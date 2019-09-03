San Diego
Padres Padres 64-74
1
September 3, 2019 - Final
Ronald Bolanos
vs
Merrill Kelly
Arizona
Diamondbacks Diamondbacks 72-67
2
September 4, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
SD
Padres
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 7 0
Ari
Diamondbacks
 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 0
WP
Kelly
10-13, 4.69
LP
Bolanos
0-1, 3.00
SV
Bradley
(11)
Home Runs
WP Kelly Ari (10-13)
LP Bolanos SD (0-1)
S Bradley Ari (11)

Kelly's 7 scoreless innings lead D-backs over Padres 2-1

PHOENIX (AP) Merrill Kelly gave the Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen some needed rest with one of his best starts of the season.

Kelly pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings, closer Archie Bradley stranded the bases loaded in the ninth and the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 Tuesday night.

Arizona is five games over .500 (72-67) for the first time since being 25-20 on May 17. The club is 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the second NL wild card, with wins in eight of its last nine games.

Kelly (10-13) became the fifth Diamondbacks rookie to win 10 games. The 30-year-old right-hander struck out nine and walked two, becoming the fourth rookie in team history to throw seven shutout innings with nine or more strikeouts.

''Being able to get through that seventh and saving the bullpen an arm as we go down the stretch and try to make this wild-card push, we need everybody ready and as healthy and sharp as we can,'' Kelly said. ''Getting that many innings and using only three guys out of the pen ... that's a lot more satisfying then going five (innings).''

Bradley struck out Nick Martini to wrap up his 11th save after surrendering a run on two hits and two walks.

Wil Myers drove in San Diego's run.

Josh Rojas and Jake Lamb had an RBI each during Arizona's two-run first inning against starter Ronald Bolanos. The 23-year-old right-hander made his major league debut after being called up from Double-A Amarillo on Monday.

Rojas singled in leadoff hitter Ketel Marte after Marte's triple, and Rojas scored on Lamb's fielder's choice.

Bolanos (0-1) settled down and lasted six innings, allowing two runs and five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. His fastball consistently reached the high-90s mph.

''To watch a young kid settle in and start to punch a few guys out and execute under stress, it was a really good first outing in the big leagues for him. I wish we could put some runs across the board for him and give him an opportunity to win,'' Padres manager Andy Green said.

''I think I was a little bit anxious at first. That is normal for a lot of debuts but from there on out I was able to calm down and work pretty well for the rest of the game,'' Bolanos said through a translator.

The Padres put the first two batters of the eighth on base against reliever Kevin Ginkel, but after Ginkel struck out Martini and Manny Machado, Andrew Chafin came on and got Eric Hosmer to ground out.

PAD-DING THE ROSTER

The Padres called up right-handers Eric Yardley and Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A El Paso, as well as infielder Seth Mejias-Brean.

ROOKIE ROULETTE

Kelly made his 28th start, giving the Diamondbacks a club record 61 starts by rookies this season. That's most in the majors, two ahead of San Diego.

BALLPARK ECHOES

Tuesday's announced attendance of 15,402 was the smallest crowd at Chase Field this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: IF Fernando Tatis Jr. was transferred to the 60-day injured list with a stress reaction in his lower back. Tatis, placed on the 10-day list on Aug. 16, was not expected to return this season.

Diamondbacks: OF Adam Jones was back in the lineup for the first time since being hit by Yimi Garcia's pitch late in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 31.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Chris Paddack (8-7, 3.69 ERA) starts against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He's allowed only one earned run in each of his two starts against Arizona in this his rookie season.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (2-4, 2.79) is set for the series finale against the Padres. Arizona is 4-1 in his five starts.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks
@
  • San Diego and Arizona meet for the first of three series against one another in September. The Padres are 7-3 against the Diamondbacks this season and swept their most recent set in late May while holding Arizona to five runs, their second-lowest total in a series this season (four, vs. LAD, June 3-5).
  • The Padres took three of four in San Francisco while hitting a triple in each game. Four straight games with at least one triple is tied for the longest streak in the majors this season (KC, April 23-27).
  • The D-backs beat the Dodgers in three of four for their third straight series win in the division. After starting 16-29 against the NL West and hitting 1.267 home runs per game, Arizona is 14-8 in the division and hitting 1.818 home runs per game.
  • Manny Machado slashed .221/.289/.337 in August while hitting just two home runs, his fewest in any month with at least 10 games played since hitting one in August 2014. Machado's .246 career batting average in September is his lowest of any month.
  • Ketel Marte is fourth in the NL with a .342 batting average since the All-Star break and fifth with a .427 on-base percentage. Before the break he had a strikeout-walk ratio of 2.08-1, but since then it is 1.09-1.

