Los Angeles
Dodgers Dodgers 70-39
9
July 30, 2019 - Final
Casey Sadler
vs
Kyle Freeland
Colorado
Rockies Rockies 50-58
4
July 31, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
LAD
Dodgers
 3 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 9 9 1
Col
Rockies
 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 10 1
WP
Sadler
1-0, 1.08
LP
Freeland
2-9, 7.48
SV
Gonsolin
(1)
Home Runs
Pollock 1 (7)
Turner 1 (16)
Negron 1 (1)
Martin 1 (3)
WP Sadler LAD (1-0)
LP Freeland Col (2-9)
S Gonsolin LAD (1)

Gonsolin gets 4 inning save as Dodgers beat Rockies 9-4

DENVER (AP) Tony Gonsolin had a rough major league debut last month. His second act went much better and helped save the Los Angeles bullpen.

Gonsolin came on in the sixth inning and finished the game for his first career save, and the Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4 on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old right-hander profiles as a starter but looked strong in his first relief appearance in the majors. He didn't give up a hit until the Rockies strung together three with two outs in the ninth.

''I try to go into it with the same mindset - attack and get strike one and still throw all my pitches,'' Gonsolin said.

Kristopher Negron homered in his first at-bat with Los Angeles, one of four by the Dodgers. A.J. Pollock, Russell Martin and Justin Turner also went deep. Los Angeles became the first team in the majors to reach 70 wins and increased its lead in the NL West to 15 games over San Francisco.

Gonsolin's only other appearance came in a start at Arizona on June 26th when he allowed six runs - four earned - in four innings. He was nearly unhittable Tuesday, retiring the first 11 batters he faced before two singles and an RBI double by the Rockies.

His outing allowed manager Dave Roberts to rest the rest of the bullpen during a 13-game stretch without a day off.

''Today was awesome, especially at Coors Field,'' catcher Russell Martin said. ''Sometimes guys don't have their stuff but he was lights out today. If you can do it here you can do it anywhere.''

It might not be enough to keep Gonsolin on the 25-man roster with righty Dylan Floro expected to be activated Wednesday.

''Tony might be a casualty,'' Roberts said.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland struggled again. The left-hander, who was fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting last season after winning 17 games, is 2-9 with a 7.48 ERA. He set a club record with a 2.84 ERA in 2018 but hasn't struggled with his command this year. He spent six weeks in Triple-A to try to work on his mechanics.

He was recalled July 13 and was coming off his best start since opening day but couldn't duplicate the success he had against Cincinnati.

''Overall I've felt fine,'' he said. ''There have been some mechanical issues but I start making pitches then they hit them and things pile up. I know what I have to do, I'm just not doing it.''

Colorado fell to 6-18 in July and has lost 24 of 34 since late June to fall eight games below .500.

Pollock led off the game with a homer as part of a three-run first inning. Negron, who was acquired from Seattle on Sunday, hit his first home run of the season leading off the second, and Martin hit Freeland's next pitch into the Colorado bullpen.

Tyler White gave Los Angeles a 7-0 lead with a two-run single in the third and Turner's two-run homer off Chad Bettis in the fourth made it 9-3.

Colorado scored three runs in the third on RBI doubles by Nolan Arenado and Ian Desmond and a run-scoring single by Daniel Murphy.

Casey Sadler (1-0) tossed 2 1/3 innings in relief of Julio Urias to get the win.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Ross Stripling (biceps tendinitis) played catch from about 90 feet Tuesday, and manager Dave Roberts said he didn't experience any pain. Roberts said Stripling will likely miss his next turn in the rotation.

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon (back tightness) was out of the lineup for the third straight game. Blackmon hurt himself working out in Cincinnati on Saturday night and pinch-hit Sunday.

POSSIBLE AUDITION

One bright spot for Colorado was reliever Bryan Shaw's two innings of relief. Shaw faced seven batters, fanning six and walking one. After a forgettable 2018 season he has become one of the Rockies' best relievers and could draw some interest ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline.

''I think everyone does to some extent,'' he said. ''Talking to (pitching coach Darren Holmes), one of the issues over the past few weeks is thinking about that. We talked about it and tried to get it out of my head.''

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (11-2, 1.74) faces Rockies RHP German Marquez (10-5, 4.88) to wrap up the three-game series. Ryu has allowed just four runs over his last four starts while Marquez has won his last two outings after giving up 11 runs in 2 2/3 innings against San Francisco.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
@
  • The Dodgers won seven straight over the Rockies to start 2019 before losing two of three in the last series at Coors Field. LA has scored 7.8 runs per game against Colorado this season, the most runs per game between any two opponents to play at least 10 games this season.
  • The Rockies' 5-17 (.227) record in July is on pace for the worst month by a National League team this season and the worst month for the Rockies in franchise history (minimum five games). Only the Tigers (June and July) have been worse in any month this season (excludes March).
  • The Dodgers won two of three over the Nationals, winning the first two before allowing 11 runs in a loss. This was the Dodgers third game of 2019 allowing a double-digit run total, fewest in MLB.
  • Justin Turner has scored 16 runs since the All-Star break, tied with Paul Goldschmidt for most in the National League. Since joining the Dodgers in 2014, Turner has slashed .355/.427/.532 against the Rockies, and he's scored nine runs in seven games at Coors Field this season.
  • Since the All-Star break, Daniel Murphy is at least tied for the team-lead in doubles, home runs, runs and RBI. He's one of four players who can say this, joining Starling Marte, Jose Ramirez and Danny Santana.

