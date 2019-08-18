Miami
Marlins Marlins 45-78
6
August 18, 2019 - Final / 10
Jeff Brigham
vs
Carlos Estevez
Colorado
Rockies Rockies 57-67
7
August 18, 2019 - Final / 10
2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
Mia
Marlins
 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 3 0 6 11 2
Col
Rockies
 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 2 1 7 10 0
WP
Estevez
2-2, 3.97
LP
Brigham
2-2, 6.97
Home Runs
Blackmon 1 (26)
Arenado 2 (30)
WP Estevez Col (2-2)
LP Brigham Mia (2-2)

Hampson's single in 10th rallies Rockies past Marlins, 7-6

DENVER (AP) Garrett Hampson didn't think about being a hero. He only wanted to hit a ball deep enough to score Yonathan Daza from third.

His approach paid off and kept Colorado's faint playoff hopes alive.

Hampson hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Rockies rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep.

Nolan Arenado homered twice for Colorado, which has won four straight and swept a series for the first time since June 18-20. It took a wild finish in which the lead changed three times after the seventh inning.

''It's not an easy thing to do in this game, so it felt good to do it,'' Arenado said of the sweep. ''I don't know if we're in it or out of it, we just have to focus on ourselves and win ballgames.''

The Rockies loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th against Jeff Brigham (2-2). Daza had an infield single, Raimel Tapia reached when his grounder got past Isan Diaz - the second baseman's second error of the game - and Ryan McMahon singled.

The Marlins brought right fielder Brian Anderson into the infield, leaving two outfielders. Brigham struck out Ian Desmond before Hampson lifted a 1-0 breaking ball to left to score Daza.

''I was hoping it was going to be deep enough and then I looked out there and there was nobody out there,'' Hampson said. ''Got the job done. It's what you play for. It's what you want to do.''

Arenado gave the Rockies a 4-3 lead in eighth inning with his 30th home run of the season, a two-run shot off of reliever Austin Brice. Colorado's Wade Davis, who moved back into the closer's role he lost to Scott Oberg two weeks ago, started the ninth by walking Jorge Alfaro. Lewis Brinson doubled and Neil Walker singled to tie it.

Carlos Estevez came on and allowed a sacrifice fly and Brian Anderson's double, which gave Miami a 6-4 lead. But Diaz couldn't field a grounder cleanly in the bottom of the inning, helping the Rockies tie it against Ryne Stanek.

Charlie Blackmon's RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Trevor Story sent the game to extra innings.

''Obviously I was just trying to get an out,'' said Diaz, who was playing in his 13th game since being called up from the minors. ''I was a little too quick to the ball, a little too fast. The thing is to catch the ball first. I didn't do it.''

Miami manager Don Mattingly said the rookie learned a tough lesson.

''We'll make sure we talk with him,'' he said. ''It is something I think that'll help him. You don't want to have that lesson. I've learned that lesson the same way. It's not an easy one to swallow, but you do come out on the other side of it.''

Blackmon hit his 26th homer in the sixth to cut the Marlins' lead to 3-2.

Harold Ramirez had three hits and two RBIs to help put the Marlins ahead. Starter Jordan Yamamoto struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Oberg was placed on the 10-day injured list with a blood clot in his right arm. Oberg had a procedure to dissolve the clot at a hospital on Saturday and stayed overnight, manager Bud Black said. Colorado recalled RHP DJ Johnson from Triple-A Albuquerque.

PEP TALK

Estevez was pitching for the second straight day and starting to feel the effects of throwing 31 pitches, so when Brinson came up with two outs and a runner on in the 10th, Black ran out to talk to him.

''I got a runner on, got two outs and he came out to check on me,'' Estevez said. ''I told him, `Honestly, I'm tired but I got one more in the tank.' He said, `Go get him, blow one by him.'''

Estevez struck Brinson out on three pitches, the last a 97-mph fastball.

''He was tiring a bit and I wanted to let him know he was still throwing the ball well,'' Black said. ''His matchup with Brinson was critical.''

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (2-5, 5.40 ERA) will open a three-game series at Atlanta starting Tuesday. It will be his third start and eighth appearance against the Braves.

Rockies: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-4, 6.57) takes the mound at Arizona on Monday for the start of a three-game series against the Diamondbacks.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies
@
  • The Marlins defeated the Dodgers, 13-7, on Thursday to snap a three-game losing streak. In the win, Miami went 7-for-15 (.467) with three extra-base hits and five walks with runners in scoring position.
  • The Rockies are 10-22 (.313) with an MLB-worst 6.89 ERA since the All-Star break. Colorado's team ERA at home stands at 6.54, currently on pace to be the second-worst mark at home in single season in team history (1999 — 7.11 ERA at home).
  • The Marlins have allowed at least one home run in 17 straight games, the longest-active streak in the majors. The Rockies have the second-longest active streak, having allowed a HR in 14 straight games.
  • In this his fourth MLB season, Trevor Story has recorded 260 extra-base hits and 58 stolen bases in his career. Only three other players all-time have had 250+ XBH and 50+ SB in their first four MLB seasons: Ryan Braun (2007-10), Orlando Cepeda (1958-61) and Joe Gordon (1938-41).
  • Brian Anderson leads the Marlins this season in home runs (20), RBI (64), runs (54) and walks (42). The only other players in the majors leading their respective team in all four of those categories this season are Josh Bell (Pit), Cody Bellinger (LAD), Carlos Santana (Cle) and Mike Trout (LAA).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message