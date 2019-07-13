Arizona
Diamondbacks Diamondbacks 47-46
2
July 13, 2019 - Final
Merrill Kelly
vs
Dakota Hudson
St. Louis
Cardinals Cardinals 45-45
4
July 13, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Ari
Diamondbacks
 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4 3
StL
Cardinals
 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 7 0
WP
Hudson
8-4, 3.48
LP
Kelly
7-9, 3.93
SV
Martinez
(4)
Home Runs
Escobar 1 (19)
O'Neill 1 (2)
WP Hudson StL (8-4)
LP Kelly Ari (7-9)
S Martinez StL (4)

O'Neill has 4 RBIs, Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) Tyler O'Neill said it wasn't actually a promise. However, the St. Louis Cardinals' outfielder did tell cancer patient Preston Dobbs he ''would try'' and hit a home run for him.

O'Neill came through Saturday night with a two-run homer and a career high-tying four RBIs as the Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2.

His two-run double in the first inning gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. He added the homer off Merrill Kelly (7-9) in the third to push the advantage to 4-1.

O'Neill, born in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, met Dobbs before the game. A resident of the St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights, Dobbs got to speak with several players before the contest thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri.

The 11-year-old Dobbs' ability to keep fighting through the toughest of circumstances impressed O'Neill.

''I was able to put that ball in the air for Preston,'' O'Neill said. ''It was just a good feeling.''

O'Neill, recalled from Triple-A Memphis on June 29, also drove in four runs in a 6-0 win over Kansas City on May 21, 2018.

Dakota Hudson pitched six effective innings to help St. Louis break a three-game losing streak.

Eduardo Escobar hit his 19th homer for Arizona, which snapped a four-game win streak.

Hudson (8-4) gave up three hits and two runs in a 94-pitch stint. He struck out five and walked four. Hudson wriggled out of a bases-loaded no-out jam in the second after giving up a run-scoring hit to Nick Ahmed.

''When you're tested in uncomfortable situations, he figures out a way to bear down and execute,'' St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. ''He gutted it up - did his part.''

Hudson struck out Jarrod Dyson and then got Ketel Marte to fly out to preserve the 2-1 lead.

''It was a day where I didn't have my best pitch and had to battle through it in order to get outs and keep us in position to win a good ball game,'' Hudson said. ''It's kind of how it was - we had to make adjustments early.''

Carlos Martinez got the last four outs for his fourth save in six chances.

Kelly surrendered just one earned run over five innings. A two-out error by third baseman Jake Lamb in the first allowed the inning to continue.

''I would like things to be a little smoother than it was,'' Kelly said. ''Sometimes that's just baseball. It was just kind of not my night.''

Ahmed has reached safely in a career-best 14 successive games.

St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who played eight seasons in Arizona (2011-2018), reached on the error by Lamb but went 0 for 3 at the plate and is hitless in seven at bats in the series.

Goldschmidt is hitting .249, the lowest average of his career at this point in the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Jon Duplantier was scheduled to throw in an Arizona League game on Saturday. He has been sidelined since June 12 with right shoulder inflammation.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright will start on Sunday after missing a scheduled start on Friday with back spasms.

''I could have gone (Friday), but they said don't push it,'' Wainwright said. ''I was fine with it.''

RHP Miles Mikolas (5-9, 4.53 ERA), who was slated to start Sunday, will go on Monday.

UP NEXT

RHP Wainwright (5-7, 4.31 ERA) will face Arizona RHP Zack Greinke (10-3, 2.73) in the final of the three-game series on Sunday. Greinke won 10 games before the All-Star break for the fourth successive season. He has not allowed an earned run in three starts against NL Central opponents this season covering 20 2/3 innings.

---

More AP baseball coverage: www.apnews.com/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals
@
  • The Diamondbacks and Cardinals split six meetings last season, with Arizona taking two of the three matchups in St. Louis. The Diamondbacks are 2-0-1 in their last three series at Busch Stadium, compiling a 6-4 record over that span.
  • The Cardinals lost eight of their final 12 games prior to the All-Star break and scored four or fewer runs in all of those losses. St. Louis has the third-best record in the NL (32-6) when scoring five or more runs but is 7-29 since May 1 when scoring four or less.
  • Paul Goldschmidt will face his former Arizona team for the first time since being traded to St. Louis in the offseason. Goldschmidt's .254 average is his lowest of his career at the All-Star break. His .307 pre-break average from 2012-18 ranked fourth among MLB qualifiers (Mike Trout, Jose Altuve, Miguel Cabrera).
  • Carson Kelly, who came to Arizona in the Goldschmidt trade, leads all MLB catchers in OPS (1.053), slugging percentage (.639) and on-base percentage (.414) since May 4 (min. 75 PA).
  • Eduardo Escobar enters this series batting .357 (15-for-42) over an 11-game road hitting streak, tied for the longest active run in the majors. Since May 22, Escobar ranks third in MLB with a .379 average and 26 RBI in road games (min. 70 PA).

