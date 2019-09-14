Cincinnati
Reds Reds 69-80
0
September 14, 2019 - Final
Anthony DeSclafani
vs
Merrill Kelly
Arizona
Diamondbacks Diamondbacks 76-73
1
September 15, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Cin
Reds
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1
Ari
Diamondbacks
 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1
WP
Kelly
11-14, 4.49
LP
DeSclafani
9-9, 3.93
SV
Bradley
(14)
Home Runs
WP Kelly Ari (11-14)
LP DeSclafani Cin (9-9)
S Bradley Ari (14)

Diamondbacks snap 6-game skid with 1-0 win over Reds

PHOENIX (AP) Nick Ahmed smacked the ball down the left-field line and was running hard from the moment he left the batter's box. When Cincinnati's Josh VanMeter slightly misplayed the ball in the corner, the Arizona shortstop accelerated around second and slid into third with a triple.

He would be the Diamondbacks' only baserunner of the game.

His hustle would be enough for the team to get a much-needed win.

Jarrod Dyson drove home Ahmed with a sacrifice fly , Merrill Kelly threw seven scoreless innings and the Diamondbacks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over the Reds in a strange game on Saturday night.

''You never know if it's the first inning or last inning or anywhere in between, where something little like that can make a huge difference in the game,'' Ahmed said. ''That's what everyone does in here. We play the game hard every single out, every single pitch.''

The right-handed Kelly (11-14) had a third straight solid start. He gave up three hits, two walks and struck out five.

His spot in the rotation was in jeopardy just a few weeks ago after a rough string of outings in July and August. The 30-year-old has been much better of late, giving up three earned runs over his last 20 innings spanning three starts.

''Honestly, I think it's just a mentality,'' Kelly said. ''Going through that little skid, I was trying to feel different things, find different things, instead of just going out and competing. That's the biggest difference.''

The win was crucial for the Diamondbacks, who are trying to stay in a crowded National League wild-card race. They're still 4 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the final playoff spot with 13 games remaining.

Kevin Ginkel pitched the eighth and Archie Bradley earned his 14th save to finish the shutout. The Diamondbacks won despite sending just 25 batters to the plate, one over the minimum through eight innings.

''We scratched across the one run,'' Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. ''Nick with a hustle triple out of the box. That's one of those little things we do very, very well.''

It's only the second time in franchise history that the Diamondbacks have won a game with just one hit. The other was in 2011.

Cincinnati's Anthony DeSclafani (9-9) was the tough luck loser, giving up just one hit and no walks over seven innings. Joey Votto, Eugenio Suarez and Aristides Aquino all had one hit.

''One baserunner, you can't do any more than what (DeSclafani) did tonight,'' Cincinnati manager David Bell said. ''It is very encouraging for him and for us. He continues to pitch very well.''

The game was played in just 2 hours, 16 minutes.

HISTORIC WIN

The Diamondbacks are the first team since at least 1900 to win a MLB game with just one baserunner in a game that lasted at least nine innings, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: SS Freddy Galvis left the game in the seventh inning after an awkward swing. He was replaced by Alex Blandino.

Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver (forearm tightness) threw 29 pitches over two scoreless innings in a rehab start in Single-A Visalia on Friday. Manager Torey Lovullo said Weaver felt good after the outing and the team was focused on what the next steps in his rehab would be. ... LHP Robbie Ray (finger blister) threw a 37-pitch bullpen on Saturday and Lovullo said there were no issues. Ray gave up five runs in 2/3 of an inning against the New York Mets on Wednesday before leaving because of the blister.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Trevor Bauer (10-12, 4.55 ERA) makes his ninth start since being traded to Cincinnati earlier this season. He's 1-4 with a 7.40 ERA through eight starts.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (3-5, 2.66) takes the mound for Arizona. In four home starts since being traded from the Marlins, Gallen is 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA and opponents are hitting just .158.

---

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks
@
  • The Reds avoided a sweep to the Mariners last night with an 11-5 win last night, hitting three home runs. This month, 61.2 percent of Cincinnati's runs have come via the home run, third in MLB.
  • After winning 11 of 12 games, Arizona has lost five straight, getting swept in four games to the Mets. The D-Backs averaged 5.7 runs during their 12-game run, but have averaged just 1.4 runs in their last five, batting .171 as a team.
  • These two teams met earlier this month in which Joey Votto went 4-for-9 with four walks in the three-game series. Votto has hit .354 with a 1.032 OPS in his career against Arizona. That batting average is the highest by any active player (minimum 200 PA) and his OPS is second behind Freddie Freeman (1.062).
  • Freddy Galvis hit a grand slam earlier this season with the Blue Jays and hit one last night with the Reds. He is the first player in MLB history to hit a grand slam as a shortstop for two different teams in the same season.
  • Ketel Marte is one of two qualified players this season to hit at least .325 against both left-handed and right-handed pitching (hitting .329 versus RHP, .325 versus LHP), along with Washington's Anthony Rendon. The only player in D-Backs history to do this in a full season is Luis Gonzalez in 1999.

