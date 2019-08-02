Seattle
Mariners Mariners 47-65
2
August 2, 2019 - Final
Yusei Kikuchi
vs
Wade Miley
Houston
Astros Astros 71-40
10
August 3, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Sea
Mariners
 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 3 1
Hou
Astros
 0 3 0 3 3 0 0 1 10 12 0
WP
Miley
10-4, 3.05
LP
Kikuchi
4-8, 5.49
Home Runs
Vogelbach 1 (26)
Altuve 1 (17)
Alvarez 1 (13)
Correa 1 (14)
Diaz 1 (7)
Maldonado 1 (7)
Marisnick 1 (9)
WP Miley Hou (10-4)
LP Kikuchi Sea (4-8)

Miley solid, Astros hit 6 homers to rout Mariners 10-2

HOUSTON (AP) Despite not having his best pitch, Wade Miley found a way to get another win on a night on which he got a boost by a huge offensive night by the Houston Astros.

Miley pitched six strong innings and the Astros backed him up with a season-high six homers to rout the Seattle Mariners 10-2 Friday.

''He had to pitch so differently tonight than he normally does,'' manager AJ Hinch said. ''He didn't have his cutter at all so he was pitching with one weapon down and really his best weapon ... because he didn't have a feel for it. A good night on a night where he didn't pitch like himself and didn't use his stuff like he normally does.''

Miley (10-4) allowed three hits and two runs to win his third straight decision.

Yordan Alvarez, Jake Marisnick, Martin Maldonado and Jose Altuve all connected off starter Yusei Kikuchi (4-8) to leave him tied with Justin Verlander for most home runs allowed in the majors this season at 28.

Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz also homered for Houston, which improved to 10-1 against the Mariners this season.

It was the most home runs that the Astros have hit in a game since also going deep six times in a 17-6 victory over the Twins on May 31, 2017.

''That was a pretty explosive night obviously and we did a good job of really producing throughout the order,'' Hinch said.

The four home runs Kikuchi gave up were a season high and he allowed nine hits for the second time in three starts to lose his third consecutive decision and give Houston three starters with 10 or more wins this season.

Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer for the Mariners, who lost their second straight after winning their previous six games.

Houston got things going when Alvarez sent the second pitch of the second inning into center field for his 13th homer. There was one on and two outs in the inning when Marisnick put one on the train tracks atop left field to make it 3-0.

Maldonado made it 4-0 when he homered into the seats in right field in his second game with the Astros since a trade from the Cubs on Wednesday. George Springer tripled with two outs in the inning and Altuve extended the lead to 6-0 with his shot to left field.

''He had a hard time getting the swing and miss,'' manager Scott Servais said of Kikuchi. ''They weren't really biting on the slider tonight. They were on the fastball. They've got a good lineup and it's a deep lineup and you've got to make pitches. You've got to keep commanding the fastball and he didn't really have a good command.''

Reggie McClain, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before the game, took over for Kikuchi to start the fifth in his major league debut. He walked Alvarez with one out before Correa hit his third home run since coming off the injured list a week ago to make it 8-0.

Five pitches later Diaz also went deep, putting one in the seats in left field to push it to 9-0.

Miley walked three Mariners early, but didn't allow a hit until Tom Murphy legged out a single on an infield grounder with one out in the fifth. He walked Mallex Smith with one out in the inning, but retired J.P. Crawford to end the threat.

Domingo Santana walked with one out in the sixth and Seattle cut the lead to 9-2 when Vogelbach hit his 26th homer.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: Servais said INF Ryon Healy, who is on the 60-day injured list with spinal stenosis, will have season-ending hip surgery. ... RHP Felix Hernandez, who has been out since May 12 with a strained right shoulder, pitched two perfect innings in a rehabilitation start for the short-season Class A Everett AquaSox on Friday. He struck out two and threw 20 pitches.

Astros: C Robinson Chirinos was scratched from the lineup because of a sore left shoulder. ... RHP Ryan Pressly (right knee soreness) played catch on Friday and will throw what manager Hinch called a ''pretty extensive bullpen'' on Sunday. He isn't sure when he'll return but said it would not be in this series or the next one which is Tuesday and Wednesday against Denver.

WELCOME TO HOUSTON

The Astros introduced Zack Greinke on Friday after the ace was acquired from Arizona in a surprising trade on Wednesday. Greinke was 10-4 with a 2.90 ERA in 23 starts this season for the Diamondbacks and provides an immediate boost to a rotation led by Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

Greinke is expected to make his Houston debut on Tuesday against the Rockies.

The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner has also played with Kansas City, Milwaukee, the Angels and Dodgers in a 16-year career.

''Happy to be here in Houston,'' he said. ''It's a pretty darn good team, maybe the best team I've played with. I've been on some good teams and there's a good chance this is the most talented team I've been on.''

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (12-8, 4.21 ERA) is scheduled to start for Seattle on Saturday night. Gonzales allowed six hits and one run in seven innings of an 8-1 win over the Tigers in his last start.

Astros: RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-14, 6.07) will make his debut in Houston on Saturday after being traded from Toronto on Wednesday. Sanchez has lost 13 consecutive decisions to lead the majors in losses, but struck out 10 in his last start and did not factor in the decision in Toronto's 5-1 loss to the White Sox.

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
@
  • The Astros are 9-1 thus far against Seattle this season and 6-0 in games between the teams decided by two runs or fewer. The Mariners went 5-2 against Houston in games decided by two or less runs in 2018.
  • Houston owns the majors' best record at home (38-15) and has yet to lose a series to an AL opponent at Minute Maid Park this season. The Astros have won or tied 15 straight series at home vs. AL clubs, the longest streak by a team within its own league since the Cardinals did so in 22 straight from July 7, 2014-July 26, 2015.
  • The Mariners had a six-game winning streak snapped with Wednesday's 9-7 loss at Texas. Seattle pitchers combined for a 1.96 ERA during the streak, and the Mariners are 20-1 in their last 21 games when holding opponents to three runs or less.
  • Yuli Gurriel set an Astros record for home runs in July (12) and has homered in seven of his last nine games at Minute Maid Park. Gurriel is batting .370 (20-for-54) with nine homers and 21 RBIs over a 14-game hitting streak at home.
  • Kyle Seager enters the series batting .353 (12-for-34) with three homers over a nine-game hitting streak, his longest since an 11-game run from September 3-14, 2017. Seager is hitting just .134 in 22 games against Houston since 2018, the lowest of any player vs. the Astros over that period.

