Tampa Bay
Rays Rays 76-58
6
August 28, 2019 - Final
Diego Castillo
vs
Will Harris
Houston
Astros Astros 87-47
8
August 29, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
TB
Rays
 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 6 7 1
Hou
Astros
 0 0 0 3 0 0 3 2 8 10 0
WP
Harris
4-1, 1.60
LP
Castillo
2-8, 3.76
Home Runs
Choi 1 (12)
Adames 1 (17)
Gurriel 1 (27)
WP Harris Hou (4-1)
LP Castillo TB (2-8)

Springer leads rally as Astros down Rays 8-6

HOUSTON (AP) Houston starter Gerrit Cole wasn't able to extend his career-long winning streak on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

But his offense made sure he didn't take a loss either.

George Springer broke a tie with a bloop RBI single in Houston's three-run seventh inning and the Astros rallied for an 8-6 victory to extend their winning streak to six.

The game was tied at 3-all in the seventh when Joey Wendle tripled off Cole on a grounder to right field. There was one out in the inning when a grounder by Jesus Aguilar skipped just past a diving Aledmys Diaz and into left field for a single to send Wendle home and make it 4-3.

Cole dropped down into a squatting position and pounded his fist into his glove as he saw the ball roll into the outfield.

But the Astros got him off the hook to keep his career-long 11 game winning streak intact with the rally in the bottom of the inning. Diego Castillo (2-8) took over for starter Ryan Yarbrough and walked Yuli Gurriel with no outs. Diaz then doubled on a line drive to left field and Gurriel slid into home just in front of the tag to tie it up again.

There was one out in the inning and runners on first and second when Springer knocked a ball into shallow center field. Second baseman Eric Sogard sprinted and dived to try and grab it but it dropped just past him to allow a run to score and Houston to take a 5-4 lead.

''We played good defense and we were forced to answer a few blows by them and credit to them for those blows,'' Cole said. ''When you play good teams you're not going to be able to be perfect, especially when they put good swings on good pitches. So for us to answer back and to keep the pressure on as we get deeper into the game is what we need to do.''

Jose Altuve then grounded into a force out that left Springer out at second. But Sogard, who struck out four times Wednesday, threw the ball into the Astros dugout for an error while trying to turn a double play, sending another run home.

Alex Bregman had three hits and an RBI and Gurriel hit a two-run homer which tied it in the fourth. The Astros tacked on two more runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Martin Maldonado and a bases-loaded walk.

Cole allowed six hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings, but did not factor into the decision.

''He throws every pitch with intensity,'' Hinch said. ''I think it's too generic to say he's really focused now early but he comes out and sets a tone that is close to second to none.''

He struck out 14 to tie a season high and set a franchise record with his 15th double-digit strikeout game this season, besting J.R. Richard who had 14 such games in both 1978 and 1979.

Will Harris (4-1) struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Roberto Osuna allowed a two-run homer to Willy Adames with one out in the ninth to cut the lead to 2, but retired the next two batters to end the game.

Yarbrough yielded four hits and three runs in six innings.

''I thought his game plan was really, really good,'' manager Kevin Cash said. ''You don't make that lineup go quiet for five and six innings like he did without having some good stuff. Mixing and changing speeds and he did that again tonight.''

Cleanup hitter Ji-Man Choi hit a two-run homer, but the top three batters in Tampa Bay's lineup went 1 for 12 with 10 strikeouts as the Rays lost their fourth in a row.

Cole walked Choi to start to start the second and he advanced to second base on a balk. He took third on a wild pitch before the Rays took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly with one out by Wendle.

Choi's homer to the bullpen in right-center came with one out in the fourth to make it 3-0.

Houston cut the lead to 2 in the fourth on an RBI single by Bregman. Gurriel's home run came with two outs in the inning to tie it at 3-all.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier was out of the lineup for a second straight game with rib pain after being injured on Sunday. The Rays hope he can return on Thursday.

Astros: RHP Brad Peacock was placed on the injured list with right shoulder soreness on Wednesday. Hinch said he doesn't think the problem is serious but wanted to give him time to rest and get over it in hopes of having him healthy as the regular season winds down and the playoffs approach.

UP NEXT

RHP Zack Greinke (14-4, 2.83 ERA) will start for Houston in the series finale on Thursday. Greinke is 4-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts since a trade from the Diamondbacks on July 31. The Rays have not announced a starter.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros
@
  • The Rays have the second-best road record in the majors this season at 42-25 (.627). Tampa Bay ranks first in the majors in road ERA (3.59) and home runs allowed per nine innings on the road (1.09).
  • The Astros have won four straight games, and seven of their last eight games overall. At 85-47, Houston is off to its best 132-game start in franchise history.
  • Justin Verlander has recorded double-digit strikeouts in seven consecutive starts, and he has 10 starts with 10+ strikeouts overall this season. Verlander, 36, is one of four pitchers in the live-ball era age 36 or older with at least 10 starts of 10+ strikeouts in a single season, along with Randy Johnson (4 times), Nolan Ryan (2 times), and Steve Carlton (once).
  • Since the start of last season, Charlie Morton has a 2.99 ERA while striking out 10.92 batters per nine innings. Morton needs three more strikeouts to reach the 200-strikeout plateau for the second consecutive season.
  • Michael Brantley enters this series on the second-longest active hit streak in the majors at 18 games. Over this 18-game stretch, Brantley is batting .458 (33-for-72) with 17 RBI and 21 runs scored.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message