Seattle
Mariners Mariners 58-85
1
September 7, 2019 - Final
Austin Adams
vs
Justin Verlander
Houston
Astros Astros 93-50
2
September 7, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Sea
Mariners
 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 0
Hou
Astros
 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 6 1
WP
Verlander
18-5, 2.52
LP
Adams
1-2, 3.33
SV
Harris
(2)
Home Runs
Bregman 1 (34)
WP Verlander Hou (18-5)
LP Adams Sea (1-2)
S Harris Hou (2)

Verlander gets MLB-best 18th win as Astros down Seattle 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) The Houston Astros continued their dominance against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night behind another strong start by ace Justin Verlander.

Verlander pitched seven strong innings to get his MLB-leading 18th win in his first start since throwing his third no-hitter to lead the Astros to a 2-1 victory.

Verlander (18-5) allowed four hits with one run and fanned seven in his 30th start of the season. He leads the American League with a 2.52 ERA and his 264 strikeouts are second in the majors behind teammate Gerrit Cole.

After throwing a season-high 120 pitches against Toronto on Sunday to become the sixth pitcher in MLB history to throw at least three no-hitters, Verlander dazzled again on Saturday.

''He was in command of everything; I looked up and he was all over the strike zone with all of his pitches,'' manager AJ Hinch said. ''He was very dominant and held his stuff and made some really big pitches throughout the outing. He sets such a great tone every game, no-hitter or not, and hung in there while our offense squeaked out enough runs to win.''

He didn't feel any lingering effects from throwing so many pitches the last time out.

''I felt really good,'' he said. ''These guys gave me a lot of good at-bats, worked me pretty good, fouling off some good pitches late in counts and they did a good job. Ultimately I was able to keep them off-balance enough, get enough weak contact and get some quick outs.''

Will Harris struck out one in a scoreless ninth for his second save.

With the game tied at one, Josh Reddick drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Alex Bregman tied it up with a solo home run in the sixth inning to help the Astros improve to 15-1 against the Mariners this season with their 10th straight win over their AL West foes.

Their 15 wins against the Mariners are tied for the most wins against one team in a season in franchise history. Houston also beat San Francisco 15 times in 1985.

Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi had retired 11 of the last 13 batters he'd faced when Bregman connected off of him on a shot to the seats in left field with no outs in the sixth to tie it at 1-all.

Rookie pinch-hitter Kyle Tucker doubled to start Houston's seventh and reached third on a wild pitch by Austin Adams (1-2). Houston took the lead when Tucker scored on the sacrifice fly by Reddick for the first out of the inning.

After striking out 14 in his no-hitter on Sunday, Verlander retired the first six batters he faced on Saturday before Shed Long singled to start the third. There was one out in the inning when Dee Gordon slapped a ball to the corner of right field for a triple to make it 1-0.

Verlander walked Omar Narvaez with one out in the fourth, but he was erased on a double play before Verlander struck out the side in the fifth. Gordon singled to start the sixth, but he was caught stealing with one out before Verlander retired Mallex Smith to end the inning.

He allowed one hit in a scoreless seventh before Josh James came out for the eighth. The Mariners had runners at second and third with one out in that inning but James struck out Dylan Moore and Smith to end the threat.

''There's a reason he's one of the best, he executes pitches and he can put them together,'' manager Scott Servais said of Verlander. ''You know going into the game tonight you're not going to score a ton of runs. You hope to win a low-scoring game, get a big hit late in the game. We didn't do that. We had guys out there, just weren't able to get the big hit late.''

Verlander has started at least 30 games in 13 seasons and he reached 200 innings on Saturday night for his 12th season with at least 200 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford (hamstring) is getting better and manager Scott Servais said he could return by the end of Seattle's next homestand, which ends on Sept. 15. ... OF Jake Fraley left the game after the second inning with a sore right thumb.

Astros: 1B Yuli Gurriel was out of the lineup after leaving Friday night's game with a sore left hamstring. Manager AJ Hinch said he doesn't think the problem is serious but that he won't return in this series which ends Sunday. ... Hinch expects outfielder George Springer to be back in the lineup on Sunday after he missed three games with a concussion after running into the wall after making a catch on Tuesday in Milwaukee. ... SS Carlos Correa (lower back soreness) did extensive work on the field before Saturday's game and Hinch said he should take batting practice on the field soon as he nears his return.

KEEPING IT 100

Bregman has scored 109 runs, has 100 walks and 100 RBIs this season to join Mike Trout as the only players in the majors to reach 100 in each of those categories this season. Bregman is the third player in Astros history to do it, joining Jeff Bagwell, who reached the mark six times and Lance Berkman, who did it twice.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Felix Hernandez (1-5, 6.02 ERA) is scheduled to start for Seattle when the series wraps up on Sunday. Hernandez allowed two hits and two runs in three innings of a 5-1 loss to the Cubs in his last start.

Astros: Cole (15-5, 2.81) will start for Houston on Sunday. Cole, who leads the majors with 266 strikeouts, yielded three hits and one run in six innings but did not factor in the decision in Houston's 3-2 win over Milwaukee.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
@
  • The Astros are 23-4 at Minute Maid Park since June 28, which matches the most wins at home over a 27-game span in franchise history (also accomplished in 1969 and 2005). Houston, which has won all six 2019 meetings at home with Seattle and is 12-1 in this year's season series, enters this set four wins shy of tying the team season record of 55 home victories (1980, 1998).
  • The Mariners managed just one run in each of its two losses to the Cubs at Wrigley Field earlier this week, which dropped them to 5-52 this season when they score three or fewer. Only the Royals (5-58), Angels (4-47) and Orioles (4-59) have worse records when producing three or less runs.
  • Alex Bregman leads the majors with a .423 average since Aug. 1 (min. 100 PA) and enters the series having reached base safely in 27 straight games. It's Bregman's fourth such streak of 25 games or more since 2018. No other player has more than two 25-game on-base streaks during that period.
  • Kyle Seager is a home run away from joining Nelson Cruz, Edwin Encarnacion and Mike Trout as the only players with 20 or more homers in each of the last eight seasons, and the first Mariner to do so in eight straight campaigns.
  • Wade Miley enters Thursday's start 7-0 with a 2.78 ERA over his last 13 starts, while Gerrit Cole will take a club-record 17-start unbeaten streak into Sunday's scheduled outing. It's the first time in team history the Astros have had two pitchers go at least 13 starts without a loss within a season in the same year.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message