roberts said. Jansen has blown seven save changes this season, tying a career high, and he has converted only four of eight save chances since the All-Star break.

''With Kenley, it is hard to back off any less,'' Roberts said before the game. ''This is as little workload as he has had in the last four years. We just have to keep running him out there. He still has to go out there and make pitches. We're going to need him. We're counting on him.''

Jansen wild-pitched home the tying run while failing to hold a 4-3 lead in the ninth inning in a 6-4, 10-inning victory at San Diego on Wednesday. He has given up eight runs in 12 1/3 innings since July 16, and opponents are hitting .302 against him in that stretch.

HIT PARADE

Arizona outfielder Tom Locastro was hit by a pitch to open Arizona's four-run fourth inning, becoming the first player in major league history to have been hit 18 times in his first 200 plate appearances of a season, according to Sportsradar.

''Definitely a cool little feat, but I think the bigger part of that was that inning,'' Locastro said. ''Got the inning started, and the guys behind me continued it.

PO0L TIME

Olympic champion Michael Phelps, a 23-time Olympic gold medal winner, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Phelps lives in the Phoenix area, and the Michael Phelps Foundation's mission is to promote pool safety awareness.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (domestic violence suspension) gave up three runs, two earned, while throwing 43 pitches two innings for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday. He will rejoin the Dodgers on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts said.

Diamondbacks: LF David Peralta (right shoulder AC joint) is scheduled to undergo surgery to have loose bodies removed by Reds team physician Dr. Wayne Kremchek on Friday. ... RHP Luke Weaver (forearm strain) is to throw all pitches in an aggressive bullpen session Friday, manager Torey Lovullo said. Weaver, out since late May, is expected to return in a bullpen role in September. ... RHP Taijuan Walker (right capsule strain) played catch at 120 feet Thursday and is to throw off flat ground Friday. He is unlikely to return this season. ... CF/2B Ketel Marte was removed in the seventh inning after suffering a hamstring cramp in Arizona's previous game Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 2.74) will make his fifth major league start after holding the Yankees to one run and two hits Saturday. He lost to the Diamondbacks in his major league debut on June 26, giving up six runs (four earned) in four innings in an 8-2 loss.

Diamondbacks: Rookie RHP Zac Gallen (1-1, 2.56) will make his second career appearance against the Dodgers. He gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings of a 2-1 loss to the Dodgers on July 19 while with Miami.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
@
  • The Dodgers are 10-5 against the Diamondbacks in 2019, the first time they've won the season series between the teams since 2016. Los Angeles is just 9-16 at Chase Field since the start of the 2017 season — the Dodgers are 47-33 on the road against the rest of the NL West over that span.
  • Cody Bellinger has reached base safely in 24 consecutive road games, the longest streak by a Dodger since Hanley Ramirez did so in 26 straight from June 19-Aug. 17, 2013. Bellinger has not recorded an RBI in eight games since reaching the 100 mark on Aug. 20, his second-longest drought of the season (9, May 3-12).
  • Eduardo Escobar is one home run shy of becoming the fourth switch-hitter in MLB history with 30 homers, 20 doubles and 10 triples in a season, which would join Ripper Collins (1934), Mickey Mantle (1955) and Jimmy Rollins (2007).
  • A.J. Pollock will make his first appearances at Chase Field since leaving Arizona for the Dodgers as a free agent this past offseason. Pollock has a .914 OPS since the All-Star break after producing a .617 OPS before it — the largest improvement among NL players (min. 100 PA before and after All-Star break.)
  • Ketel Marte has reached base safely in a career-high 21 straight games and enters the series slashing .415/.467/.805 over a 10-game hitting streak. The NL's leader with 163 hits, he's bidding to become the third Arizona player to top the Senior Circuit in that category (Luis Gonzalez, 1999; Jean Segura, 2016).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message